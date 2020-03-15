Sound off: Where will Emmanuel Sanders end up in free agency?

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was dealt from the Denver Broncos to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and made an immediate impact. The Niners certainly remain in play for his services, but Sanders is expected to have a chance to explore the market. He will turn 33 years old in a matter of days, and the veteran’s second half of 2019 suggests he has at least one more strong year in the tank.

While one of his best chances of winning Super Bowl LV comes with re-signing in the Bay Area, Sanders knows this is likely his last chance for a contract of any magnitude, and some team may be willing to throw top dollar his way for a one-year pact.

Where do you see him signing in the upcoming free-agent period?