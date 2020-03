Following a midseason trade in 2019 from the Miami Dolphins to the Arizona Cardinals, a career that was heading for life support was injected with renewed vigor as running back Kenyan Drake erupted over the final month of the season.

Arizona remains interested in re-signing him, but Drake’s camp appears set on testing the open market to see what his value is to other teams. So where do you think Drake will end up in 2020? We’d love to hear your take.