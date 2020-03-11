Sound off: Which team will land Philip Rivers in free agency?
By: Cory Bonini |
March 11, 2020
(Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)
The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers following the 2019 season, and the 38-year-old hits the open market for the first time in his career.
Most prognosticators have zeroed in on the Indianapolis Colts as the obvious spot for Rivers, but nothing has been set in stone just yet.
So where do you think Rivers will play this upcoming season? We’d love to hear your take.
