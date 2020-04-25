2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy football Day 3 recap

The first two exciting days are behind us, and we’ll focus here on which players coming out of the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft figure to have the most immediate value in fantasy football.

Round 4

112) RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers: For as good as Austin Ekeler has been in spurts during his career, we haven’t see how he will hold up to a consistent pounding. Justin Jackson is there to help share the load, but he is even more untested. Kelley was the backbone of the UCLA offense the last two years and could work his way up the depth chart in a hurry, especially if an injury creeps into play. More likely, though, he’s a nifty stash buy in dynasty setups.

120) RB Lamical Perine, New York Jets: There’s little in the way of proven talent behind Le’Veon Bell on the depth chart, and Perine fits the system nicely. He could find his way onto the field in a meaningful role with one stroke of bad luck. When all is said and done this summer, expect the rookie to have climbed into the No. 2 spot behind Bell. He’s a handcuff for sure.

124) RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers: The explosive McFarland will challenge for playing time as a change-up to James Conner. He’ll have plenty of competition, though, with last year’s fourth-round pick Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels looking to hang onto their positions on the depth chart. Neither player is anything special, and Snell isn’t much of a receiver. Conner could be an injury liability, too, so there’s something to keep an eye on with McFarland.

Round 5

161) WR Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This one is interesting for 2020 purposes. The Bucs could use a slot receiver, although there’s reason to believe Gronk will spent plenty of time there in three-wide sets. WR Justin Watson will have something to say about the rookie seeing action, though. Johnson has inconsistent hands but still managed to be extremely productive over the past two years for Minnesota. Tom Brady will appreciate Johnson’s precision and reliability as a route runner. Fantasy gamers may find the rookie useful at some point in 2020, likely more so in DFS action.

172) RB Jason Huntley, Detroit Lions: Another drafted back by Detroit may make some wonder … This one is a little different than the D’Andre Swift selection. Huntley is a gadget player whose speed and elusiveness in the open field make him a satellite option who’ll operate on a handful of touches a game. He’s also a special teams return man. Look for screens and some third-down action for Huntley, whose role will drastically increase if Kerryon Johnson is dealt or injured again.