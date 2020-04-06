2020 NFL mock draft: Round 1

Here’s my first 2020 NFL mock draft, which will get at least one update as the selection process nears. No trades were projected.

A few items that I’m on the fence about or could see playing out in a much different way:

I have no certainty the Washington Redskins will “do the right thing” and pick Chase Young. Dwayne Haskins could get the Josh Rosen treatment.

Detroit’s pick will to be extremely valuable for any team looking to trade into position to land a quarterback not named Joe Burrow, depending upon what Washington does with the second pick.

I believe Miami has more interest in a prototypical passer, hence Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa. I won’t be shocked if Tua is the pick, though. I’m still not convinced the Alabama standout will get past the Redskins.