Rookie Rundown: WR Gabriel Davis, Central Florida

Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis is coming off of a fantastic junior season in which he snagged a dozen touchdown passes. After opting to forgo his senior season, Davis finds himself as an intriguing risk-reward prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 198 pounds

40 time: 4.54 seconds

After starting 13 games as a true freshman in 2017, Davis would go on to earn first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore, a feat he replicated thanks to his dominant junior 2019 season.

Table: Gabriel Davis NCAA stats (2017-19)

Year Team Rec Yds Avg TD Long 2017 UCF 27 391 14.5 4 80 2018 UCF 53 815 15.4 7 75 2019 UCF 72 1,241 17.2 12 73

Pros

Long-armed frame with a big catch radius

Natural hands catcher and rarely allows the ball to get into his body

Impeccable body control in traffic — easily his best attribute

Improved across the board statistically throughout his collegiate career

Vertical threat with the ability to challenge defenders down the field — ball-tracking skills are on par with the best wideouts of this class

Noticeably talented with hand placement and strength in short area to create separation against smaller defenders one on one

Athletic enough to pull off convincing double moves and has enough burst to get out of breaks efficiently

“Gets it” in jump-ball situations — obviously understands body placement, timing, and vertical extension techniques

Quality effort blocker whose frame and functional strength should promote growth as a pro

Considerable upside with the proper coaching around him

Cons

May struggle to gain separation consistently in the NFL, especially vs. cornerbacks near his size and strength

Doesn’t always play hard or with consistency when he isn’t involved in the play — needs to prove he is competitive enough for the NFL

Lacks explosiveness and could struggle to be as much of a big-play guy in the pros as he was at UCF

Can get wasteful with his footwork early in routes and coming into breaks — certainly fixable with proper coaching

Fantasy football outlook

Despite all of Davis’ success in college, and his consistent upward trajectory in the box scores, he is somewhat of a project at the next level.

Most prognosticators place a third-round grade on Davis, but he could go slightly higher or lower, depending upon system fit and the like. It is tough to envision him making a substantial difference as a rookie, and fantasy footballers should tuck his name away as a player to watch develop throughout the season. Davis’ has the makings of being a seldomly used situation player in Year 1.