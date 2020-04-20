Rookie Rundown: RB James Robinson, Illinois State

Illinois State running back James Robinson brings a quiet, steady back to the NFL mix with versatility traits that are bound to get him on a team’s roster before all is said and done.

The Redbirds star entered the program in 2016 as the state’s all-time leading high school rusher with a shade over 9,000 yards, and Robinson ranked fourth in the nation for prep rushing scores at 158 when he graduated high school. After being used sparingly in his first two seasons at Illinois State, Robinson was given an opportunity to shine in 2017, and he never looked back.

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 219 pounds

40 time: 4.64 seconds

After leading the school in rushing as a sophomore, Robinson earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors as a first-team selection. He’d go on to become a finalist for the Walter Payton Award in 2018, also adding third-team All-American recognition to his second straight all-conference selection. His senior year concluded with honors for being all-conference yet again, and this time Robinson was voted to the first-team All-American squad.

Table: RB James Robinson NCAA stats (2016-19)

Year Team Att Yds Avg TD Long Rec Yds Avg TD 2016 ILST 63 322 5.1 2 — 12 109 9.1 1 2017 ILST 165 933 5.6 12 — 9 75 8.3 0 2018 ILST 205 1,290 6.3 12 57 21 164 7.8 1 2019 ILST 364 1,918 5.2 18 77 16 80 5.0 0

Despite such an impressive resume and climb to national prominence in 2019, Robinson isn’t bound to be one of the first running backs chosen in the NFL draft. In fact, he may not hear his name called until late on Day 3, but there’s some potential for going as early as the late third round.

Pros

Dynamic ability to find lanes and make the necessary moves to get there

Excellent vision and feel for a play’s development — anticipatory senses are NFL caliber

Extremely productive three straight seasons and has three-down traits

Quality blend of burst, elusiveness, jump-cut ability and enough power

Known for his work ethic and reliability as a teammate

Patience is among the first things that jump off the screen, especially when he’s waiting for blockers to find their target

Capable receiver despite not being utilized much in this area

Played in a mixed offensive system that included elements of pro-style football

Among the better incoming backs at blitz pickup

Plays faster in the open field than he times

Cons

Ran through holes the size of Texas in college — will he have the quickness to hit the gaps in the NFL before they close?

Lacks breakaway speed in shorts

Considerable mileage with more than 600 touches in the last two years

Needs to address his tendency to bounce a play outside, which is a common issue and can be corrected via coaching

Limited skill set and athleticism that could expose him at times in the NFL

Fantasy football outlook

Robinson’s talents and determination will get him on the field in 2020, although how much is anyone’s guess. His landing spot wide open at this time, and the supporting cast will make a huge difference in what kind of workload one can expect from him.

The vast majority of scenarios put Robinson in a rotation or even riding the pine and hoping for a shot. For now, he’s roster depth fantasy football versions, but consider his value to be quite fluid given the significant range in teams that could pursue Robinson.