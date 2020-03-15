Sound off: Jameis Winston winds up where in 2020?

NFL teams have a Monday noon Eastern deadline for using the franchise tag on players for 2020 season, and it should be considered telling that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t placed their tag on quarterback Jameis Winston yet. It appears as though Tampa will be only as loyal as its options.

He exploded for elite-level fantasy football stats in 2019 but also was a turnover vending machine, and head coach Bruce Arians was clearly frustrated by all of Winston’s costly mistakes. Several name-brand quarterbacks will hit the open market, and the Bucs absolutely will investigate adding one of them if Winston isn’t tagged. There’s still a chance he is re-signed on a “prove it” deal after testing the market, however.

With all of that uncertainty, where do you see Winston throwing picks in 2020?