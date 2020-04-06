2020 NFL mock draft: Round 1

Here’s my first 2020 NFL mock draft, which will get at least one update as the selection process nears. No trades were projected.
A few items that I’m on the fence about or could see playing out in a much different way:
- I have no certainty the Washington Redskins will “do the right thing” and pick Chase Young. Dwayne Haskins could get the Josh Rosen treatment.
- Detroit’s pick will to be extremely valuable for any team looking to trade into position to land a quarterback not named Joe Burrow, depending upon what Washington does with the second pick.
- I believe Miami has more interest in a prototypical passer, hence Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa. I won’t be shocked if Tua is the pick, though. I’m still not convinced the Alabama standout will get past the Redskins.
|
Pick
|
NFL team
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
1
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Joe Burrow
|
QB
|
LSU
|
2
|
Washington Redskins
|
Chase Young
|
DE
|
Ohio State
|
3
|
Detroit Lions
|
Jeff Okudah
|
CB
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
New York Giants
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
OL
|
Iowa
|
5
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Justin Herbert
|
QB
|
Oregon
|
6
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
Alabama
|
7
|
Carolina Panthers
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
LB
|
Clemson
|
8
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
OT
|
Alabama
|
9
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Derrick Brown
|
DL
|
Auburn
|
10
|
Cleveland Browns
|
Mekhi Becton
|
OL
|
Louisville
|
11
|
New York Jets
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
WR
|
Oklahoma
|
12
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
WR
|
Alabama
|
13
|
San Francisco 49ers (from IND)
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
DL
|
South Carolina
|
14
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Andrew Thomas
|
OT
|
Georgia
|
15
|
Denver Broncos
|
C.J. Henderson
|
CB
|
Florida
|
16
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
OLB
|
LSU
|
17
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
A.J. Epenesa
|
OLB/DE
|
Iowa
|
18
|
Miami Dolphins (from PIT)
|
Xavier McKinney
|
S
|
Alabama
|
19
|
Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI)
|
Patrick Queen
|
LB
|
LSU
|
20
|
Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
|
Kristian Fulton
|
CB
|
LSU
|
21
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
WR
|
Alabama
|
22
|
Minnesota Vikings (from BUF)
|
Trevon Diggs
|
CB
|
Alabama
|
23
|
New England Patriots
|
Kenneth Murray
|
LB
|
Oklahoma
|
24
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Jordan Love
|
QB
|
Utah State
|
25
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
Tee Higgins
|
WR
|
Clemson
|
26
|
Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
|
Austin Jackson
|
OT
|
USC
|
27
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Yetur Gross-Matos
|
OLB/DE
|
Penn State
|
28
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
Zack Baun
|
LB
|
Wisconsin
|
29
|
Tennessee Titans
|
A.J. Terrell
|
CB
|
Clemson
|
30
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Justin Jefferson
|
WR
|
LSU
|
31
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Laviska Shenault Jr.
|
WR
|
Colorado
|
32
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Damon Arnette
|
CB
|
Ohio State