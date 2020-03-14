Sound off: Eric Ebron will sign with this team in free agency

Free agent-to-be tight end Eric Ebron’s career has been up and down to date, and one could argue the worst thing to happen to him was the sudden retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck. Nevertheless, it was just two seasons ago when he took the fantasy world by storm after a lackluster career in Detroit.

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to move on from Ebron. The franchise tagging of TE Hunter Henry by the Los Angeles Chargers works in Ebron’s favor. The move leaves Austin Hooper as the only major competition among veteran tight ends with some tread left on the tires.

When the dust settles, where do you expect Ebron to be playing in 2020?