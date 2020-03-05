Reviewing 2019 late-season fantasy football trends

USA Today Sports

General Fantasy Analysis

Anyone serious about winning in fantasy football spends an inordinate amount of time trying to understand where they went wrong. We invest countless hours of legwork in effort to forecast sleepers and breakouts, so it is naturally easier to follow the logic of how we were right. Sometimes it takes much more work to understand how and why we missed the mark.

One common place to begin is looking back at the past season and how players finished. While so much usually changes from year to year, it is helpful to get a sense of which guys were trending and how it relates to the rest of the league.

Most anyone still paying attention late in 2019 can tell you glorious tales about how much their team was helped by several players, but it also can be easy to lose perspective, especially if you didn’t roster a player and didn’t gave a front-row seat to their efforts. The same applies to team defenses and matchups. This becomes far more dicey to evaluate year over year.

We’ll check out where the top players and defenses finished in point-per-reception scoring over the final four fantasy weeks of 2019 and see what we might be able to discern prior to the 2020 fantasy football draft season.

Quarterbacks

Rk Player
Pts
Avg
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
1 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
115.0
28.8
24.3
21.8
37.1
31.8
2 Winston, Jameis TBB QB
107.2
26.8
12.7
40.7
34.7
19.0
3 Brees, Drew NOS QB
102.5
25.6
11.3
40.1
28.3
22.9
4 Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB
101.2
25.3
28.8
16.3
22.5
33.7
5 Tannehill, Ryan TEN QB
95.2
23.8
15.8
29.5
26.2
23.7
6 Watson, Deshaun HOU QB
92.9
23.2
28.9
32.1
20.9
11.1
7 Wentz, Carson PHI QB
90.8
22.7
26.4
21.9
23.5
19.0
8 Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
88.5
22.1
25.9
34.1
20.3
8.3
9 Goff, Jared LAR QB
86.8
21.7
25.0
20.1
19.6
22.1
10 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
85.6
21.4
19.5
15.9
24.7
25.4
11 Ryan, Matt ATL QB
83.0
20.7
22.6
21.3
19.1
20.0
12 Allen, Josh BUF QB
75.3
18.8
23.5
12.7
18.4
20.6
13 Prescott, Dak DAL QB
73.1
18.3
26.7
17.5
17.7
11.3
14 Carr, Derek OAK QB
71.6
17.9
13.6
20.2
15.9
21.9
15 Dalton, Andy CIN QB
70.9
17.7
13.3
11.6
10.1
35.8
16 Rivers, Philip LAC QB
70.6
17.7
18.6
24.6
16.3
11.2
17 Brady, Tom NEP QB
69.3
17.3
26.3
12.8
12.9
17.2
18 Allen, Kyle CAR QB
69.0
23.0
27.3
24.1
17.6
 DNP
19 Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
68.2
17.0
11.1
30.1
12.6
14.4
20 Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB
66.3
16.6
28.1
13.4
14.4
10.3
21 Murray, Kyler ARI QB
62.4
15.6
15.3
16.0
18.4
12.7
22 Brissett, Jacoby IND QB
62.3
15.6
16.7
22.6
7.3
15.7
23 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
62.1
15.5
12.0
15.0
19.0
16.1
24 Lock, Drew DEN QB
62.0
15.5
14.9
25.9
8.6
12.7
25 Wilson, Russell SEA QB
61.8
15.5
18.9
12.6
19.3
11.0
26 Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
61.0
15.3
10.5
19.1
19.8
11.6
27 Minshew, Gardner JAC QB
59.8
15.0
12.7
13.6
18.7
14.8
28 Cousins, Kirk MIN QB
55.2
13.8
19.0
13.6
13.7
8.9
29 Blough, David DET QB
52.5
13.1
19.3
12.2
12.3
8.7
30 Haskins, Dwayne WAS QB
51.5
12.9
6.5
10.7
21.0
13.3
31 Jones, Daniel NYG QB
49.5
24.7
14.2
DNP
DNP
35.3
32 Hodges, Devlin PIT QB
42.0
10.5
12.7
13.5
12.5
3.4
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick trending upward toward the end of the year offers some hope for 2020’s early-season outlook, but a new incoming offensive coordinator and a likely first-round QB selection may unravel any headway.
  • Kyler Murray tailing off is worth noting. The Arizona offense found a reliably dangerous running game, led by impending free agent Kenyan Drake. Murray wasn’t asked to throw as much, and Drake’s return could signal a more balanced approach to the 2020 playcalling script.
  • Dak Prescott was the No. 3 fantasy passer in 2019 even with a poor closing stretch. Despite a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, Dak’s offensive coordinator was retained to call the plays for 2020. Don’t get too hung up on the slowdown, which coincided with Ezekiel Elliott scoring four times in those same three games.

Running backs

Rk
 Player
Pts
Avg
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
1
 McCaffrey, Christian CAR RB
111.5
27.9
17.2
24.5
37.5
32.3
2
 Barkley, Saquon NYG RB
98.4
24.6
14.5
9.7
30.3
43.9
3
 Sanders, Miles PHI RB
94.2
23.6
21.5
10.9
35.2
26.6
4
 Elliott, Ezekiel DAL RB
90.4
22.6
20.7
23.3
31.0
15.4
5
 Drake, Kenyan ARI RB
89.8
22.5
7.1
9.7
39.6
33.4
6
 Jones, Aaron GBP RB
85.4
21.4
7.1
31.2
17.1
30.0
7
 Gurley, Todd LAR RB
77.4
19.4
18.5
21.3
20.8
16.8
8
 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
73.0
18.3
16.7
31.3
13.1
11.9
9
 Mixon, Joe CIN RB
72.5
18.1
17.0
27.6
18.6
9.3
10
 Mostert, Raheem SFO RB
72.5
18.1
23.4
24.9
12.9
11.3
11
 White, James NEP RB
72.2
18.1
37.7
12.4
15.2
6.9
12
 Freeman, Devonta ATL RB
71.0
17.8
10.4
19.4
7.5
33.7
13
 Gordon, Melvin LAC RB
66.5
16.6
13.0
19.4
11.4
22.7
14
 Carson, Chris SEA RB
63.7
15.9
17.9
12.1
26.7
7.0
15
 Kamara, Alvin NOS RB
63.6
15.9
12.4
8.3
13.9
29.0
16
 Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
61.1
15.3
15.9
13.6
18.1
13.5
17
 Ingram, Mark BAL RB
59.8
15.0
8.2
10.9
23.6
17.1
18
 Henry, Derrick TEN RB
58.1
19.4
25.6
23.9
8.6
 DNP
19
 Hunt, Kareem CLE RB
56.0
14.0
17.5
14.8
15.6
8.1
20
 Singletary, Devin BUF RB
53.6
13.4
19.1
17.8
10.9
5.8
21
 Fournette, Leonard JAC RB
53.2
13.3
18.1
9.3
12.3
13.5
22
 Washington, DeAndre OAK RB
52.3
13.1
7.9
21.6
4.2
18.6
23
 Chubb, Nick CLE RB
49.9
12.5
8.9
12.7
23.8
4.5
24
 Scott, Boston PHI RB
46.2
11.6
0.0
24.8
13.5
7.9
25
 Lindsay, Phillip DEN RB
45.7
11.4
9.2
13.5
3.2
19.8
26
 Hyde, Carlos HOU RB
40.1
10.0
3.2
9.8
16.4
10.7
27
 Laird, Patrick MIA RB
39.6
9.9
16.8
12.6
7.4
2.8
28
 Cohen, Tarik CHI RB
38.4
9.6
7.5
9.1
15.5
6.3
29
 Cook, Dalvin MIN RB
38.2
12.7
15.4
15.5
7.3
 DNP
30
 Montgomery, David CHI RB
38.1
9.5
16.7
8.6
5.9
6.9
31
 Johnson, Duke HOU RB
37.4
9.4
20.0
10.5
4.3
2.6
32
 Burkhead, Rex NEP RB
36.6
9.2
1.5
1.5
13.9
19.7
33
 Jones, Ronald TBB RB
36.5
9.1
0.8
9.9
5.9
19.9
34
 Freeman, Royce DEN RB
35.9
8.9
6.4
11.2
6.6
11.7
35
 Hines, Nyheim IND RB
35.3
8.8
12
6.5
3.2
13.6
36
 Bell, Le’Veon NYJ RB
34.8
11.6
10.7
DNP
10.8
13.3
37
 Barber, Peyton TBB RB
33
8.3
18.4
7.3
6
1.3
38
 Guice, Derrius WAS RB
31.9
15.9
27.7
4.2
DNP
DNP
39
 Wilkins, Jordan IND RB
30.8
7.7
7.6
0.1
8.7
14.4
40
 Mack, Marlon IND RB
29.8
9.9
DNP
9.8
1.9
18.1
41
 Penny, Rashaad SEA RB
29.3
14.6
26.7
2.6
DNP
DNP
42
 Thompson, Chris WAS RB
29
7.3
3.9
11.3
4.6
9.2
43
 Michel, Sony NEP RB
28.8
7.2
4.5
1.9
11.3
11.1
44
 Gaskin, Myles MIA RB
27.7
6.9
3.6
2.1
9.2
12.8
45
 Hill, Brian ATL RB
27.1
6.7
6.7
12.2
1.6
6.6
46
 Thompson, Darwin KCC RB
25
6.3
10.4
8.3
4.9
1.4
47
 Lewis, Dion TEN RB
24.8
6.2
1.9
4.1
9.1
9.7
48
 Williams, Jamaal GBP RB
24.6
6.2
10.7
2.4
4.3
7.2
49
 Jacobs, Josh OAK RB
23.3
11.6
10.4
DNP
12.9
DNP
50
 Boone, Mike MIN RB
23.2
5.8
0
1.3
17.6
4.3
51
 Murray, Latavius NOS RB
23
5.8
0.2
11.4
6.9
4.5
52
 Pollard, Tony DAL RB
23
7.7
0.7
DNP
22.3
0
53
 Samuels, Jaylen PIT RB
22.1
5.5
7.4
5.4
1.4
7.9
54
 Ogunbowale, Dare TBB RB
22
5.5
3.2
9.8
2.6
6.4
55
 Richard, Jalen OAK RB
20.9
5.2
1.8
6.6
5.6
6.9
56
 Johnson, David ARI RB
20
5
4.4
13.3
0.6
1.7
57
 Mattison, Alexander MIN RB
19.7
9.9
11.3
8.4
DNP
DNP
58
 Scarbrough, Bo DET RB
19.7
6.6
8.3
8
DNP
3.4
59
 Snell, Benny PIT RB
19.3
4.8
13.7
4.1
0.1
1.4
60
 McCoy, LeSean KCC RB
18.9
6.3
12
5.3
1.6
DNP
61
 Conner, James PIT RB
18.3
9.2
DNP
DNP
15.1
3.2
62
 Williams, Damien KCC RB
18.2
18.2
DNP
DNP
DNP
18.2
63
 Bernard, Giovani CIN RB
18
4.5
2.2
6.6
5.7
3.5
64
 Ham, C.J. MIN RB
17.7
4.4
6.2
3.5
4.8
3.2
  • Saquon Barkley’s season ended on a high note in fantasy, and it can be used as an illustration of how elite talent typically wins. He overcame a rookie quarterback, serious offensive line injuries, and a high-ankle sprain of his own. Look for “Quadzilla” to destroy everything in his path in an offensive system that has done right by his position.
  • Joe Mixon’s late-season resurgence helps erase a dismal start to the year, and it gives hope for the 2018 AFC rushing champ to get back on the right path in 2020. The second year of Zac Taylor’s system will be smoother for Mixon, and the offensive line is a priority for the offseason rebuild. The No. 1 overall pick should be Joe Burrow, and for as good as he eventually will be in the NFL, look for a reliance on Mixon.
  • Drake — regardless of how awesome as he was in Weeks 15 and 16, the sample size of RB1-quality play is minuscule. Don’t get overly caught up in the hype based on a few great outings. That said, it is tough to gauge his success after enduring what Miami called an offense for most of his career.

Wide receivers

Rk
Player
Pts
Avg
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
1
Thomas, Michael NOS WR
103.6
25.9
10.8
30.4
30.8
31.6
2
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
85.0
21.3
34.9
4.8
23.2
22.1
3
Woods, Robert LAR WR
81.9
20.5
30.2
25.7
5.7
20.3
4
Brown, A.J. TEN WR
81.8
20.5
7.5
33.6
25.4
15.3
5
Perriman, Breshad TBB WR
81.5
20.4
13.7
16.0
34.6
17.2
6
Adams, Davante GBP WR
80.4
20.1
24.4
8.1
23.3
24.6
7
Jones, Julio ATL WR
76.6
25.5
DNP
11.6
38.4
26.6
8
Robinson, Allen CHI WR
75.2
18.8
22.6
21.8
19.5
11.3
9
Golladay, Kenny DET WR
69.6
17.4
25.8
17.8
7.4
18.6
10
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
69.5
17.4
16.9
13.2
5.6
33.8
11
Hopkins, DeAndre HOU WR
67.0
16.8
15.6
26.2
17.9
7.3
12
Anderson, Robby NYJ WR
66.0
16.5
17.1
25.1
12.6
11.2
13
Miller, Anthony CHI WR
64.2
16.1
23.0
13.2
26.8
1.2
14
Edelman, Julian NEP WR
63.3
15.8
21.9
24.3
2.9
14.2
15
Johnson, Diontae PIT WR
63.0
15.8
4.1
25.6
11.2
22.1
16
Allen, Keenan LAC WR
62.6
15.7
18.8
13.3
18.9
11.6
17
Kupp, Cooper LAR WR
62.2
15.6
18.5
14.5
16.1
13.1
18
Shepard, Sterling NYG WR
60.3
15.1
13.0
7.6
20.1
19.6
19
Hill, Tyreek KCC WR
59.1
14.8
10.1
13.0
23.8
12.2
20
McLaurin, Terry WAS WR
58.1
14.5
2.8
15.7
24.0
15.6
21
Beasley, Cole BUF WR
57.3
14.3
23.0
14.9
1.6
17.8
22
Williams, Mike LAC WR
56.2
14.1
16.7
14.3
17.1
8.1
23
Sims, Steven WAS WR
54.7
13.7
5.9
8.0
15.5
25.3
24
Sanders, Emmanuel SFO WR
54.2
13.6
8.1
34.1
2.9
9.1
25
Slayton, Darius NYG WR
53.9
13.5
10.4
32.4
11.1
0.0
26
Sutton, Courtland DEN WR
52.8
13.2
23.4
8.4
11.9
9.1
27
Moore, D.J. CAR WR
52.7
13.2
19.2
12.1
20.3
1.1
28
Diggs, Stefon MIN WR
51.1
12.8
9.2
15.2
12.0
14.7
29
Washington, James PIT WR
50.8
12.7
21.1
7.3
13.3
9.1
30
Samuel, Deebo SFO WR
50.6
12.7
14.1
15.9
4.7
15.9
31
Pascal, Zach IND WR
48.3
12.1
17.9
20.4
8.4
1.6
32
Stills, Kenny HOU WR
47.1
11.8
15.1
2.8
18.5
10.7
33
Landry, Jarvis CLE WR
46.9
11.7
13.6
11.6
7.3
14.4
34
Cooper, Amari DAL WR
46.1
11.5
16.5
20.3
2.9
6.4
35
Conley, Chris JAC WR
45.9
11.4
9.7
1.7
20.9
13.6
36
Brown, John BUF WR
45.82
11.4
10.72
5.6
16.9
12.6
37
Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR
45.7
11.4
2.8
5.9
27
10
38
Samuel, Curtis CAR WR
43.2
10.8
16.5
6.2
16.4
4.1
39
Gallup, Michael DAL WR
42.6
10.6
9.3
16.9
1.6
14.8
40
Godwin, Chris TBB WR
42.2
14.1
9.0
16.1
17.1
DNP
41
Beckham, Odell CLE WR
40.8
10.2
5.9
5.9
14.6
14.4
42
Ward, Greg PHI WR
39.6
9.9
1.5
7.4
19.1
11.6
43
Wilson, Albert MIA WR
39.5
9.8
11.3
1.5
10.9
15.8
44
Metcalf, DK SEA WR
38.9
9.7
13.5
13.8
11.6
0
45
Gage, Russell ATL WR
38.8
9.7
16.2
3.7
8.3
10.6
46
Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR
38.6
9.6
11.6
5
7.2
14.8
47
Amendola, Danny DET WR
36.9
9.2
6.2
8.4
18.2
4.1
48
Lockett, Tyler SEA WR
36.5
9.1
0
8.3
26
2.2
49
Lazard, Allen GBP WR
36.1
9.0
19.3
3.9
3.4
9.5
50
Johnson, Marcus IND WR
35.9
8.9
9.5
19.5
5.7
1.2
51
Watson, Justin TBB WR
35.9
8.9
0
16.9
3.7
15.3
52
Ridley, Calvin ATL WR
35.7
17.8
17.1
18.6
DNP
DNP
53
Sharpe, Tajae TEN WR
35.2
11.7
DNP
6.5
4.8
23.9
54
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
34.1
8.5
19
8.5
4.1
2.5
55
Kirk, Christian ARI WR
33.2
8.3
5.3
16.9
10.1
0.9
56
Williams, Tyrell OAK WR
33.1
8.2
1.9
6.5
12.5
12.2
57
Ford, Isaiah MIA WR
32.1
8.0
0
15.2
5.1
11.8
58
Bourne, Kendrick SFO WR
31
7.7
7.2
16.8
2.1
4.9
59
Hamilton, DaeSean DEN WR
30.6
7.6
3.2
5.6
3.3
18.5
60
Tate, Golden NYG WR
29.8
9.9
DNP
2.1
12.1
15.6
61
Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR
28.7
14.4
28.7
0.0
DNP
DNP
62
Erickson, Alex CIN WR
27.74
6.9
4.1
10.5
1.6
11.5
63
Cobb, Randall DAL WR
27.6
6.9
8.3
6.3
0.7
12.3
64
Harmon, Kelvin WAS WR
27.54
6.8
8.1
4
4.2
11.24
  • A.J. Brown’s strong closing stretch is among the top performances to get excited about heading into 2020. He has all of the tools to be a fantasy stud, and most signs point to QB Ryan Tannehill returning. The only realistic way he isn’t the starting quarterback in ’20 is if Tom Brady ends up a Titan.
  • On the other side of the coin, Breshad Perriman’s otherworldly performance was the product of circumstances beyond his control. No Mike Evans paved the way for a significant uptick in looks, and the eventual loss of Chris Godwin only amplified Perriman’s production. Among the worst fantasy outcomes involves the veteran returning to Tampa.
  • Deebo Samuel has one of the brightest futures of all young receivers, and his closing run in 2019’s final fantasy month wasn’t his strongest showing. However, little of it was Samuel’s doing. The run-heavy system can work against him, but the 2020 outlook for Samuel currently projects his role as the No. 1 receiver with Emmanuel Sanders facing free agency. That certainly could change in the next few weeks, though, but it won’t drastically diminish Samuel’s fantasy stock.
  • Scratch the Week 16 drubbing of the Chicago Bears by the Kansas City Chiefs and second-year receiver Anthony Miller’s late run looks pretty dang good. The second-year receiver’s season was off to a slow start as he had to overcome surgery. A new offensive coordinator in 2020 will play a factor in his valuation, but this is Matt Nagy’s system at its core. Miller is poised to enjoy a strong third year.
  • Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore posted erratic stats in that stretch, but he had a quarterback problem and a first-time offensive coordinator working against him. A fresh start, the expected return of Cam Newton, and another year of maturation should keep the PPR weapon in the mix of being a high-end WR2.

Tight ends

Rk
 Player
Pts
Avg
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
1
 Higbee, Tyler LAR TE
84.8
21.2
23.7
18.6
23.1
19.4
2
 Kelce, Travis KCC TE
80.6
20.2
14.0
20.0
25.2
21.4
3
 Kittle, George SFO TE
67.4
16.9
3.4
18.7
26.4
18.9
4
 Cook, Jared NOS TE
64.7
16.2
11.5
20.4
9.4
23.4
5
 Ertz, Zach PHI TE
59.4
14.9
5.4
30.1
17.1
6.8
6
 Andrews, Mark BAL TE
58.9
14.7
14.0
2.4
15.2
27.3
7
 Waller, Darren OAK TE
58.1
14.5
17.0
13.2
20.2
7.7
8
 Gesicki, Mike MIA TE
55.4
13.9
18.9
1.6
8.7
26.2
9
 Goedert, Dallas PHI TE
54.3
13.6
12.6
7.1
10.5
24.1
10
 Smith, Jonnu TEN TE
45.9
11.5
2.0
11.9
16.7
15.3
11
 Smith, Kaden NYG TE
44.2
11.1
13.0
2.9
6.8
21.5
12
 Witten, Jason DAL TE
43.9
11.0
18.2
8.7
13.6
3.4
13
 Howard, O.J. TBB TE
38.6
9.7
11.1
11.3
8.6
7.6
14
 Eifert, Tyler CIN TE
36.2
9.1
2.2
8.9
7.4
17.7
15
 Hollister, Jacob SEA TE
34.5
8.6
10.4
7.4
5.3
11.4
16
 Fant, Noah DEN TE
33.4
8.4
1.5
21.3
7.6
3.0
17
 Thomas, Ian CAR TE
32.0
8.0
6.4
16.7
4.3
4.6
18
 Doyle, Jack IND TE
31.8
8.0
19.3
4.7
4.1
3.7
19
 Henry, Hunter LAC TE
29.3
7.3
3.0
11.9
4.9
9.5
20
 Rudolph, Kyle MIN TE
27.6
6.9
15.0
3.1
7.8
1.7
21
 Uzomah, C.J. CIN TE
27.0
6.8
10.1
1.4
1.8
13.7
22
 Hurst, Hayden BAL TE
26.2
6.6
5.1
16.3
2.9
1.9
23
 Hooper, Austin ATL TE
25.4
8.5
DNP
5.2
5.0
15.2
24
 Brate, Cameron TBB TE
24.5
6.1
1.5
13.0
6.3
3.7
25
 Seals-Jones, Ricky CLE TE
24.4
6.1
0.0
3.2
17.9
3.3
26
 Jarwin, Blake DAL TE
22.3
5.6
2.9
11.0
6.0
2.4
27
 Horsted, Jesper CHI TE
21.3
5.3
8.8
7.6
1.9
3.0
28
 LaCosse, Matt NEP TE
19.8
5.0
3.4
3.4
5.2
7.8
29
 Fells, Darren HOU TE
19.4
4.9
10.3
2.2
1.2
5.7
30
 Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE
17.9
4.5
1.6
5.1
8.8
2.4
31
 Clay, Charles ARI TE
17.8
4.5
4.9
7.5
2.8
2.6
32
 Hill, Josh NOS TE
17.1
4.3
1.2
8.4
7.5
0.0
  • Tyler Higbee will be one tough cookie to project in 2020. His track record entering the final six weeks of 2019 was that of a middling fantasy option in a system that was anything but friendly to his position’s fantasy fortunes. Tight end Gerald Everett remains a factor, and someone in the backfield is poised to see more targets. A probable bounce-back season by Brandin Cooks also works against Higbee. All of that still doesn’t make it easy to overlook such a dominant finish to Higbee’s season. A sizeable contract extension suggests he will see quite the target count in 2020.
  • Mike Gesicki was all over the place in the final four fantasy games, although he showed enough in ’19 to suggest his rookie season was not a true indication of his skills as a pro. The Dolphins will implement a new system yet again this offseason, and there’s a looming rookie quarterback situation to navigate. The latter typically rewards fantasy tight ends.
  • Jonnu Smith has managed to shrug off a weak start to his career, albeit mainly as a reserve, and post respectable stats when given the chance. Delanie Walker remains under contract for 2020, which could be terminated to make way for Smith to ascend into the primary role. Keep an eye on the situation as the league transaction season begins later his month.

Kickers

Rk
Player
Pts
Avg
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
1
Sanders, Jason MIA PK
49.1
12.3
12.1
21.0
8.0
8.0
2
Lutz, Wil NOS PK
42.0
10.5
14.0
10.0
10.0
8.0
3
Gould, Robbie SFO PK
37.0
9.3
5.0
12.0
10.0
10.0
4
Butker, Harrison KCC PK
36.0
9.0
8.0
11.0
9.0
8.0
5
Bullock, Randy CIN PK
35.0
8.8
8.0
13.0
7.0
7.0
6
Bailey, Dan MIN PK
33.0
8.3
6.0
8.0
15.0
4.0
7
Koo, Younghoe ATL PK
33.0
8.3
6.0
16.0
5.0
6.0
8
Gay, Matt TBB PK
32.0
8.0
8.0
8.0
8.0
8.0
9
Myers, Jason SEA PK
32.0
8.0
13.0
6.0
6.0
7.0
10
McManus, Brandon DEN PK
31.0
7.8
11.0
8.0
3.0
9.0
11
Elliott, Jake PHI PK
28.0
7.0
11.0
5.0
7.0
5.0
12
Hopkins, Dustin WAS PK
28.0
7.0
11.0
3.0
9.0
5.0
13
Boswell, Chris PIT PK
27.0
6.8
8.0
11.0
4.0
4.0
14
Crosby, Mason GBP PK
27.0
6.8
7.0
8.0
3.0
9.0
15
Fairbairn, Ka’imi HOU PK
27.0
6.8
4.0
6.0
6.0
11.0
16
Ficken, Sam NYJ PK
27.0
6.8
6.0
10.0
1.0
10.0
17
Forbath, Kai DAL PK
27.0
9.0
4.0
DNP
14.0
9.0
18
Hauschka, Steven BUF PK
27.0
6.8
8.0
9.0
5.0
5.0
19
Badgley, Mike LAC PK
26.0
6.5
8.0
9.0
4.0
5.0
20
Seibert, Austin CLE PK
25.0
6.3
7.0
9.0
6.0
3.0
21
Tucker, Justin BAL PK
25.0
6.3
8.0
6.0
4.0
7.0
22
Folk, Nick NEP PK
24.0
8.0
DNP
4.0
10.0
10.0
23
Gonzalez, Zane ARI PK
23.0
5.8
1.0
5.0
8.0
9.0
24
Pineiro, Eddy CHI PK
23.0
5.8
6.0
7.0
7.0
3.0
25
Slye, Joey CAR PK
23.0
5.8
3.0
8.0
6.0
6.0
26
Carlson, Daniel OAK PK
22.0
5.5
3.0
3.0
10.0
6.0
27
Zuerlein, Greg LAR PK
22.0
5.5
10.0
4.0
1.0
7.0
28
Lambo, Josh JAC PK
21.0
5.3
3.0
4.0
8.0
6.0
29
Rosas, Aldrick NYG PK
21.0
5.3
7.0
5.0
4.0
5.0
30
Prater, Matt DET PK
19.0
4.8
8.0
1.0
5.0
5.0
31
McLaughlin, Chase IND PK
18.0
6.0
DNP
9.0
1.0
8.0
32
Succop, Ryan TEN PK
16.0
5.3
7.0
6.0
3.0
DNP

Too much volatility exists from season to season and even within a given year to place much weight on swings of a kicker. The opportunity to register fantasy points is limited to how many chances a team provides.

Defense/special teams

Rk
Player
Pts
Avg
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
1
Vikings, Minnesota MIN Def
64.0
16.0
12.0
16.0
27.0
9.0
2
Colts, Indianapolis IND Def
56.0
14.0
10.0
15.0
0.0
31.0
3
Chiefs, Kansas City KCC Def
53.0
13.3
19.0
5.0
15.0
14.0
4
Buccaneers, Tampa Bay TBB Def
48.0
12.0
22.0
3.0
14.0
9.0
5
Rams, Los Angeles LAR Def
46.0
11.5
21.0
15.0
0.0
10.0
6
Steelers, Pittsburgh PIT Def
36.0
9.0
10.0
17.0
5.0
4.0
7
Broncos, Denver DEN Def
35.0
8.8
7.0
15.0
5.0
8.0
8
Saints, New Orleans NOS Def
35.0
8.8
15.0
5.0
8.0
7.0
9
Packers, Green Bay GBP Def
34.0
8.5
7.0
6.0
10.0
11.0
10
Titans, Tennessee TEN Def
33.0
8.3
15.0
10.0
5.0
3.0
11
Bills, Buffalo BUF Def
31.0
7.8
8.0
3.0
18.0
2.0
12
Falcons, Atlanta ATL Def
31.0
7.8
0.0
13.0
11.0
7.0
13
Texans, Houston HOU Def
31.0
7.8
5.0
3.0
4.0
19.0
14
Patriots, New England NEP Def
29.0
7.3
3.0
5.0
17.0
4.0
15
Bengals, Cincinnati CIN Def
25.0
6.3
14.0
5.0
2.0
4.0
16
Eagles, Philadelphia PHI Def
25.0
6.3
5.0
2.0
9.0
9.0
17
Seahawks, Seattle SEA Def
25.0
6.3
6.0
10.0
7.0
2.0
18
Jets, New York NYJ Def
24.0
6.0
1.0
4.0
7.0
12.0
19
Redskins, Washington WAS Def
22.0
5.5
11.0
6.0
4.0
1.0
20
Cardinals, Arizona ARI Def
21.0
5.3
1.0
7.0
5.0
8.0
21
Dolphins, Miami MIA Def
20.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
7.0
6.0
22
Ravens, Baltimore BAL Def
20.0
5.0
4.0
8.0
5.0
3.0
23
49ers, San Francisco SFO Def
17.0
4.3
3.0
2.0
4.0
8.0
24
Browns, Cleveland CLE Def
17.0
4.3
3.0
10.0
2.0
2.0
25
Jaguars, Jacksonville JAC Def
16.0
4.0
6.0
1.0
4.0
5.0
26
Cowboys, Dallas DAL Def
15.0
3.8
4.0
6.0
4.0
1.0
27
Giants, New York NYG Def
15.0
3.8
0.0
5.0
7.0
3.0
28
Lions, Detroit DET Def
14.0
3.5
3.0
1.0
4.0
6.0
29
Chargers, Los Angeles LAC Def
13.0
3.3
2.0
6.0
2.0
3.0
30
Panthers, Carolina CAR Def
13.0
3.3
5.0
1.0
4.0
3.0
31
Bears, Chicago CHI Def
8.0
2.0
4.0
2.0
1.0
1.0
32
Raiders, Oakland OAK Def
6.0
1.5
1.0
2.0
2.0
1.0

Much like kickers, a defense is subjected to far too many factors outside of its control (field position, momentum, scoreboard, injuries, matchups, etc.) This makes for a tenuous situation to consider trends carrying into a new league year.

