Rookie Rundown: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Cam Akers was a high school quarterback and running back that scored a total of 149 touchdowns and totaled 13,243 yards. A highly-coveted five-star recruit out of Clinton High School in Mississippi, Akers became the starter at Florida State in his first year. He set the team freshman record when he rushed for 1,025 yards in 2017 and broke Dalvin Cook’s record of 1,008 rushing yards.

Akers was the primary back for all three seasons, though his junior season was his busiest and saw him with his heaviest workload of 231 carries and 30 receptions. He turned in 18 touchdowns last season and declared for the NFL draft instead of returning for his senior year.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 217 pounds

40 time: 4.47 seconds

Akers carries all the physical attributes to succeed in the NFL. He was limited at Florida State by a poor offensive line and a team that ended with records of 7-6, 5-7 and 6-7 while he played there. He was afforded just five games with more than 20 carries in his busiest season and produced six 100-yard rushing efforts. Akers was a dynamic back playing on an average team.

Year Games Runs Yards Avg. TD Catch Yards. TD Total Yards Total TDs 2017 13 194 1025 5.3 7 16 116 1 1141 8 2018 12 161 706 4.4 6 23 145 2 851 8 2019 11 231 1144 5.0 14 30 225 4 1369 18

Pros

Powerful back that initiates contact

Determined if not violent runner that can be a workhorse

Elusive in the open field and shows great balance even after contact

Shows surprising burst for his size

Durable with no significant injuries

Great with short yardage, falls forward

A natural receiver that can run most routes

Has a second gear that can score on any play

Better at inside rushing but has a deadly jump cut

Three down ability – no need to take him off the field

Mature with a high character

Cons

Will need work in pass protection

Had some fumbling issues while struggling for more yardage

Would try to do too much at times and left yards on the field trying to be too creative

Fantasy outlook

Akers should end up as a second to third-round pick. He projects as a feature back in the NFL though he’ll need at least a season to get used to playing at the higher level. Akers was limited by poor blocking in each of his seasons and the offensive scheme was never very successful in any phase. Akers was a player who was better than almost all of his surrounding team.

Akers is a downhill runner that is best with one-cut and go. His offensive line caused problems and he could be surprising in the NFL if he ends up playing behind superior blockers. Most of his negatives have come from trying to do too much in an offense that didn’t do him many favors.

So long as he controls his ball security and steps up as a pass blocker, there’s no reason why Akers shouldn’t evolve into a feature back. He could be a starter in Week 1, depending on where he lands.

He’ll offer fantasy value this season and beyond. He could be a sleeper depending on the blocking and scheme of his new team. He’s already been a standout playing on a very average team. He has the potential to be a fantasy starter from the start.