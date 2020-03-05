Reviewing 2019 late-season fantasy football trends

Anyone serious about winning in fantasy football spends an inordinate amount of time trying to understand where they went wrong. We invest countless hours of legwork in effort to forecast sleepers and breakouts, so it is naturally easier to follow the logic of how we were right. Sometimes it takes much more work to understand how and why we missed the mark.
One common place to begin is looking back at the past season and how players finished. While so much usually changes from year to year, it is helpful to get a sense of which guys were trending and how it relates to the rest of the league.
Most anyone still paying attention late in 2019 can tell you glorious tales about how much their team was helped by several players, but it also can be easy to lose perspective, especially if you didn’t roster a player and didn’t gave a front-row seat to their efforts. The same applies to team defenses and matchups. This becomes far more dicey to evaluate year over year.
We’ll check out where the top players and defenses finished in point-per-reception scoring over the final four fantasy weeks of 2019 and see what we might be able to discern prior to the 2020 fantasy football draft season.
Quarterbacks
|Rk
|Player
|
Pts
|
Avg
|
Week 13
|
Week 14
|
Week 15
|
Week 16
|1
|Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
|
115.0
|
28.8
|
24.3
|
21.8
|
37.1
|
31.8
|2
|Winston, Jameis TBB QB
|
107.2
|
26.8
|
12.7
|
40.7
|
34.7
|
19.0
|3
|Brees, Drew NOS QB
|
102.5
|
25.6
|
11.3
|
40.1
|
28.3
|
22.9
|4
|Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB
|
101.2
|
25.3
|
28.8
|
16.3
|
22.5
|
33.7
|5
|Tannehill, Ryan TEN QB
|
95.2
|
23.8
|
15.8
|
29.5
|
26.2
|
23.7
|6
|Watson, Deshaun HOU QB
|
92.9
|
23.2
|
28.9
|
32.1
|
20.9
|
11.1
|7
|Wentz, Carson PHI QB
|
90.8
|
22.7
|
26.4
|
21.9
|
23.5
|
19.0
|8
|Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
|
88.5
|
22.1
|
25.9
|
34.1
|
20.3
|
8.3
|9
|Goff, Jared LAR QB
|
86.8
|
21.7
|
25.0
|
20.1
|
19.6
|
22.1
|10
|Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
|
85.6
|
21.4
|
19.5
|
15.9
|
24.7
|
25.4
|11
|Ryan, Matt ATL QB
|
83.0
|
20.7
|
22.6
|
21.3
|
19.1
|
20.0
|12
|Allen, Josh BUF QB
|
75.3
|
18.8
|
23.5
|
12.7
|
18.4
|
20.6
|13
|Prescott, Dak DAL QB
|
73.1
|
18.3
|
26.7
|
17.5
|
17.7
|
11.3
|14
|Carr, Derek OAK QB
|
71.6
|
17.9
|
13.6
|
20.2
|
15.9
|
21.9
|15
|Dalton, Andy CIN QB
|
70.9
|
17.7
|
13.3
|
11.6
|
10.1
|
35.8
|16
|Rivers, Philip LAC QB
|
70.6
|
17.7
|
18.6
|
24.6
|
16.3
|
11.2
|17
|Brady, Tom NEP QB
|
69.3
|
17.3
|
26.3
|
12.8
|
12.9
|
17.2
|18
|Allen, Kyle CAR QB
|
69.0
|
23.0
|
27.3
|
24.1
|
17.6
|DNP
|19
|Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
|
68.2
|
17.0
|
11.1
|
30.1
|
12.6
|
14.4
|20
|Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB
|
66.3
|
16.6
|
28.1
|
13.4
|
14.4
|
10.3
|21
|Murray, Kyler ARI QB
|
62.4
|
15.6
|
15.3
|
16.0
|
18.4
|
12.7
|22
|Brissett, Jacoby IND QB
|
62.3
|
15.6
|
16.7
|
22.6
|
7.3
|
15.7
|23
|Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
|
62.1
|
15.5
|
12.0
|
15.0
|
19.0
|
16.1
|24
|Lock, Drew DEN QB
|
62.0
|
15.5
|
14.9
|
25.9
|
8.6
|
12.7
|25
|Wilson, Russell SEA QB
|
61.8
|
15.5
|
18.9
|
12.6
|
19.3
|
11.0
|26
|Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
|
61.0
|
15.3
|
10.5
|
19.1
|
19.8
|
11.6
|27
|Minshew, Gardner JAC QB
|
59.8
|
15.0
|
12.7
|
13.6
|
18.7
|
14.8
|28
|Cousins, Kirk MIN QB
|
55.2
|
13.8
|
19.0
|
13.6
|
13.7
|
8.9
|29
|Blough, David DET QB
|
52.5
|
13.1
|
19.3
|
12.2
|
12.3
|
8.7
|30
|Haskins, Dwayne WAS QB
|
51.5
|
12.9
|
6.5
|
10.7
|
21.0
|
13.3
|31
|Jones, Daniel NYG QB
|
49.5
|
24.7
|
14.2
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
35.3
|32
|Hodges, Devlin PIT QB
|
42.0
|
10.5
|
12.7
|
13.5
|
12.5
|
3.4
- Ryan Fitzpatrick trending upward toward the end of the year offers some hope for 2020’s early-season outlook, but a new incoming offensive coordinator and a likely first-round QB selection may unravel any headway.
- Kyler Murray tailing off is worth noting. The Arizona offense found a reliably dangerous running game, led by impending free agent Kenyan Drake. Murray wasn’t asked to throw as much, and Drake’s return could signal a more balanced approach to the 2020 playcalling script.
- Dak Prescott was the No. 3 fantasy passer in 2019 even with a poor closing stretch. Despite a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, Dak’s offensive coordinator was retained to call the plays for 2020. Don’t get too hung up on the slowdown, which coincided with Ezekiel Elliott scoring four times in those same three games.
Running backs
|
Rk
|Player
|
Pts
|
Avg
|
Week 13
|
Week 14
|
Week 15
|
Week 16
|
1
|McCaffrey, Christian CAR RB
|
111.5
|
27.9
|
17.2
|
24.5
|
37.5
|
32.3
|
2
|Barkley, Saquon NYG RB
|
98.4
|
24.6
|
14.5
|
9.7
|
30.3
|
43.9
|
3
|Sanders, Miles PHI RB
|
94.2
|
23.6
|
21.5
|
10.9
|
35.2
|
26.6
|
4
|Elliott, Ezekiel DAL RB
|
90.4
|
22.6
|
20.7
|
23.3
|
31.0
|
15.4
|
5
|Drake, Kenyan ARI RB
|
89.8
|
22.5
|
7.1
|
9.7
|
39.6
|
33.4
|
6
|Jones, Aaron GBP RB
|
85.4
|
21.4
|
7.1
|
31.2
|
17.1
|
30.0
|
7
|Gurley, Todd LAR RB
|
77.4
|
19.4
|
18.5
|
21.3
|
20.8
|
16.8
|
8
|Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
|
73.0
|
18.3
|
16.7
|
31.3
|
13.1
|
11.9
|
9
|Mixon, Joe CIN RB
|
72.5
|
18.1
|
17.0
|
27.6
|
18.6
|
9.3
|
10
|Mostert, Raheem SFO RB
|
72.5
|
18.1
|
23.4
|
24.9
|
12.9
|
11.3
|
11
|White, James NEP RB
|
72.2
|
18.1
|
37.7
|
12.4
|
15.2
|
6.9
|
12
|Freeman, Devonta ATL RB
|
71.0
|
17.8
|
10.4
|
19.4
|
7.5
|
33.7
|
13
|Gordon, Melvin LAC RB
|
66.5
|
16.6
|
13.0
|
19.4
|
11.4
|
22.7
|
14
|Carson, Chris SEA RB
|
63.7
|
15.9
|
17.9
|
12.1
|
26.7
|
7.0
|
15
|Kamara, Alvin NOS RB
|
63.6
|
15.9
|
12.4
|
8.3
|
13.9
|
29.0
|
16
|Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
|
61.1
|
15.3
|
15.9
|
13.6
|
18.1
|
13.5
|
17
|Ingram, Mark BAL RB
|
59.8
|
15.0
|
8.2
|
10.9
|
23.6
|
17.1
|
18
|Henry, Derrick TEN RB
|
58.1
|
19.4
|
25.6
|
23.9
|
8.6
|DNP
|
19
|Hunt, Kareem CLE RB
|
56.0
|
14.0
|
17.5
|
14.8
|
15.6
|
8.1
|
20
|Singletary, Devin BUF RB
|
53.6
|
13.4
|
19.1
|
17.8
|
10.9
|
5.8
|
21
|Fournette, Leonard JAC RB
|
53.2
|
13.3
|
18.1
|
9.3
|
12.3
|
13.5
|
22
|Washington, DeAndre OAK RB
|
52.3
|
13.1
|
7.9
|
21.6
|
4.2
|
18.6
|
23
|Chubb, Nick CLE RB
|
49.9
|
12.5
|
8.9
|
12.7
|
23.8
|
4.5
|
24
|Scott, Boston PHI RB
|
46.2
|
11.6
|
0.0
|
24.8
|
13.5
|
7.9
|
25
|Lindsay, Phillip DEN RB
|
45.7
|
11.4
|
9.2
|
13.5
|
3.2
|
19.8
|
26
|Hyde, Carlos HOU RB
|
40.1
|
10.0
|
3.2
|
9.8
|
16.4
|
10.7
|
27
|Laird, Patrick MIA RB
|
39.6
|
9.9
|
16.8
|
12.6
|
7.4
|
2.8
|
28
|Cohen, Tarik CHI RB
|
38.4
|
9.6
|
7.5
|
9.1
|
15.5
|
6.3
|
29
|Cook, Dalvin MIN RB
|
38.2
|
12.7
|
15.4
|
15.5
|
7.3
|DNP
|
30
|Montgomery, David CHI RB
|
38.1
|
9.5
|
16.7
|
8.6
|
5.9
|
6.9
|
31
|Johnson, Duke HOU RB
|
37.4
|
9.4
|
20.0
|
10.5
|
4.3
|
2.6
|
32
|Burkhead, Rex NEP RB
|
36.6
|
9.2
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
13.9
|
19.7
|
33
|Jones, Ronald TBB RB
|
36.5
|
9.1
|
0.8
|
9.9
|
5.9
|
19.9
|
34
|Freeman, Royce DEN RB
|
35.9
|
8.9
|
6.4
|
11.2
|
6.6
|
11.7
|
35
|Hines, Nyheim IND RB
|
35.3
|
8.8
|
12
|
6.5
|
3.2
|
13.6
|
36
|Bell, Le’Veon NYJ RB
|
34.8
|
11.6
|
10.7
|
DNP
|
10.8
|
13.3
|
37
|Barber, Peyton TBB RB
|
33
|
8.3
|
18.4
|
7.3
|
6
|
1.3
|
38
|Guice, Derrius WAS RB
|
31.9
|
15.9
|
27.7
|
4.2
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
39
|Wilkins, Jordan IND RB
|
30.8
|
7.7
|
7.6
|
0.1
|
8.7
|
14.4
|
40
|Mack, Marlon IND RB
|
29.8
|
9.9
|
DNP
|
9.8
|
1.9
|
18.1
|
41
|Penny, Rashaad SEA RB
|
29.3
|
14.6
|
26.7
|
2.6
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
42
|Thompson, Chris WAS RB
|
29
|
7.3
|
3.9
|
11.3
|
4.6
|
9.2
|
43
|Michel, Sony NEP RB
|
28.8
|
7.2
|
4.5
|
1.9
|
11.3
|
11.1
|
44
|Gaskin, Myles MIA RB
|
27.7
|
6.9
|
3.6
|
2.1
|
9.2
|
12.8
|
45
|Hill, Brian ATL RB
|
27.1
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
12.2
|
1.6
|
6.6
|
46
|Thompson, Darwin KCC RB
|
25
|
6.3
|
10.4
|
8.3
|
4.9
|
1.4
|
47
|Lewis, Dion TEN RB
|
24.8
|
6.2
|
1.9
|
4.1
|
9.1
|
9.7
|
48
|Williams, Jamaal GBP RB
|
24.6
|
6.2
|
10.7
|
2.4
|
4.3
|
7.2
|
49
|Jacobs, Josh OAK RB
|
23.3
|
11.6
|
10.4
|
DNP
|
12.9
|
DNP
|
50
|Boone, Mike MIN RB
|
23.2
|
5.8
|
0
|
1.3
|
17.6
|
4.3
|
51
|Murray, Latavius NOS RB
|
23
|
5.8
|
0.2
|
11.4
|
6.9
|
4.5
|
52
|Pollard, Tony DAL RB
|
23
|
7.7
|
0.7
|
DNP
|
22.3
|
0
|
53
|Samuels, Jaylen PIT RB
|
22.1
|
5.5
|
7.4
|
5.4
|
1.4
|
7.9
|
54
|Ogunbowale, Dare TBB RB
|
22
|
5.5
|
3.2
|
9.8
|
2.6
|
6.4
|
55
|Richard, Jalen OAK RB
|
20.9
|
5.2
|
1.8
|
6.6
|
5.6
|
6.9
|
56
|Johnson, David ARI RB
|
20
|
5
|
4.4
|
13.3
|
0.6
|
1.7
|
57
|Mattison, Alexander MIN RB
|
19.7
|
9.9
|
11.3
|
8.4
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
58
|Scarbrough, Bo DET RB
|
19.7
|
6.6
|
8.3
|
8
|
DNP
|
3.4
|
59
|Snell, Benny PIT RB
|
19.3
|
4.8
|
13.7
|
4.1
|
0.1
|
1.4
|
60
|McCoy, LeSean KCC RB
|
18.9
|
6.3
|
12
|
5.3
|
1.6
|
DNP
|
61
|Conner, James PIT RB
|
18.3
|
9.2
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
15.1
|
3.2
|
62
|Williams, Damien KCC RB
|
18.2
|
18.2
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
18.2
|
63
|Bernard, Giovani CIN RB
|
18
|
4.5
|
2.2
|
6.6
|
5.7
|
3.5
|
64
|Ham, C.J. MIN RB
|
17.7
|
4.4
|
6.2
|
3.5
|
4.8
|
3.2
- Saquon Barkley’s season ended on a high note in fantasy, and it can be used as an illustration of how elite talent typically wins. He overcame a rookie quarterback, serious offensive line injuries, and a high-ankle sprain of his own. Look for “Quadzilla” to destroy everything in his path in an offensive system that has done right by his position.
- Joe Mixon’s late-season resurgence helps erase a dismal start to the year, and it gives hope for the 2018 AFC rushing champ to get back on the right path in 2020. The second year of Zac Taylor’s system will be smoother for Mixon, and the offensive line is a priority for the offseason rebuild. The No. 1 overall pick should be Joe Burrow, and for as good as he eventually will be in the NFL, look for a reliance on Mixon.
- Drake — regardless of how awesome as he was in Weeks 15 and 16, the sample size of RB1-quality play is minuscule. Don’t get overly caught up in the hype based on a few great outings. That said, it is tough to gauge his success after enduring what Miami called an offense for most of his career.
Wide receivers
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Pts
|
Avg
|
Week 13
|
Week 14
|
Week 15
|
Week 16
|
1
|
Thomas, Michael NOS WR
|
103.6
|
25.9
|
10.8
|
30.4
|
30.8
|
31.6
|
2
|
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
|
85.0
|
21.3
|
34.9
|
4.8
|
23.2
|
22.1
|
3
|
Woods, Robert LAR WR
|
81.9
|
20.5
|
30.2
|
25.7
|
5.7
|
20.3
|
4
|
Brown, A.J. TEN WR
|
81.8
|
20.5
|
7.5
|
33.6
|
25.4
|
15.3
|
5
|
Perriman, Breshad TBB WR
|
81.5
|
20.4
|
13.7
|
16.0
|
34.6
|
17.2
|
6
|
Adams, Davante GBP WR
|
80.4
|
20.1
|
24.4
|
8.1
|
23.3
|
24.6
|
7
|
Jones, Julio ATL WR
|
76.6
|
25.5
|
DNP
|
11.6
|
38.4
|
26.6
|
8
|
Robinson, Allen CHI WR
|
75.2
|
18.8
|
22.6
|
21.8
|
19.5
|
11.3
|
9
|
Golladay, Kenny DET WR
|
69.6
|
17.4
|
25.8
|
17.8
|
7.4
|
18.6
|
10
|
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
|
69.5
|
17.4
|
16.9
|
13.2
|
5.6
|
33.8
|
11
|
Hopkins, DeAndre HOU WR
|
67.0
|
16.8
|
15.6
|
26.2
|
17.9
|
7.3
|
12
|
Anderson, Robby NYJ WR
|
66.0
|
16.5
|
17.1
|
25.1
|
12.6
|
11.2
|
13
|
Miller, Anthony CHI WR
|
64.2
|
16.1
|
23.0
|
13.2
|
26.8
|
1.2
|
14
|
Edelman, Julian NEP WR
|
63.3
|
15.8
|
21.9
|
24.3
|
2.9
|
14.2
|
15
|
Johnson, Diontae PIT WR
|
63.0
|
15.8
|
4.1
|
25.6
|
11.2
|
22.1
|
16
|
Allen, Keenan LAC WR
|
62.6
|
15.7
|
18.8
|
13.3
|
18.9
|
11.6
|
17
|
Kupp, Cooper LAR WR
|
62.2
|
15.6
|
18.5
|
14.5
|
16.1
|
13.1
|
18
|
Shepard, Sterling NYG WR
|
60.3
|
15.1
|
13.0
|
7.6
|
20.1
|
19.6
|
19
|
Hill, Tyreek KCC WR
|
59.1
|
14.8
|
10.1
|
13.0
|
23.8
|
12.2
|
20
|
McLaurin, Terry WAS WR
|
58.1
|
14.5
|
2.8
|
15.7
|
24.0
|
15.6
|
21
|
Beasley, Cole BUF WR
|
57.3
|
14.3
|
23.0
|
14.9
|
1.6
|
17.8
|
22
|
Williams, Mike LAC WR
|
56.2
|
14.1
|
16.7
|
14.3
|
17.1
|
8.1
|
23
|
Sims, Steven WAS WR
|
54.7
|
13.7
|
5.9
|
8.0
|
15.5
|
25.3
|
24
|
Sanders, Emmanuel SFO WR
|
54.2
|
13.6
|
8.1
|
34.1
|
2.9
|
9.1
|
25
|
Slayton, Darius NYG WR
|
53.9
|
13.5
|
10.4
|
32.4
|
11.1
|
0.0
|
26
|
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
|
52.8
|
13.2
|
23.4
|
8.4
|
11.9
|
9.1
|
27
|
Moore, D.J. CAR WR
|
52.7
|
13.2
|
19.2
|
12.1
|
20.3
|
1.1
|
28
|
Diggs, Stefon MIN WR
|
51.1
|
12.8
|
9.2
|
15.2
|
12.0
|
14.7
|
29
|
Washington, James PIT WR
|
50.8
|
12.7
|
21.1
|
7.3
|
13.3
|
9.1
|
30
|
Samuel, Deebo SFO WR
|
50.6
|
12.7
|
14.1
|
15.9
|
4.7
|
15.9
|
31
|
Pascal, Zach IND WR
|
48.3
|
12.1
|
17.9
|
20.4
|
8.4
|
1.6
|
32
|
Stills, Kenny HOU WR
|
47.1
|
11.8
|
15.1
|
2.8
|
18.5
|
10.7
|
33
|
Landry, Jarvis CLE WR
|
46.9
|
11.7
|
13.6
|
11.6
|
7.3
|
14.4
|
34
|
Cooper, Amari DAL WR
|
46.1
|
11.5
|
16.5
|
20.3
|
2.9
|
6.4
|
35
|
Conley, Chris JAC WR
|
45.9
|
11.4
|
9.7
|
1.7
|
20.9
|
13.6
|
36
|
Brown, John BUF WR
|
45.82
|
11.4
|
10.72
|
5.6
|
16.9
|
12.6
|
37
|
Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR
|
45.7
|
11.4
|
2.8
|
5.9
|
27
|
10
|
38
|
Samuel, Curtis CAR WR
|
43.2
|
10.8
|
16.5
|
6.2
|
16.4
|
4.1
|
39
|
Gallup, Michael DAL WR
|
42.6
|
10.6
|
9.3
|
16.9
|
1.6
|
14.8
|
40
|
Godwin, Chris TBB WR
|
42.2
|
14.1
|
9.0
|
16.1
|
17.1
|
DNP
|
41
|
Beckham, Odell CLE WR
|
40.8
|
10.2
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
14.6
|
14.4
|
42
|
Ward, Greg PHI WR
|
39.6
|
9.9
|
1.5
|
7.4
|
19.1
|
11.6
|
43
|
Wilson, Albert MIA WR
|
39.5
|
9.8
|
11.3
|
1.5
|
10.9
|
15.8
|
44
|
Metcalf, DK SEA WR
|
38.9
|
9.7
|
13.5
|
13.8
|
11.6
|
0
|
45
|
Gage, Russell ATL WR
|
38.8
|
9.7
|
16.2
|
3.7
|
8.3
|
10.6
|
46
|
Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR
|
38.6
|
9.6
|
11.6
|
5
|
7.2
|
14.8
|
47
|
Amendola, Danny DET WR
|
36.9
|
9.2
|
6.2
|
8.4
|
18.2
|
4.1
|
48
|
Lockett, Tyler SEA WR
|
36.5
|
9.1
|
0
|
8.3
|
26
|
2.2
|
49
|
Lazard, Allen GBP WR
|
36.1
|
9.0
|
19.3
|
3.9
|
3.4
|
9.5
|
50
|
Johnson, Marcus IND WR
|
35.9
|
8.9
|
9.5
|
19.5
|
5.7
|
1.2
|
51
|
Watson, Justin TBB WR
|
35.9
|
8.9
|
0
|
16.9
|
3.7
|
15.3
|
52
|
Ridley, Calvin ATL WR
|
35.7
|
17.8
|
17.1
|
18.6
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
53
|
Sharpe, Tajae TEN WR
|
35.2
|
11.7
|
DNP
|
6.5
|
4.8
|
23.9
|
54
|
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
|
34.1
|
8.5
|
19
|
8.5
|
4.1
|
2.5
|
55
|
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
|
33.2
|
8.3
|
5.3
|
16.9
|
10.1
|
0.9
|
56
|
Williams, Tyrell OAK WR
|
33.1
|
8.2
|
1.9
|
6.5
|
12.5
|
12.2
|
57
|
Ford, Isaiah MIA WR
|
32.1
|
8.0
|
0
|
15.2
|
5.1
|
11.8
|
58
|
Bourne, Kendrick SFO WR
|
31
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
16.8
|
2.1
|
4.9
|
59
|
Hamilton, DaeSean DEN WR
|
30.6
|
7.6
|
3.2
|
5.6
|
3.3
|
18.5
|
60
|
Tate, Golden NYG WR
|
29.8
|
9.9
|
DNP
|
2.1
|
12.1
|
15.6
|
61
|
Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR
|
28.7
|
14.4
|
28.7
|
0.0
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
62
|
Erickson, Alex CIN WR
|
27.74
|
6.9
|
4.1
|
10.5
|
1.6
|
11.5
|
63
|
Cobb, Randall DAL WR
|
27.6
|
6.9
|
8.3
|
6.3
|
0.7
|
12.3
|
64
|
Harmon, Kelvin WAS WR
|
27.54
|
6.8
|
8.1
|
4
|
4.2
|
11.24
- A.J. Brown’s strong closing stretch is among the top performances to get excited about heading into 2020. He has all of the tools to be a fantasy stud, and most signs point to QB Ryan Tannehill returning. The only realistic way he isn’t the starting quarterback in ’20 is if Tom Brady ends up a Titan.
- On the other side of the coin, Breshad Perriman’s otherworldly performance was the product of circumstances beyond his control. No Mike Evans paved the way for a significant uptick in looks, and the eventual loss of Chris Godwin only amplified Perriman’s production. Among the worst fantasy outcomes involves the veteran returning to Tampa.
- Deebo Samuel has one of the brightest futures of all young receivers, and his closing run in 2019’s final fantasy month wasn’t his strongest showing. However, little of it was Samuel’s doing. The run-heavy system can work against him, but the 2020 outlook for Samuel currently projects his role as the No. 1 receiver with Emmanuel Sanders facing free agency. That certainly could change in the next few weeks, though, but it won’t drastically diminish Samuel’s fantasy stock.
- Scratch the Week 16 drubbing of the Chicago Bears by the Kansas City Chiefs and second-year receiver Anthony Miller’s late run looks pretty dang good. The second-year receiver’s season was off to a slow start as he had to overcome surgery. A new offensive coordinator in 2020 will play a factor in his valuation, but this is Matt Nagy’s system at its core. Miller is poised to enjoy a strong third year.
- Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore posted erratic stats in that stretch, but he had a quarterback problem and a first-time offensive coordinator working against him. A fresh start, the expected return of Cam Newton, and another year of maturation should keep the PPR weapon in the mix of being a high-end WR2.
Tight ends
|
Rk
|Player
|
Pts
|
Avg
|
Week 13
|
Week 14
|
Week 15
|
Week 16
|
1
|Higbee, Tyler LAR TE
|
84.8
|
21.2
|
23.7
|
18.6
|
23.1
|
19.4
|
2
|Kelce, Travis KCC TE
|
80.6
|
20.2
|
14.0
|
20.0
|
25.2
|
21.4
|
3
|Kittle, George SFO TE
|
67.4
|
16.9
|
3.4
|
18.7
|
26.4
|
18.9
|
4
|Cook, Jared NOS TE
|
64.7
|
16.2
|
11.5
|
20.4
|
9.4
|
23.4
|
5
|Ertz, Zach PHI TE
|
59.4
|
14.9
|
5.4
|
30.1
|
17.1
|
6.8
|
6
|Andrews, Mark BAL TE
|
58.9
|
14.7
|
14.0
|
2.4
|
15.2
|
27.3
|
7
|Waller, Darren OAK TE
|
58.1
|
14.5
|
17.0
|
13.2
|
20.2
|
7.7
|
8
|Gesicki, Mike MIA TE
|
55.4
|
13.9
|
18.9
|
1.6
|
8.7
|
26.2
|
9
|Goedert, Dallas PHI TE
|
54.3
|
13.6
|
12.6
|
7.1
|
10.5
|
24.1
|
10
|Smith, Jonnu TEN TE
|
45.9
|
11.5
|
2.0
|
11.9
|
16.7
|
15.3
|
11
|Smith, Kaden NYG TE
|
44.2
|
11.1
|
13.0
|
2.9
|
6.8
|
21.5
|
12
|Witten, Jason DAL TE
|
43.9
|
11.0
|
18.2
|
8.7
|
13.6
|
3.4
|
13
|Howard, O.J. TBB TE
|
38.6
|
9.7
|
11.1
|
11.3
|
8.6
|
7.6
|
14
|Eifert, Tyler CIN TE
|
36.2
|
9.1
|
2.2
|
8.9
|
7.4
|
17.7
|
15
|Hollister, Jacob SEA TE
|
34.5
|
8.6
|
10.4
|
7.4
|
5.3
|
11.4
|
16
|Fant, Noah DEN TE
|
33.4
|
8.4
|
1.5
|
21.3
|
7.6
|
3.0
|
17
|Thomas, Ian CAR TE
|
32.0
|
8.0
|
6.4
|
16.7
|
4.3
|
4.6
|
18
|Doyle, Jack IND TE
|
31.8
|
8.0
|
19.3
|
4.7
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
19
|Henry, Hunter LAC TE
|
29.3
|
7.3
|
3.0
|
11.9
|
4.9
|
9.5
|
20
|Rudolph, Kyle MIN TE
|
27.6
|
6.9
|
15.0
|
3.1
|
7.8
|
1.7
|
21
|Uzomah, C.J. CIN TE
|
27.0
|
6.8
|
10.1
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
13.7
|
22
|Hurst, Hayden BAL TE
|
26.2
|
6.6
|
5.1
|
16.3
|
2.9
|
1.9
|
23
|Hooper, Austin ATL TE
|
25.4
|
8.5
|
DNP
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
15.2
|
24
|Brate, Cameron TBB TE
|
24.5
|
6.1
|
1.5
|
13.0
|
6.3
|
3.7
|
25
|Seals-Jones, Ricky CLE TE
|
24.4
|
6.1
|
0.0
|
3.2
|
17.9
|
3.3
|
26
|Jarwin, Blake DAL TE
|
22.3
|
5.6
|
2.9
|
11.0
|
6.0
|
2.4
|
27
|Horsted, Jesper CHI TE
|
21.3
|
5.3
|
8.8
|
7.6
|
1.9
|
3.0
|
28
|LaCosse, Matt NEP TE
|
19.8
|
5.0
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
5.2
|
7.8
|
29
|Fells, Darren HOU TE
|
19.4
|
4.9
|
10.3
|
2.2
|
1.2
|
5.7
|
30
|Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE
|
17.9
|
4.5
|
1.6
|
5.1
|
8.8
|
2.4
|
31
|Clay, Charles ARI TE
|
17.8
|
4.5
|
4.9
|
7.5
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
32
|Hill, Josh NOS TE
|
17.1
|
4.3
|
1.2
|
8.4
|
7.5
|
0.0
- Tyler Higbee will be one tough cookie to project in 2020. His track record entering the final six weeks of 2019 was that of a middling fantasy option in a system that was anything but friendly to his position’s fantasy fortunes. Tight end Gerald Everett remains a factor, and someone in the backfield is poised to see more targets. A probable bounce-back season by Brandin Cooks also works against Higbee. All of that still doesn’t make it easy to overlook such a dominant finish to Higbee’s season. A sizeable contract extension suggests he will see quite the target count in 2020.
- Mike Gesicki was all over the place in the final four fantasy games, although he showed enough in ’19 to suggest his rookie season was not a true indication of his skills as a pro. The Dolphins will implement a new system yet again this offseason, and there’s a looming rookie quarterback situation to navigate. The latter typically rewards fantasy tight ends.
- Jonnu Smith has managed to shrug off a weak start to his career, albeit mainly as a reserve, and post respectable stats when given the chance. Delanie Walker remains under contract for 2020, which could be terminated to make way for Smith to ascend into the primary role. Keep an eye on the situation as the league transaction season begins later his month.
Kickers
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Pts
|
Avg
|
Week 13
|
Week 14
|
Week 15
|
Week 16
|
1
|
Sanders, Jason MIA PK
|
49.1
|
12.3
|
12.1
|
21.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
2
|
Lutz, Wil NOS PK
|
42.0
|
10.5
|
14.0
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
8.0
|
3
|
Gould, Robbie SFO PK
|
37.0
|
9.3
|
5.0
|
12.0
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
4
|
Butker, Harrison KCC PK
|
36.0
|
9.0
|
8.0
|
11.0
|
9.0
|
8.0
|
5
|
Bullock, Randy CIN PK
|
35.0
|
8.8
|
8.0
|
13.0
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
6
|
Bailey, Dan MIN PK
|
33.0
|
8.3
|
6.0
|
8.0
|
15.0
|
4.0
|
7
|
Koo, Younghoe ATL PK
|
33.0
|
8.3
|
6.0
|
16.0
|
5.0
|
6.0
|
8
|
Gay, Matt TBB PK
|
32.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
9
|
Myers, Jason SEA PK
|
32.0
|
8.0
|
13.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
7.0
|
10
|
McManus, Brandon DEN PK
|
31.0
|
7.8
|
11.0
|
8.0
|
3.0
|
9.0
|
11
|
Elliott, Jake PHI PK
|
28.0
|
7.0
|
11.0
|
5.0
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
12
|
Hopkins, Dustin WAS PK
|
28.0
|
7.0
|
11.0
|
3.0
|
9.0
|
5.0
|
13
|
Boswell, Chris PIT PK
|
27.0
|
6.8
|
8.0
|
11.0
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
14
|
Crosby, Mason GBP PK
|
27.0
|
6.8
|
7.0
|
8.0
|
3.0
|
9.0
|
15
|
Fairbairn, Ka’imi HOU PK
|
27.0
|
6.8
|
4.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
11.0
|
16
|
Ficken, Sam NYJ PK
|
27.0
|
6.8
|
6.0
|
10.0
|
1.0
|
10.0
|
17
|
Forbath, Kai DAL PK
|
27.0
|
9.0
|
4.0
|
DNP
|
14.0
|
9.0
|
18
|
Hauschka, Steven BUF PK
|
27.0
|
6.8
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
19
|
Badgley, Mike LAC PK
|
26.0
|
6.5
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
4.0
|
5.0
|
20
|
Seibert, Austin CLE PK
|
25.0
|
6.3
|
7.0
|
9.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
21
|
Tucker, Justin BAL PK
|
25.0
|
6.3
|
8.0
|
6.0
|
4.0
|
7.0
|
22
|
Folk, Nick NEP PK
|
24.0
|
8.0
|
DNP
|
4.0
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
23
|
Gonzalez, Zane ARI PK
|
23.0
|
5.8
|
1.0
|
5.0
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
24
|
Pineiro, Eddy CHI PK
|
23.0
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
3.0
|
25
|
Slye, Joey CAR PK
|
23.0
|
5.8
|
3.0
|
8.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
26
|
Carlson, Daniel OAK PK
|
22.0
|
5.5
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
10.0
|
6.0
|
27
|
Zuerlein, Greg LAR PK
|
22.0
|
5.5
|
10.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
7.0
|
28
|
Lambo, Josh JAC PK
|
21.0
|
5.3
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
8.0
|
6.0
|
29
|
Rosas, Aldrick NYG PK
|
21.0
|
5.3
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
5.0
|
30
|
Prater, Matt DET PK
|
19.0
|
4.8
|
8.0
|
1.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
31
|
McLaughlin, Chase IND PK
|
18.0
|
6.0
|
DNP
|
9.0
|
1.0
|
8.0
|
32
|
Succop, Ryan TEN PK
|
16.0
|
5.3
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
3.0
|
DNP
Too much volatility exists from season to season and even within a given year to place much weight on swings of a kicker. The opportunity to register fantasy points is limited to how many chances a team provides.
Defense/special teams
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Pts
|
Avg
|
Week 13
|
Week 14
|
Week 15
|
Week 16
|
1
|
Vikings, Minnesota MIN Def
|
64.0
|
16.0
|
12.0
|
16.0
|
27.0
|
9.0
|
2
|
Colts, Indianapolis IND Def
|
56.0
|
14.0
|
10.0
|
15.0
|
0.0
|
31.0
|
3
|
Chiefs, Kansas City KCC Def
|
53.0
|
13.3
|
19.0
|
5.0
|
15.0
|
14.0
|
4
|
Buccaneers, Tampa Bay TBB Def
|
48.0
|
12.0
|
22.0
|
3.0
|
14.0
|
9.0
|
5
|
Rams, Los Angeles LAR Def
|
46.0
|
11.5
|
21.0
|
15.0
|
0.0
|
10.0
|
6
|
Steelers, Pittsburgh PIT Def
|
36.0
|
9.0
|
10.0
|
17.0
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
7
|
Broncos, Denver DEN Def
|
35.0
|
8.8
|
7.0
|
15.0
|
5.0
|
8.0
|
8
|
Saints, New Orleans NOS Def
|
35.0
|
8.8
|
15.0
|
5.0
|
8.0
|
7.0
|
9
|
Packers, Green Bay GBP Def
|
34.0
|
8.5
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
10.0
|
11.0
|
10
|
Titans, Tennessee TEN Def
|
33.0
|
8.3
|
15.0
|
10.0
|
5.0
|
3.0
|
11
|
Bills, Buffalo BUF Def
|
31.0
|
7.8
|
8.0
|
3.0
|
18.0
|
2.0
|
12
|
Falcons, Atlanta ATL Def
|
31.0
|
7.8
|
0.0
|
13.0
|
11.0
|
7.0
|
13
|
Texans, Houston HOU Def
|
31.0
|
7.8
|
5.0
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
19.0
|
14
|
Patriots, New England NEP Def
|
29.0
|
7.3
|
3.0
|
5.0
|
17.0
|
4.0
|
15
|
Bengals, Cincinnati CIN Def
|
25.0
|
6.3
|
14.0
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
16
|
Eagles, Philadelphia PHI Def
|
25.0
|
6.3
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
9.0
|
9.0
|
17
|
Seahawks, Seattle SEA Def
|
25.0
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
10.0
|
7.0
|
2.0
|
18
|
Jets, New York NYJ Def
|
24.0
|
6.0
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
7.0
|
12.0
|
19
|
Redskins, Washington WAS Def
|
22.0
|
5.5
|
11.0
|
6.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
20
|
Cardinals, Arizona ARI Def
|
21.0
|
5.3
|
1.0
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
8.0
|
21
|
Dolphins, Miami MIA Def
|
20.0
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
22
|
Ravens, Baltimore BAL Def
|
20.0
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
8.0
|
5.0
|
3.0
|
23
|
49ers, San Francisco SFO Def
|
17.0
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
8.0
|
24
|
Browns, Cleveland CLE Def
|
17.0
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
10.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
25
|
Jaguars, Jacksonville JAC Def
|
16.0
|
4.0
|
6.0
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
5.0
|
26
|
Cowboys, Dallas DAL Def
|
15.0
|
3.8
|
4.0
|
6.0
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
27
|
Giants, New York NYG Def
|
15.0
|
3.8
|
0.0
|
5.0
|
7.0
|
3.0
|
28
|
Lions, Detroit DET Def
|
14.0
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
6.0
|
29
|
Chargers, Los Angeles LAC Def
|
13.0
|
3.3
|
2.0
|
6.0
|
2.0
|
3.0
|
30
|
Panthers, Carolina CAR Def
|
13.0
|
3.3
|
5.0
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
31
|
Bears, Chicago CHI Def
|
8.0
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
32
|
Raiders, Oakland OAK Def
|
6.0
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.0
Much like kickers, a defense is subjected to far too many factors outside of its control (field position, momentum, scoreboard, injuries, matchups, etc.) This makes for a tenuous situation to consider trends carrying into a new league year.