Rookie Rundown: RB Lamical Perine, Florida

Florida senior running back Lamical Perine enters the 2020 NFL Draft with the chops to make a roster, but it may take every bit of his grinder mentality to stick around in the pros.

Perine led the Gators in rushing in 2019 and also landed 40 receptions, finding paydirt 11 total times on the season as a 13-game starter. It was the first year in which he was given an increased role in the passing game.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 216 pounds

40 time: 4.62 seconds

Perine was accused of allegedly assaulting a man trying to tow a vehicle owned by his mother last May, but no charges were filed, and he is known to have a quality reputation otherwise. Work ethic and a try-hard approach to the game will give Perine his best shot at sticking around in the NFL. System fit also will be imperative for his success, since Perine’s style is almost exclusively suited for a zone-blocking scheme.

Table: Lamical Perine NCAA stats (2016-19)

Year Team Att Yds Avg TD Long Rec Yds Avg TD 2016 FLA 91 421 4.6 1 59 9 161 17.9 1 2017 FLA 136 562 4.1 8 29 10 81 8.1 1 2018 FLA 134 826 6.2 7 74 13 170 13.1 1 2019 FLA 132 676 5.1 6 88 40 262 6.6 5

Pros

Quality character and work ethic — coachable and dedicated to improving

Quicker than fast and has decent enough short-area burst to get to the second level

Versatile skill set and catches the ball well despite not being utilized in such a manner until his senior year

One-cut-and-go mentality that fits into a zone-blocking scheme

Consistently found the end zone when given the opportunity — in an NFL with so much backfield compartmentalization, this may be his inroad to a stable role.

Tough runner who doesn’t shy away from contact to gain needed situational yardage

NFL bloodlines with cousins Samaje Perine and Myles Jack — his father played at Auburn

Displays adequate patience to let his blocks develop

Experienced on special teams

Effort blocker in pass protection with room to improve

Cons

Almost no second gear to speak of and lacks breakaway ability

Needs to display more creativity to mask speed deficiency

Despite being a capable receiver, pass protection liability could keep him on the sideline for third-down chores.

Almost too eager to take on contact, which could be problematic in the NFL and lead to a shortened career.

Fantasy football outlook

Perine profiles as one of those NFL running backs who hangs around for years and fills in admirably off of the bench but never offers consistent fantasy football returns. He figures to be a Day 3 prospect and will likely be asked to carve out a role on special teams before getting a true shot at being more than a three on the depth chart. His 2020 fantasy football value is zilch at this point in time.