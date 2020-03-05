Reviewing 2019 late-season fantasy football trends

Anyone serious about winning in fantasy football spends an inordinate amount of time trying to understand where they went wrong. We invest countless hours of legwork in effort to forecast sleepers and breakouts, so it is naturally easier to follow the logic of how we were right. Sometimes it takes much more work to understand how and why we missed the mark.

One common place to begin is looking back at the past season and how players finished. While so much usually changes from year to year, it is helpful to get a sense of which guys were trending and how it relates to the rest of the league.

Most anyone still paying attention late in 2019 can tell you glorious tales about how much their team was helped by several players, but it also can be easy to lose perspective, especially if you didn’t roster a player and didn’t gave a front-row seat to their efforts. The same applies to team defenses and matchups. This becomes far more dicey to evaluate year over year.

We’ll check out where the top players and defenses finished in point-per-reception scoring over the final four fantasy weeks of 2019 and see what we might be able to discern prior to the 2020 fantasy football draft season.

Quarterbacks

Rk Player Pts Avg Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 1 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB 115.0 28.8 24.3 21.8 37.1 31.8 2 Winston, Jameis TBB QB 107.2 26.8 12.7 40.7 34.7 19.0 3 Brees, Drew NOS QB 102.5 25.6 11.3 40.1 28.3 22.9 4 Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB 101.2 25.3 28.8 16.3 22.5 33.7 5 Tannehill, Ryan TEN QB 95.2 23.8 15.8 29.5 26.2 23.7 6 Watson, Deshaun HOU QB 92.9 23.2 28.9 32.1 20.9 11.1 7 Wentz, Carson PHI QB 90.8 22.7 26.4 21.9 23.5 19.0 8 Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB 88.5 22.1 25.9 34.1 20.3 8.3 9 Goff, Jared LAR QB 86.8 21.7 25.0 20.1 19.6 22.1 10 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB 85.6 21.4 19.5 15.9 24.7 25.4 11 Ryan, Matt ATL QB 83.0 20.7 22.6 21.3 19.1 20.0 12 Allen, Josh BUF QB 75.3 18.8 23.5 12.7 18.4 20.6 13 Prescott, Dak DAL QB 73.1 18.3 26.7 17.5 17.7 11.3 14 Carr, Derek OAK QB 71.6 17.9 13.6 20.2 15.9 21.9 15 Dalton, Andy CIN QB 70.9 17.7 13.3 11.6 10.1 35.8 16 Rivers, Philip LAC QB 70.6 17.7 18.6 24.6 16.3 11.2 17 Brady, Tom NEP QB 69.3 17.3 26.3 12.8 12.9 17.2 18 Allen, Kyle CAR QB 69.0 23.0 27.3 24.1 17.6 DNP 19 Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB 68.2 17.0 11.1 30.1 12.6 14.4 20 Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB 66.3 16.6 28.1 13.4 14.4 10.3 21 Murray, Kyler ARI QB 62.4 15.6 15.3 16.0 18.4 12.7 22 Brissett, Jacoby IND QB 62.3 15.6 16.7 22.6 7.3 15.7 23 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB 62.1 15.5 12.0 15.0 19.0 16.1 24 Lock, Drew DEN QB 62.0 15.5 14.9 25.9 8.6 12.7 25 Wilson, Russell SEA QB 61.8 15.5 18.9 12.6 19.3 11.0 26 Darnold, Sam NYJ QB 61.0 15.3 10.5 19.1 19.8 11.6 27 Minshew, Gardner JAC QB 59.8 15.0 12.7 13.6 18.7 14.8 28 Cousins, Kirk MIN QB 55.2 13.8 19.0 13.6 13.7 8.9 29 Blough, David DET QB 52.5 13.1 19.3 12.2 12.3 8.7 30 Haskins, Dwayne WAS QB 51.5 12.9 6.5 10.7 21.0 13.3 31 Jones, Daniel NYG QB 49.5 24.7 14.2 DNP DNP 35.3 32 Hodges, Devlin PIT QB 42.0 10.5 12.7 13.5 12.5 3.4

Ryan Fitzpatrick trending upward toward the end of the year offers some hope for 2020’s early-season outlook, but a new incoming offensive coordinator and a likely first-round QB selection may unravel any headway.

Kyler Murray tailing off is worth noting. The Arizona offense found a reliably dangerous running game, led by impending free agent Kenyan Drake. Murray wasn’t asked to throw as much, and Drake’s return could signal a more balanced approach to the 2020 playcalling script.

Dak Prescott was the No. 3 fantasy passer in 2019 even with a poor closing stretch. Despite a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, Dak’s offensive coordinator was retained to call the plays for 2020. Don’t get too hung up on the slowdown, which coincided with Ezekiel Elliott scoring four times in those same three games.

Running backs

Rk Player Pts Avg Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 1 McCaffrey, Christian CAR RB 111.5 27.9 17.2 24.5 37.5 32.3 2 Barkley, Saquon NYG RB 98.4 24.6 14.5 9.7 30.3 43.9 3 Sanders, Miles PHI RB 94.2 23.6 21.5 10.9 35.2 26.6 4 Elliott, Ezekiel DAL RB 90.4 22.6 20.7 23.3 31.0 15.4 5 Drake, Kenyan ARI RB 89.8 22.5 7.1 9.7 39.6 33.4 6 Jones, Aaron GBP RB 85.4 21.4 7.1 31.2 17.1 30.0 7 Gurley, Todd LAR RB 77.4 19.4 18.5 21.3 20.8 16.8 8 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB 73.0 18.3 16.7 31.3 13.1 11.9 9 Mixon, Joe CIN RB 72.5 18.1 17.0 27.6 18.6 9.3 10 Mostert, Raheem SFO RB 72.5 18.1 23.4 24.9 12.9 11.3 11 White, James NEP RB 72.2 18.1 37.7 12.4 15.2 6.9 12 Freeman, Devonta ATL RB 71.0 17.8 10.4 19.4 7.5 33.7 13 Gordon, Melvin LAC RB 66.5 16.6 13.0 19.4 11.4 22.7 14 Carson, Chris SEA RB 63.7 15.9 17.9 12.1 26.7 7.0 15 Kamara, Alvin NOS RB 63.6 15.9 12.4 8.3 13.9 29.0 16 Peterson, Adrian WAS RB 61.1 15.3 15.9 13.6 18.1 13.5 17 Ingram, Mark BAL RB 59.8 15.0 8.2 10.9 23.6 17.1 18 Henry, Derrick TEN RB 58.1 19.4 25.6 23.9 8.6 DNP 19 Hunt, Kareem CLE RB 56.0 14.0 17.5 14.8 15.6 8.1 20 Singletary, Devin BUF RB 53.6 13.4 19.1 17.8 10.9 5.8 21 Fournette, Leonard JAC RB 53.2 13.3 18.1 9.3 12.3 13.5 22 Washington, DeAndre OAK RB 52.3 13.1 7.9 21.6 4.2 18.6 23 Chubb, Nick CLE RB 49.9 12.5 8.9 12.7 23.8 4.5 24 Scott, Boston PHI RB 46.2 11.6 0.0 24.8 13.5 7.9 25 Lindsay, Phillip DEN RB 45.7 11.4 9.2 13.5 3.2 19.8 26 Hyde, Carlos HOU RB 40.1 10.0 3.2 9.8 16.4 10.7 27 Laird, Patrick MIA RB 39.6 9.9 16.8 12.6 7.4 2.8 28 Cohen, Tarik CHI RB 38.4 9.6 7.5 9.1 15.5 6.3 29 Cook, Dalvin MIN RB 38.2 12.7 15.4 15.5 7.3 DNP 30 Montgomery, David CHI RB 38.1 9.5 16.7 8.6 5.9 6.9 31 Johnson, Duke HOU RB 37.4 9.4 20.0 10.5 4.3 2.6 32 Burkhead, Rex NEP RB 36.6 9.2 1.5 1.5 13.9 19.7 33 Jones, Ronald TBB RB 36.5 9.1 0.8 9.9 5.9 19.9 34 Freeman, Royce DEN RB 35.9 8.9 6.4 11.2 6.6 11.7 35 Hines, Nyheim IND RB 35.3 8.8 12 6.5 3.2 13.6 36 Bell, Le’Veon NYJ RB 34.8 11.6 10.7 DNP 10.8 13.3 37 Barber, Peyton TBB RB 33 8.3 18.4 7.3 6 1.3 38 Guice, Derrius WAS RB 31.9 15.9 27.7 4.2 DNP DNP 39 Wilkins, Jordan IND RB 30.8 7.7 7.6 0.1 8.7 14.4 40 Mack, Marlon IND RB 29.8 9.9 DNP 9.8 1.9 18.1 41 Penny, Rashaad SEA RB 29.3 14.6 26.7 2.6 DNP DNP 42 Thompson, Chris WAS RB 29 7.3 3.9 11.3 4.6 9.2 43 Michel, Sony NEP RB 28.8 7.2 4.5 1.9 11.3 11.1 44 Gaskin, Myles MIA RB 27.7 6.9 3.6 2.1 9.2 12.8 45 Hill, Brian ATL RB 27.1 6.7 6.7 12.2 1.6 6.6 46 Thompson, Darwin KCC RB 25 6.3 10.4 8.3 4.9 1.4 47 Lewis, Dion TEN RB 24.8 6.2 1.9 4.1 9.1 9.7 48 Williams, Jamaal GBP RB 24.6 6.2 10.7 2.4 4.3 7.2 49 Jacobs, Josh OAK RB 23.3 11.6 10.4 DNP 12.9 DNP 50 Boone, Mike MIN RB 23.2 5.8 0 1.3 17.6 4.3 51 Murray, Latavius NOS RB 23 5.8 0.2 11.4 6.9 4.5 52 Pollard, Tony DAL RB 23 7.7 0.7 DNP 22.3 0 53 Samuels, Jaylen PIT RB 22.1 5.5 7.4 5.4 1.4 7.9 54 Ogunbowale, Dare TBB RB 22 5.5 3.2 9.8 2.6 6.4 55 Richard, Jalen OAK RB 20.9 5.2 1.8 6.6 5.6 6.9 56 Johnson, David ARI RB 20 5 4.4 13.3 0.6 1.7 57 Mattison, Alexander MIN RB 19.7 9.9 11.3 8.4 DNP DNP 58 Scarbrough, Bo DET RB 19.7 6.6 8.3 8 DNP 3.4 59 Snell, Benny PIT RB 19.3 4.8 13.7 4.1 0.1 1.4 60 McCoy, LeSean KCC RB 18.9 6.3 12 5.3 1.6 DNP 61 Conner, James PIT RB 18.3 9.2 DNP DNP 15.1 3.2 62 Williams, Damien KCC RB 18.2 18.2 DNP DNP DNP 18.2 63 Bernard, Giovani CIN RB 18 4.5 2.2 6.6 5.7 3.5 64 Ham, C.J. MIN RB 17.7 4.4 6.2 3.5 4.8 3.2

Saquon Barkley’s season ended on a high note in fantasy, and it can be used as an illustration of how elite talent typically wins. He overcame a rookie quarterback, serious offensive line injuries, and a high-ankle sprain of his own. Look for “Quadzilla” to destroy everything in his path in an offensive system that has done right by his position.

Joe Mixon’s late-season resurgence helps erase a dismal start to the year, and it gives hope for the 2018 AFC rushing champ to get back on the right path in 2020. The second year of Zac Taylor’s system will be smoother for Mixon, and the offensive line is a priority for the offseason rebuild. The No. 1 overall pick should be Joe Burrow, and for as good as he eventually will be in the NFL, look for a reliance on Mixon.

Drake — regardless of how awesome as he was in Weeks 15 and 16, the sample size of RB1-quality play is minuscule. Don’t get overly caught up in the hype based on a few great outings. That said, it is tough to gauge his success after enduring what Miami called an offense for most of his career.

Wide receivers

Rk Player Pts Avg Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 1 Thomas, Michael NOS WR 103.6 25.9 10.8 30.4 30.8 31.6 2 Parker, DeVante MIA WR 85.0 21.3 34.9 4.8 23.2 22.1 3 Woods, Robert LAR WR 81.9 20.5 30.2 25.7 5.7 20.3 4 Brown, A.J. TEN WR 81.8 20.5 7.5 33.6 25.4 15.3 5 Perriman, Breshad TBB WR 81.5 20.4 13.7 16.0 34.6 17.2 6 Adams, Davante GBP WR 80.4 20.1 24.4 8.1 23.3 24.6 7 Jones, Julio ATL WR 76.6 25.5 DNP 11.6 38.4 26.6 8 Robinson, Allen CHI WR 75.2 18.8 22.6 21.8 19.5 11.3 9 Golladay, Kenny DET WR 69.6 17.4 25.8 17.8 7.4 18.6 10 Boyd, Tyler CIN WR 69.5 17.4 16.9 13.2 5.6 33.8 11 Hopkins, DeAndre HOU WR 67.0 16.8 15.6 26.2 17.9 7.3 12 Anderson, Robby NYJ WR 66.0 16.5 17.1 25.1 12.6 11.2 13 Miller, Anthony CHI WR 64.2 16.1 23.0 13.2 26.8 1.2 14 Edelman, Julian NEP WR 63.3 15.8 21.9 24.3 2.9 14.2 15 Johnson, Diontae PIT WR 63.0 15.8 4.1 25.6 11.2 22.1 16 Allen, Keenan LAC WR 62.6 15.7 18.8 13.3 18.9 11.6 17 Kupp, Cooper LAR WR 62.2 15.6 18.5 14.5 16.1 13.1 18 Shepard, Sterling NYG WR 60.3 15.1 13.0 7.6 20.1 19.6 19 Hill, Tyreek KCC WR 59.1 14.8 10.1 13.0 23.8 12.2 20 McLaurin, Terry WAS WR 58.1 14.5 2.8 15.7 24.0 15.6 21 Beasley, Cole BUF WR 57.3 14.3 23.0 14.9 1.6 17.8 22 Williams, Mike LAC WR 56.2 14.1 16.7 14.3 17.1 8.1 23 Sims, Steven WAS WR 54.7 13.7 5.9 8.0 15.5 25.3 24 Sanders, Emmanuel SFO WR 54.2 13.6 8.1 34.1 2.9 9.1 25 Slayton, Darius NYG WR 53.9 13.5 10.4 32.4 11.1 0.0 26 Sutton, Courtland DEN WR 52.8 13.2 23.4 8.4 11.9 9.1 27 Moore, D.J. CAR WR 52.7 13.2 19.2 12.1 20.3 1.1 28 Diggs, Stefon MIN WR 51.1 12.8 9.2 15.2 12.0 14.7 29 Washington, James PIT WR 50.8 12.7 21.1 7.3 13.3 9.1 30 Samuel, Deebo SFO WR 50.6 12.7 14.1 15.9 4.7 15.9 31 Pascal, Zach IND WR 48.3 12.1 17.9 20.4 8.4 1.6 32 Stills, Kenny HOU WR 47.1 11.8 15.1 2.8 18.5 10.7 33 Landry, Jarvis CLE WR 46.9 11.7 13.6 11.6 7.3 14.4 34 Cooper, Amari DAL WR 46.1 11.5 16.5 20.3 2.9 6.4 35 Conley, Chris JAC WR 45.9 11.4 9.7 1.7 20.9 13.6 36 Brown, John BUF WR 45.82 11.4 10.72 5.6 16.9 12.6 37 Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR 45.7 11.4 2.8 5.9 27 10 38 Samuel, Curtis CAR WR 43.2 10.8 16.5 6.2 16.4 4.1 39 Gallup, Michael DAL WR 42.6 10.6 9.3 16.9 1.6 14.8 40 Godwin, Chris TBB WR 42.2 14.1 9.0 16.1 17.1 DNP 41 Beckham, Odell CLE WR 40.8 10.2 5.9 5.9 14.6 14.4 42 Ward, Greg PHI WR 39.6 9.9 1.5 7.4 19.1 11.6 43 Wilson, Albert MIA WR 39.5 9.8 11.3 1.5 10.9 15.8 44 Metcalf, DK SEA WR 38.9 9.7 13.5 13.8 11.6 0 45 Gage, Russell ATL WR 38.8 9.7 16.2 3.7 8.3 10.6 46 Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR 38.6 9.6 11.6 5 7.2 14.8 47 Amendola, Danny DET WR 36.9 9.2 6.2 8.4 18.2 4.1 48 Lockett, Tyler SEA WR 36.5 9.1 0 8.3 26 2.2 49 Lazard, Allen GBP WR 36.1 9.0 19.3 3.9 3.4 9.5 50 Johnson, Marcus IND WR 35.9 8.9 9.5 19.5 5.7 1.2 51 Watson, Justin TBB WR 35.9 8.9 0 16.9 3.7 15.3 52 Ridley, Calvin ATL WR 35.7 17.8 17.1 18.6 DNP DNP 53 Sharpe, Tajae TEN WR 35.2 11.7 DNP 6.5 4.8 23.9 54 Westbrook, Dede JAC WR 34.1 8.5 19 8.5 4.1 2.5 55 Kirk, Christian ARI WR 33.2 8.3 5.3 16.9 10.1 0.9 56 Williams, Tyrell OAK WR 33.1 8.2 1.9 6.5 12.5 12.2 57 Ford, Isaiah MIA WR 32.1 8.0 0 15.2 5.1 11.8 58 Bourne, Kendrick SFO WR 31 7.7 7.2 16.8 2.1 4.9 59 Hamilton, DaeSean DEN WR 30.6 7.6 3.2 5.6 3.3 18.5 60 Tate, Golden NYG WR 29.8 9.9 DNP 2.1 12.1 15.6 61 Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR 28.7 14.4 28.7 0.0 DNP DNP 62 Erickson, Alex CIN WR 27.74 6.9 4.1 10.5 1.6 11.5 63 Cobb, Randall DAL WR 27.6 6.9 8.3 6.3 0.7 12.3 64 Harmon, Kelvin WAS WR 27.54 6.8 8.1 4 4.2 11.24

A.J. Brown’s strong closing stretch is among the top performances to get excited about heading into 2020. He has all of the tools to be a fantasy stud, and most signs point to QB Ryan Tannehill returning. The only realistic way he isn’t the starting quarterback in ’20 is if Tom Brady ends up a Titan.

On the other side of the coin, Breshad Perriman’s otherworldly performance was the product of circumstances beyond his control. No Mike Evans paved the way for a significant uptick in looks, and the eventual loss of Chris Godwin only amplified Perriman’s production. Among the worst fantasy outcomes involves the veteran returning to Tampa.

Deebo Samuel has one of the brightest futures of all young receivers, and his closing run in 2019’s final fantasy month wasn’t his strongest showing. However, little of it was Samuel’s doing. The run-heavy system can work against him, but the 2020 outlook for Samuel currently projects his role as the No. 1 receiver with Emmanuel Sanders facing free agency. That certainly could change in the next few weeks, though, but it won’t drastically diminish Samuel’s fantasy stock.

Scratch the Week 16 drubbing of the Chicago Bears by the Kansas City Chiefs and second-year receiver Anthony Miller’s late run looks pretty dang good. The second-year receiver’s season was off to a slow start as he had to overcome surgery. A new offensive coordinator in 2020 will play a factor in his valuation, but this is Matt Nagy’s system at its core. Miller is poised to enjoy a strong third year.

Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore posted erratic stats in that stretch, but he had a quarterback problem and a first-time offensive coordinator working against him. A fresh start, the expected return of Cam Newton, and another year of maturation should keep the PPR weapon in the mix of being a high-end WR2.

Tight ends

Rk Player Pts Avg Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 1 Higbee, Tyler LAR TE 84.8 21.2 23.7 18.6 23.1 19.4 2 Kelce, Travis KCC TE 80.6 20.2 14.0 20.0 25.2 21.4 3 Kittle, George SFO TE 67.4 16.9 3.4 18.7 26.4 18.9 4 Cook, Jared NOS TE 64.7 16.2 11.5 20.4 9.4 23.4 5 Ertz, Zach PHI TE 59.4 14.9 5.4 30.1 17.1 6.8 6 Andrews, Mark BAL TE 58.9 14.7 14.0 2.4 15.2 27.3 7 Waller, Darren OAK TE 58.1 14.5 17.0 13.2 20.2 7.7 8 Gesicki, Mike MIA TE 55.4 13.9 18.9 1.6 8.7 26.2 9 Goedert, Dallas PHI TE 54.3 13.6 12.6 7.1 10.5 24.1 10 Smith, Jonnu TEN TE 45.9 11.5 2.0 11.9 16.7 15.3 11 Smith, Kaden NYG TE 44.2 11.1 13.0 2.9 6.8 21.5 12 Witten, Jason DAL TE 43.9 11.0 18.2 8.7 13.6 3.4 13 Howard, O.J. TBB TE 38.6 9.7 11.1 11.3 8.6 7.6 14 Eifert, Tyler CIN TE 36.2 9.1 2.2 8.9 7.4 17.7 15 Hollister, Jacob SEA TE 34.5 8.6 10.4 7.4 5.3 11.4 16 Fant, Noah DEN TE 33.4 8.4 1.5 21.3 7.6 3.0 17 Thomas, Ian CAR TE 32.0 8.0 6.4 16.7 4.3 4.6 18 Doyle, Jack IND TE 31.8 8.0 19.3 4.7 4.1 3.7 19 Henry, Hunter LAC TE 29.3 7.3 3.0 11.9 4.9 9.5 20 Rudolph, Kyle MIN TE 27.6 6.9 15.0 3.1 7.8 1.7 21 Uzomah, C.J. CIN TE 27.0 6.8 10.1 1.4 1.8 13.7 22 Hurst, Hayden BAL TE 26.2 6.6 5.1 16.3 2.9 1.9 23 Hooper, Austin ATL TE 25.4 8.5 DNP 5.2 5.0 15.2 24 Brate, Cameron TBB TE 24.5 6.1 1.5 13.0 6.3 3.7 25 Seals-Jones, Ricky CLE TE 24.4 6.1 0.0 3.2 17.9 3.3 26 Jarwin, Blake DAL TE 22.3 5.6 2.9 11.0 6.0 2.4 27 Horsted, Jesper CHI TE 21.3 5.3 8.8 7.6 1.9 3.0 28 LaCosse, Matt NEP TE 19.8 5.0 3.4 3.4 5.2 7.8 29 Fells, Darren HOU TE 19.4 4.9 10.3 2.2 1.2 5.7 30 Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE 17.9 4.5 1.6 5.1 8.8 2.4 31 Clay, Charles ARI TE 17.8 4.5 4.9 7.5 2.8 2.6 32 Hill, Josh NOS TE 17.1 4.3 1.2 8.4 7.5 0.0

Tyler Higbee will be one tough cookie to project in 2020. His track record entering the final six weeks of 2019 was that of a middling fantasy option in a system that was anything but friendly to his position’s fantasy fortunes. Tight end Gerald Everett remains a factor, and someone in the backfield is poised to see more targets. A probable bounce-back season by Brandin Cooks also works against Higbee. All of that still doesn’t make it easy to overlook such a dominant finish to Higbee’s season. A sizeable contract extension suggests he will see quite the target count in 2020.

Mike Gesicki was all over the place in the final four fantasy games, although he showed enough in ’19 to suggest his rookie season was not a true indication of his skills as a pro. The Dolphins will implement a new system yet again this offseason, and there’s a looming rookie quarterback situation to navigate. The latter typically rewards fantasy tight ends.

Jonnu Smith has managed to shrug off a weak start to his career, albeit mainly as a reserve, and post respectable stats when given the chance. Delanie Walker remains under contract for 2020, which could be terminated to make way for Smith to ascend into the primary role. Keep an eye on the situation as the league transaction season begins later his month.

Kickers

Rk Player Pts Avg Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 1 Sanders, Jason MIA PK 49.1 12.3 12.1 21.0 8.0 8.0 2 Lutz, Wil NOS PK 42.0 10.5 14.0 10.0 10.0 8.0 3 Gould, Robbie SFO PK 37.0 9.3 5.0 12.0 10.0 10.0 4 Butker, Harrison KCC PK 36.0 9.0 8.0 11.0 9.0 8.0 5 Bullock, Randy CIN PK 35.0 8.8 8.0 13.0 7.0 7.0 6 Bailey, Dan MIN PK 33.0 8.3 6.0 8.0 15.0 4.0 7 Koo, Younghoe ATL PK 33.0 8.3 6.0 16.0 5.0 6.0 8 Gay, Matt TBB PK 32.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 9 Myers, Jason SEA PK 32.0 8.0 13.0 6.0 6.0 7.0 10 McManus, Brandon DEN PK 31.0 7.8 11.0 8.0 3.0 9.0 11 Elliott, Jake PHI PK 28.0 7.0 11.0 5.0 7.0 5.0 12 Hopkins, Dustin WAS PK 28.0 7.0 11.0 3.0 9.0 5.0 13 Boswell, Chris PIT PK 27.0 6.8 8.0 11.0 4.0 4.0 14 Crosby, Mason GBP PK 27.0 6.8 7.0 8.0 3.0 9.0 15 Fairbairn, Ka’imi HOU PK 27.0 6.8 4.0 6.0 6.0 11.0 16 Ficken, Sam NYJ PK 27.0 6.8 6.0 10.0 1.0 10.0 17 Forbath, Kai DAL PK 27.0 9.0 4.0 DNP 14.0 9.0 18 Hauschka, Steven BUF PK 27.0 6.8 8.0 9.0 5.0 5.0 19 Badgley, Mike LAC PK 26.0 6.5 8.0 9.0 4.0 5.0 20 Seibert, Austin CLE PK 25.0 6.3 7.0 9.0 6.0 3.0 21 Tucker, Justin BAL PK 25.0 6.3 8.0 6.0 4.0 7.0 22 Folk, Nick NEP PK 24.0 8.0 DNP 4.0 10.0 10.0 23 Gonzalez, Zane ARI PK 23.0 5.8 1.0 5.0 8.0 9.0 24 Pineiro, Eddy CHI PK 23.0 5.8 6.0 7.0 7.0 3.0 25 Slye, Joey CAR PK 23.0 5.8 3.0 8.0 6.0 6.0 26 Carlson, Daniel OAK PK 22.0 5.5 3.0 3.0 10.0 6.0 27 Zuerlein, Greg LAR PK 22.0 5.5 10.0 4.0 1.0 7.0 28 Lambo, Josh JAC PK 21.0 5.3 3.0 4.0 8.0 6.0 29 Rosas, Aldrick NYG PK 21.0 5.3 7.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 30 Prater, Matt DET PK 19.0 4.8 8.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 31 McLaughlin, Chase IND PK 18.0 6.0 DNP 9.0 1.0 8.0 32 Succop, Ryan TEN PK 16.0 5.3 7.0 6.0 3.0 DNP

Too much volatility exists from season to season and even within a given year to place much weight on swings of a kicker. The opportunity to register fantasy points is limited to how many chances a team provides.

Defense/special teams

Rk Player Pts Avg Week 13 Week 14 Week 15 Week 16 1 Vikings, Minnesota MIN Def 64.0 16.0 12.0 16.0 27.0 9.0 2 Colts, Indianapolis IND Def 56.0 14.0 10.0 15.0 0.0 31.0 3 Chiefs, Kansas City KCC Def 53.0 13.3 19.0 5.0 15.0 14.0 4 Buccaneers, Tampa Bay TBB Def 48.0 12.0 22.0 3.0 14.0 9.0 5 Rams, Los Angeles LAR Def 46.0 11.5 21.0 15.0 0.0 10.0 6 Steelers, Pittsburgh PIT Def 36.0 9.0 10.0 17.0 5.0 4.0 7 Broncos, Denver DEN Def 35.0 8.8 7.0 15.0 5.0 8.0 8 Saints, New Orleans NOS Def 35.0 8.8 15.0 5.0 8.0 7.0 9 Packers, Green Bay GBP Def 34.0 8.5 7.0 6.0 10.0 11.0 10 Titans, Tennessee TEN Def 33.0 8.3 15.0 10.0 5.0 3.0 11 Bills, Buffalo BUF Def 31.0 7.8 8.0 3.0 18.0 2.0 12 Falcons, Atlanta ATL Def 31.0 7.8 0.0 13.0 11.0 7.0 13 Texans, Houston HOU Def 31.0 7.8 5.0 3.0 4.0 19.0 14 Patriots, New England NEP Def 29.0 7.3 3.0 5.0 17.0 4.0 15 Bengals, Cincinnati CIN Def 25.0 6.3 14.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 16 Eagles, Philadelphia PHI Def 25.0 6.3 5.0 2.0 9.0 9.0 17 Seahawks, Seattle SEA Def 25.0 6.3 6.0 10.0 7.0 2.0 18 Jets, New York NYJ Def 24.0 6.0 1.0 4.0 7.0 12.0 19 Redskins, Washington WAS Def 22.0 5.5 11.0 6.0 4.0 1.0 20 Cardinals, Arizona ARI Def 21.0 5.3 1.0 7.0 5.0 8.0 21 Dolphins, Miami MIA Def 20.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 7.0 6.0 22 Ravens, Baltimore BAL Def 20.0 5.0 4.0 8.0 5.0 3.0 23 49ers, San Francisco SFO Def 17.0 4.3 3.0 2.0 4.0 8.0 24 Browns, Cleveland CLE Def 17.0 4.3 3.0 10.0 2.0 2.0 25 Jaguars, Jacksonville JAC Def 16.0 4.0 6.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 26 Cowboys, Dallas DAL Def 15.0 3.8 4.0 6.0 4.0 1.0 27 Giants, New York NYG Def 15.0 3.8 0.0 5.0 7.0 3.0 28 Lions, Detroit DET Def 14.0 3.5 3.0 1.0 4.0 6.0 29 Chargers, Los Angeles LAC Def 13.0 3.3 2.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 30 Panthers, Carolina CAR Def 13.0 3.3 5.0 1.0 4.0 3.0 31 Bears, Chicago CHI Def 8.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 32 Raiders, Oakland OAK Def 6.0 1.5 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0

Much like kickers, a defense is subjected to far too many factors outside of its control (field position, momentum, scoreboard, injuries, matchups, etc.) This makes for a tenuous situation to consider trends carrying into a new league year.