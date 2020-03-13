Sound off: Where will Robby Anderson play in 2020?

The New York Jets and impending free-agent wide receiver Robby Anderson very well could come to an agreement, but all signs point to him at least being able to scope out his market value.

Anderson has stated he hopes to return to New York, but he also acknowledged a desire to pair up with Tom Brady — wherever that may be. Given his history of flashing borderline WR1 talent as a deep threat, contrasting with Anderson’s history of questionable decisions off of the field, it will be interesting to see just how much attention he draws on the market.

Where do you see him landing in next week’s free-agent frenzy?