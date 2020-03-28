2020 player movement tracker

|QUARTERBACKS
|RUNNING BACKS
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|TIGHT ENDS
|ARI
|New:
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Gone:
|David Johnson
|ATL
|New:
|Hayden Hurst
|Gone:
|Devonta Freeman
|Austin Hooper
|BAL
|New:
|Gone:
|Hayden Hurst
|BUF
|New:
|Stefon Diggs
|Gone:
|CAR
|New:
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Robby Anderson
|Gone:
|Cam Newton
|Greg Olsen
|CHI
|New:
|Nick Foles
|Jimmy Graham
|Gone:
|Chase Daniels
|Taylor Gabriel
|CIN
|New:
|Gone:
|Tyler Eifert
|CLE
|New:
|Austin Hooper
|Gone:
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|Randall Cobb
|Jason Witten
|DEN
|New:
|Melvin Gordon
|Gone:
|DET
|New:
|Chase Daniels
|Gone:
|GB
|New:
|Devin Funchess
|Gone:
|Jimmy Graham
|HOU
|New:
|David Johnson
|Randall Cobb
Cam Phillips (XFL)
|Gone:
|DeAndre Hopkins
|IND
|New:
|Philip Rivers
|Gone:
|Devin Funchess
|Eric Ebron
|JAC
|New:
|Tyler Eifert
|Gone:
|Nick Foles
|KC
|New:
|Gone:
|LAC
|New:
|Gone:
|Philip Rivers
|Melvin Gordon
|Travis Benjamin
|LAR
|New:
|Gone:
|Todd Gurley
|LVR
|New:
|Marcus Mariota
|
Nelson Agholor
|Jason Witten
|Gone:
|MIA
|New:
|Jordan Howard
|Gone:
|MIN
|New:
|Gone:
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|New:
|Gone:
|Tom Brady
|Phillip Dorsett
|NO
|New:
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Gone:
|Teddy Bridgewater
|NYG
|New:
|Dion Lewis
|Gone:
|NYJ
|New:
|Josh Doctson
Breshad Perriman
|Gone:
|Robby Anderson
|PHI
|New:
|Gone:
|Jordan Howard
|Nelson Agholor
|PIT
|New:
|Eric Ebron
|Gone:
|SEA
|New:
|Phillip Dorsett
|Greg Olsen
|Gone:
|SF
|New:
|Travis Benjamin
|Gone:
|Emmanuel Sanders
|TB
|New:
|Tom Brady
|Gone:
|Peyton Barber
|Breshad Perriman
|TEN
|New:
|Gone:
|Marcus Mariota
|Dion Lewis
|Delanie Walker
|WAS
|New:
|Peyton Barber
|Gone:
|Paul Richardson
|Jordan Reed