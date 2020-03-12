Rookie Rundown: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Alabama junior declared for the draft after two stellar seasons and is most likely to be the first wideout taken and no worst than the second. He’s considered a rare blend of size, speed, and talent that can translate immediately into a starting role for an NFL team.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 193 pounds

40 time: 4.45 seconds

He became a starter in his sophomore season when he ended as a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s best receiver. He was not quite as productive as a junior but still ended and one of the best receivers in the country and led the Crimson Tide for a second season. Jeudy was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and needed just one season to work his way to the top of the talent-rich roster at Alabama.

Year Games Catch Yards Avg. TD Runs Yards. TD Total Yards Total TDs 2017 8 14 264 18.9 2 0 0 0 264 2 2018 15 68 1315 19.3 14 0 0 0 1315 14 2019 13 77 1163 15.1 10 1 1 0 1164 10

Pros

Played the outside and the slot in a pro-style offense versus SEC defenses.

Plays alls position and can move around if needed.

His 4.45/40-time includes great quickness from the line and early acceleration in intermediate and deep routes.

Expected to be an NFL starter immediately with as much upside to become an elite receiver as anyone in this class.

Precise route runner that a quarterback can rely on.

Displayed great deep skills with a 19.3-yard average in 2018, then excelled in shorter and intermediate routes last year.

Capable of scoring on any play, dangerous in the open field with the ball

Tough receiver that can catch in traffic and hold on to the ball.

Expected to become a valuable third-down target.

Cons

Wiry frame could use more bulk to handle NFL-quality jams and press coverage.

Not expected to offer return duties.

Speed and tracking ability likely to see him work as a deep threat at least initially.

Benefitted from a program that ran the ball often and very well.

Fantasy outlook

Jeudy projects as a first-rounder and likely a top-ten overall draft pick. He has all the background characteristics that say he’ll be a starting No. 1 wideout for a team and has the talent to become a Pro-Bowl caliber player. As with any receiver, the offense and quarterback that he plays with will have a large bearing on his success.

Potential suitors include the Bills who need a go-to receiver better than the aging John Brown. Jeudy could provide Josh Allen with a weapon to use for the next several years. The Raiders are also expected to consider Jeudy after spending 2019 with a marginal receiving crew and there is the need for excitement in their new digs in Las Vegas. Like the Bills, the Jets are also expected to be in the market for a top receiver to pair with Sam Darnold.

Rookie receivers tend to underperform expectations for fantasy leaguers but Jeudy will not only be the first rookie wideout taken in the NFL draft, but also in fantasy drafts. His landing spot matters greatly, but he’ll be a benefit where ever he ends up.