USA Today Sports

Sound off: Which team will land Philip Rivers in free agency?

Sound off: Which team will land Philip Rivers in free agency?

Free Agents

Sound off: Which team will land Philip Rivers in free agency?

By March 11, 2020

By: |

(Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers following the 2019 season, and the 38-year-old hits the open market for the first time in his career.

Most prognosticators have zeroed in on the Indianapolis Colts as the obvious spot for Rivers, but nothing has been set in stone just yet.

So where do you think Rivers will play this upcoming season? We’d love to hear your take.

 

, , , , Free Agents

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home