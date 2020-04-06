USA Today Sports

2020 NFL mock draft: Round 1

By April 6, 2020

Here’s my first 2020 NFL mock draft, which will get at least one update as the selection process nears. No trades were projected.

A few items that I’m on the fence about or could see playing out in a much different way:

  • I have no certainty the Washington Redskins will “do the right thing” and pick Chase Young. Dwayne Haskins could get the Josh Rosen treatment.
  • Detroit’s pick will to be extremely valuable for any team looking to trade into position to land a quarterback not named Joe Burrow, depending upon what Washington does with the second pick.
  • I believe Miami has more interest in a prototypical passer, hence Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa. I won’t be shocked if Tua is the pick, though. I’m still not convinced the Alabama standout will get past the Redskins.
Pick
NFL team
Player
Pos.
College
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OL
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Alabama
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Derrick Brown
DL
Auburn
10
Cleveland Browns
Mekhi Becton
OL
Louisville
11
New York Jets
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
13
San Francisco 49ers (from IND)
Javon Kinlaw
DL
South Carolina
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
15
Denver Broncos
C.J. Henderson
CB
Florida
16
Atlanta Falcons
K’Lavon Chaisson
OLB
LSU
17
Dallas Cowboys
A.J. Epenesa
OLB/DE
Iowa
18
Miami Dolphins (from PIT)
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI)
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
Kristian Fulton
CB
LSU
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
22
Minnesota Vikings (from BUF)
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
23
New England Patriots
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
24
New Orleans Saints
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
25
Minnesota Vikings
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
26
Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
27
Seattle Seahawks
Yetur Gross-Matos
OLB/DE
Penn State
28
Baltimore Ravens
Zack Baun
LB
Wisconsin
29
Tennessee Titans
A.J. Terrell
CB
Clemson
30
Green Bay Packers
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
31
San Francisco 49ers
Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR
Colorado
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Damon Arnette
CB
Ohio State

