Sound off: What happens with Amari Cooper after the new CBA?

Now that the NFL has done away with the transition tag via the new collective bargaining agreement, the Dallas Cowboys have to make a decision whether to tag Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper, and it seems like a no-brainer that Prescott will get the designation.

In that case, where does Cooper go? He wants to play for Dallas, but he also has a unique opportunity to land a massive contract after rebounding from a yo-yo of a career in Oakland. The Cowboys will make a strong effort to sign him, and it seemingly makes the most sense for him to return, if the money is right.

Presuming Prescott gets tagged, does Cooper renew with the ‘Boys? Does another team swoop in with a hefty briefcase? Will Dallas surprise and tag Cooper over Dak?