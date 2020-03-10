USA Today Sports

Sound off: Which team will sign Melvin Gordon in free agency?

March 10, 2020

Fantasy football production is a fickle mistress from one year to the next, and a great deal of that is attributable to free agency. This year, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon quite possibly is the top back as far as those likely to leave their 2019 franchise, and he’s all but certain to play for a new team in 2020 after the Bolts gave Austin Ekeler a healthy extension.

There are plenty of possible landing spots for Gordon, so where do you think he will play this upcoming season? We’d love to hear your take.

 

