2020 player movement tracker

By March 19, 2020

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New: DeAndre Hopkins
Gone: David Johnson
ATL New: Hayden Hurst
Gone: Devonta Freeman Austin Hooper
BAL New:
Gone: Hayden Hurst
BUF New: Stefon Diggs
Gone:
CAR New: Teddy Bridgewater
Gone: Cam Newton Greg Olsen
CHI New: Nick Foles Jimmy Graham
Gone: Chase Daniels Taylor Gabriel
CIN New:
Gone:
CLE New: Austin Hooper
Gone:
DAL New:
Gone: Randall Cobb Jason Witten
DEN New: Melvin Gordon
Gone:
DET New: Chase Daniels
Gone:
GB New:
Gone: Jimmy Graham
HOU New: David Johnson Randall Cobb
Gone: DeAndre Hopkins
IND New: Philip Rivers
Gone: Eric Ebron
JAC New:
Gone: Nick Foles
KC New:
Gone:
LAC New:
Gone: Philip Rivers Melvin Gordon Travis Benjamin
LAR New:
Gone: Todd Gurley
LVR New: Marcus Mariota Jason Witten
Gone:
MIA New: Jordan Howard
Gone:
MIN New:
Gone: Stefon Diggs
NE New:
Gone: Tom Brady
NO New:
Gone: Teddy Bridgewater
NYG New:
Gone:
NYJ New: Josh Doctson
Gone:
PHI New:
Gone: Jordan Howard
PIT New: Eric Ebron
Gone:
SEA New: Greg Olsen
Gone:
SF New:
Gone:
TB New: Tom Brady
Gone:
TEN New:
Gone: Marcus Mariota Dion Lewis Delanie Walker
WAS New:
Gone: Paul Richardson Jordan Reed

 

 

