USA Today Sports

2020 NFL mock draft: Round 1

2020 NFL mock draft: Round 1

NFL Draft

2020 NFL mock draft: Round 1

By April 21, 2020

By |

(Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s my last updated 2020 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, since the entire draft is such a crapshoot anyway, but I couldn’t help myself with one this time around.

The Denver Broncos desperately need and want a top-flight receiver, which was going to be iffy, even at No. 15. I don’t see Henry Ruggs as being a true WR1, and it’s early for Justin Jefferson. I have Jerry Jeudy going to the Raiders at No. 12. Therefore, in order to get ahead, Denver trades with the New York Jets at No. 11, allowing Gang Green to fall back to 15th overall and still get the second-best cornerback to fill a glaring need.

The Jets still need a receiver, as does Denver need a cornerback, but the receiver class is much deeper than corner. New York can wait on the position and still have a competent offense if it gets the most out of RB Le’Veon Bell, TE Chris Herndon, WR Jamison Crowder and WR Breshad Perriman.

A few items that I’m on the fence about or could see playing out in a much different way:

  • I have no certainty the Washington Redskins will “do the right thing” and pick Chase Young. Dwayne Haskins could get the Josh Rosen treatment.
  • Detroit’s pick will to be extremely valuable for any team looking to trade into position to land a quarterback not named Joe Burrow, depending upon what Washington does with the second pick.
  • I believe Miami has more interest in a prototypical passer, hence Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa. I won’t be shocked if Tua is the pick, though. I’m still not convinced the Alabama standout will get past the Redskins or whichever team ends up holding the No. 2 pick come selection time.
Pick
 NFL team Player
Pos.
 College
1
 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow
QB
 LSU
2
 Washington Redskins Chase Young
DE
 Ohio State
3
 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah
CB
 Ohio State
4
 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs
OL
 Iowa
5
 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert
QB
 Oregon
6
 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa
QB
 Alabama
7
 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons
LB
 Clemson
8
 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
 Alabama
9
 Jacksonville Jaguars Derrick Brown
DL
 Auburn
10
 Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton
OL
 Louisville
11
 Denver Broncos* (proj from NYJ) CeeDee Lamb
WR
 Oklahoma
12
 Las Vegas Raiders Jerry Jeudy
WR
 Alabama
13
 San Francisco 49ers (from IND) Javon Kinlaw
DL
 South Carolina
14
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas
OT
 Georgia
15
 New York Jets* (proj from DEN) C.J. Henderson
CB
 Florida
16
 Atlanta Falcons K’Lavon Chaisson
DE/OLB
 LSU
17
 Dallas Cowboys A.J. Epenesa
DE/OLB
 Iowa
18
 Miami Dolphins (from PIT) Xavier McKinney
S
 Alabama
19
 Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI) Patrick Queen
LB
 LSU
20
 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Kristian Fulton
CB
 LSU
21
 Philadelphia Eagles Henry Ruggs III
WR
 Alabama
22
 Minnesota Vikings (from BUF) Trevon Diggs
CB
 Alabama
23
 New England Patriots Kenneth Murray
LB
 Oklahoma
24
 New Orleans Saints Jordan Love
QB
 Utah State
25
 Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson
WR
 LSU
26
 Miami Dolphins (from HOU) Austin Jackson
OT
 USC
27
 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos
DE/OLB
 Penn State
28
 Baltimore Ravens Zack Baun
LB
 Wisconsin
29
 Tennessee Titans A.J. Terrell
CB
 Clemson
30
 Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins
WR
 Clemson
31
 San Francisco 49ers Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR
 Colorado
32
 Kansas City Chiefs Damon Arnette
CB
 Ohio State

, , , , , , NFL Draft

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home