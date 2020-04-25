2020 NFL Draft results: by round

|
Round 1
|
Pick
|Team
|Player
|
Pos
|School
|
HT
|
WT
|
1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|
QB
|LSU
|
6’4″
|
216
|
2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young
|
DE
|Ohio State
|
6’5″
|
265
|
3
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Okudah
|
CB
|Ohio State
|
6’1″
|
200
|
4
|New York Giants
|Andrew Thomas
|
OL
|Georgia
|
6’5″
|
320
|
5
|Miami Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|
QB
|Alabama
|
6’1″
|
218
|
6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|
QB
|Oregon
|
6’6″
|
237
|
7
|Carolina Panthers
|Derrick Brown
|
DT
|Auburn
|
6’5″
|
318
|
8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Isaiah Simmons
|
LB
|Clemson
|
6’4″
|
230
|
9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CJ Henderson
|
DB
|Florida
|
6’1″
|
202
|
10
|Cleveland Browns
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
OL
|Alabama
|
6’5″
|
320
|
11
|New York Jets
|Mekhi Becton
|
OL
|Louisville
|
6’7″
|
369
|
12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Henry Ruggs III
|
WR
|Alabama
|
6’0″
|
190
|
13
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tristan Wirfs
|
OL
|Iowa
|
6’5″
|
322
|
14
|San Francisco 49ers
|Javon Kinlaw
|
DL
|South Carolina
|
6’6″
|
310
|
15
|Denver Broncos
|Jerry Jeudy
|
WR
|Alabama
|
6’1″
|
192
|
16
|Atlanta Falcons
|A.J. Terrell
|
CB
|Clemson
|
6’1″
|
190
|
17
|Dallas Cowboys
|CeeDee Lamb
|
WR
|Oklahoma
|
6’2″
|
191
|
18
|Miami Dolphins
|Austin Jackson
|
T
|USC
|
6’6″
|
310
|
19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Damon Arnette
|
CB
|Ohio State
|
6’0″
|
195
|
20
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LB
|LSU
|
6’4″
|
250
|
21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Reagor
|
WR
|TCU
|
5’11”
|
195
|
22
|Minnesota Vikings
|Justin Jefferson
|
WR
|LSU
|
6’3″
|
192
|
23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kenneth Murray
|
LB
|Oklahoma
|
6’2″
|
243
|
24
|New Orleans Saints
|Cesar Ruiz
|
OL
|Michigan
|
6’4″
|
319
|
25
|San Francisco 49ers
|Brandon Aiyuk
|
WR
|Arizona State
|
6’1″
|
195
|
26
|Green Bay Packers
|Jordan Love
|
QB
|Utah State
|
6’4″
|
220
|
27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jordyn Brooks
|
LB
|Texas Tech
|
6’1″
|
245
|
28
|Baltimore Ravens
|Patrick Queen
|
LB
|LSU
|
6’1″
|
227
|
29
|Tennessee Titans
|Isaiah Wilson
|
OL
|Georgia
|
6’7″
|
340
|
30
|Miami Dolphins
|Noah Igbinoghene
|
DB
|Auburn
|
5’11”
|
200
|
31
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jeff Gladney
|
CB
|TCU
|
6’0″
|
183
|
32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|
RB
|LSU
|
5’8″
|
209
|
Round 2
|
33
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tee Higgins
|
WR
|Clemson
|
6’4″
|
215
|
34
|Indianapolis Colts
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|
WR
|USC
|
6’4″
|
225
|
35
|Detroit Lions
|D’Andre Swift
|
RB
|Georgia
|
5’9″
|
215
|
36
|New York Giants
|Xavier McKinney
|
DB
|Alabama
|
6’1″
|
200
|
37
|New England Patriots
|Kyle Dugger
|
S
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|
6’2″
|
220
|
38
|Carolina Panthers
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|
DE
|Penn State
|
6’5″
|
264
|
39
|Miami Dolphins
|Robert Hunt
|
OL
|Louisiana
|
6’5″
|
310
|
40
|Houston Texans
|Ross Blacklock
|
DT
|TCU
|
6’4″
|
305
|
41
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|
RB
|Wisconsin
|
5’11”
|
219
|
42
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|
WR
|Colorado
|
6’2″
|
220
|
43
|Chicago Bears
|Cole Kmet
|
TE
|Notre Dame
|
6’5″
|
250
|
44
|Cleveland Browns
|Grant Delpit
|
S
|LSU
|
6’3″
|
203
|
45
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|
DB
|Minnesota
|
5’10”
|
205
|
46
|Denver Broncos
|KJ Hamler
|
WR
|Penn State
|
5’9″
|
176
|
47
|Atlanta Falcons
|Marlon Davidson
|
DE
|Auburn
|
6’3″
|
278
|
48
|Seattle Seahawks
|Darrell Taylor
|
LB
|Tennessee
|
6’4″
|
255
|
49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chase Claypool
|
WR
|Notre Dame
|
6’4″
|
229
|
50
|Chicago Bears
|Jaylon Johnson
|
DB
|Utah
|
6’0″
|
190
|
51
|Dallas Cowboys
|Trevon Diggs
|
DB
|Alabama
|
6’2″
|
207
|
52
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cam Akers
|
RB
|Florida State
|
5’11”
|
212
|
53
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|
QB
|Oklahoma
|
6’2″
|
219
|
54
|Buffalo Bills
|A.J. Epenesa
|
DE
|Iowa
|
6’6″
|
280
|
55
|Baltimore Ravens
|J.K. Dobbins
|
RB
|Ohio State
|
5’10”
|
217
|
56
|Miami Dolphins
|Raekwon Davis
|
DL
|Alabama
|
6’7″
|
312
|
57
|Los Angeles Rams
|Van Jefferson
|
WR
|Florida
|
6’2″
|
197
|
58
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ezra Cleveland
|
OL
|Boise State
|
6’6″
|
311
|
59
|New York Jets
|Denzel Mims
|
WR
|Baylor
|
6’3″
|
215
|
60
|New England Patriots
|Josh Uche
|
LB
|Michigan
|
6’2″
|
250
|
61
|Tennessee Titans
|Kristian Fulton
|
CB
|LSU
|
6’0″
|
200
|
62
|Green Bay Packers
|AJ Dillon
|
RB
|Boston College
|
6’0″
|
250
|
63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Willie Gay Jr.
|
LB
|Mississippi State
|
6’2″
|
240
|
64
|Carolina Panthers
|Jeremy Chinn
|
S
|Southern Illinois
|
6’3″
|
212
|
Round 3
|
65
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Logan Wilson
|
LB
|Wyoming
|
6’2″
|
250
|
66
|Washington Redskins
|Antonio Gibson
|
WR
|Memphis
|
6’2″
|
221
|
67
|Detroit Lions
|Julian Okwara
|
DL
|Notre Dame
|
6’4″
|
248
|
68
|New York Jets
|Ashtyn Davis
|
S
|California
|
6’1″
|
200
|
69
|Seattle Seahawks
|Damien Lewis
|
G
|LSU
|
6’3″
|
332
|
70
|Miami Dolphins
|Brandon Jones
|
DB
|Texas
|
6’0″
|
205
|
71
|Baltimore Ravens
|Justin Madubuike
|
DL
|Texas A&M
|
6’3″
|
304
|
72
|Arizona Cardinals
|Josh Jones
|
OL
|Houston
|
6’7″
|
310
|
73
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Davon Hamilton
|
DT
|Ohio State
|
6’4″
|
310
|
74
|New Orleans Saints
|Zack Baun
|
LB
|Wisconsin
|
6’3″
|
235
|
75
|Detroit Lions
|Jonah Jackson
|
OL
|Ohio State
|
6’4″
|
305
|
76
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn
|
RB
|Vanderbilt
|
5’10”
|
218
|
77
|Denver Broncos
|Michael Ojemudia
|
DB
|Iowa
|
6’1″
|
200
|
78
|Atlanta Falcons
|Matt Hennessy
|
OL
|Temple
|
6’4″
|
295
|
79
|New York Jets
|Jabari Zuniga
|
DL
|Florida
|
6’4″
|
246
|
80
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|
QB
|Kentucky
|
6’1″
|
199
|
81
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Bryan Edwards
|
WR
|South Carolina
|
6’3″
|
215
|
82
|Dallas Cowboys
|Neville Gallimore
|
DL
|Oklahoma
|
6’2″
|
301
|
83
|Denver Broncos
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|
C
|LSU
|
6’4″
|
315
|
84
|Los Angeles Rams
|Terrell Lewis
|
LB
|Alabama
|
6’5″
|
252
|
85
|Indianapolis Colts
|Julian Blackmon
|
DB
|Utah
|
6’1″
|
195
|
86
|Buffalo Bills
|Zack Moss
|
RB
|Utah
|
5’10”
|
222
|
87
|New England Patriots
|Anfernee Jennings
|
LB
|Alabama
|
6’3″
|
259
|
88
|Cleveland Browns
|Jordan Elliott
|
DL
|Missouri
|
6’4″
|
315
|
89
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cameron Dantzler
|
CB
|Mississippi State
|
6’2″
|
185
|
90
|Houston Texans
|Jonathan Greenard
|
LB
|Florida
|
6’3″
|
263
|
91
|New England Patriots
|Devin Asiasi
|
TE
|UCLA
|
6’3″
|
279
|
92
|Baltimore Ravens
|Devin Duvernay
|
WR
|Texas
|
5’11”
|
210
|
93
|Tennessee Titans
|Darrynton Evans
|
RB
|Appalachian State
|
5’11”
|
191
|
94
|Green Bay Packers
|Josiah Deguara
|
TE
|Cincinnati
|
6’3″
|
240
|
95
|Denver Broncos
|McTelvin Agim
|
DL
|Arkansas
|
6’3″
|
279
|
96
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Lucas Niang
|
T
|TCU
|
6’7″
|
328
|
97
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacob Phillips
|
LB
|LSU
|
6’4″
|
233
|
98
|Baltimore Ravens
|Malik Harrison
|
LB
|Ohio State
|
6’3″
|
240
|
99
|New York Giants
|Matt Peart
|
OL
|Connecticut
|
6’5″
|
300
|
100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tanner Muse
|
S
|Clemson
|
6’2″
|
230
|
101
|New England Patriots
|Dalton Keene
|
TE
|Virginia Tech
|
6’4″
|
251
|
102
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Alex Highsmith
|
DE
|Charlotte
|
6’4″
|
242
|
103
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Davion Taylor
|
LB
|Colorado
|
6’2″
|
225
|
104
|Los Angeles Rams
|Terrell Burgess
|
DB
|Utah
|
6’0″
|
198
|
105
|New Orleans Saints
|Adam Trautman
|
TE
|Dayton
|
6’6″
|
253
|
106
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tyre Phillips
|
OL
|Mississippi State
|
6’5″
|
345
|
Round 4
|
107
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|
LB
|Appalachian State
|
6’2″
|
208
|
108
|Washington Redskins
|Saahdiq Charles
|
T
|LSU
|
6’4″
|
295
|
109
|Las Vegas Raiders
|John Simpson
|
OL
|Clemson
|
6’4″
|
330
|
110
|New York Giants
|Darnay Holmes
|
DB
|UCLA
|
5’10”
|
198
|
111
|Miami Dolphins
|Solomon Kindley
|
OL
|Georgia
|
6’4″
|
335
|
112
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Joshua Kelley
|
RB
|UCLA
|
5’11”
|
219
|
113
|Carolina Panthers
|Troy Pride Jr.
|
CB
|Notre Dame
|
5’11”
|
194
|
114
|Arizona Cardinals
|Leki Fotu
|
DT
|Utah
|
6’5″
|
330
|
115
|Cleveland Browns
|Harrison Bryant
|
TE
|Florida Atlantic
|
6’5″
|
240
|
116
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Ben Bartch
|
OL
|St. John’s
|
6’6″
|
305
|
117
|Minnesota Vikings
|D.J. Wonnum
|
LB
|South Carolina
|
6’5″
|
260
|
118
|Denver Broncos
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|
TE
|Missouri
|
6’5″
|
255
|
119
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mykal Walker
|
LB
|Fresno State
|
6’3″
|
227
|
120
|New York Jets
|Lamical Perine
|
RB
|Florida
|
5’11”
|
218
|
121
|Detroit Lions
|Logan Stenberg
|
G
|Kentucky
|
6’6″
|
322
|
122
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacob Eason
|
QB
|Washington
|
6’6″
|
228
|
123
|Dallas Cowboys
|Reggie Robinson II
|
CB
|Tulsa
|
6’1″
|
197
|
124
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|
RB
|Maryland
|
5’9″
|
198
|
125
|New York Jets
|James Morgan
|
QB
|FIU
|
6’4″
|
213
|
126
|Houston Texans
|Charlie Heck
|
OL
|North Carolina
|
6’8″
|
315
|
127
|Philadelphia Eagles
|K’Von Wallace
|
S
|Clemson
|
5’11”
|
205
|
128
|Buffalo Bills
|Gabriel Davis
|
WR
|UCF
|
6’3″
|
212
|
129
|New York Jets
|Cameron Clark
|
OL
|Charlotte
|
6’5″
|
294
|
130
|Minnesota Vikings
|James Lynch
|
DT
|Baylor
|
6’4″
|
290
|
131
|Arizona Cardinals
|Rashard Lawrence
|
DL
|LSU
|
6’2″
|
308
|
132
|Minnesota Vikings
|Troy Dye
|
LB
|Oregon
|
6’4″
|
226
|
133
|Seattle Seahawks
|Colby Parkinson
|
TE
|Stanford
|
6’7″
|
251
|
134
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|
S
|California
|
6’2″
|
210
|
135
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Kevin Dotson
|
OL
|Louisiana
|
6’4″
|
315
|
136
|Los Angeles Rams
|Brycen Hopkins
|
TE
|Purdue
|
6’5″
|
245
|
137
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Josiah Scott
|
CB
|Michigan State
|
5’10”
|
171
|
138
|Kansas City Chiefs
|L’Jarius Sneed
|
S
|Louisiana Tech
|
6’1″
|
193
|
139
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Amik Robertson
|
CB
|Louisiana Tech
|
5’9″
|
183
|
140
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Shaquille Quarterman
|
LB
|Miami (FL)
|
6’1″
|
240
|
141
|Houston Texans
|John Reid
|
CB
|Penn State
|
5’10”
|
181
|
142
|Washington Redskins
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|
WR
|Liberty
|
6’4″
|
220
|
143
|Baltimore Ravens
|Ben Bredeson
|
OL
|Michigan
|
6’5″
|
325
|
144
|Seattle Seahawks
|DeeJay Dallas
|
RB
|Miami (FL)
|
5’10”
|
215
|
145
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jack Driscoll
|
OL
|Auburn
|
6’5″
|
296
|
146
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tyler Biadasz
|
OL
|Wisconsin
|
6’3″
|
321
|
Round 5
|
147
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Khalid Kareem
|
DL
|Notre Dame
|
6’4″
|
265
|
148
|Seattle Seahawks
|Alton Robinson
|
DL
|Syracuse
|
6’4″
|
257
|
149
|Indianapolis Colts
|Danny Pinter
|
OL
|Ball State
|
6’4″
|
295
|
150
|New York Giants
|Shane Lemieux
|
OL
|Oregon
|
6’4″
|
316
|
151
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Joe Reed
|
WR
|Virginia
|
6’1″
|
215
|
152
|Carolina Panthers
|Kenny Robinson
|
S
|West Virginia
|
6’2″
|
198
|
153
|San Francisco 49ers
|Colton McKivitz
|
OL
|West Virginia
|
6’7″
|
312
|
154
|Miami Dolphins
|Jason Strowbridge
|
DL
|North Carolina
|
6’5″
|
285
|
155
|Chicago Bears
|Trevis Gipson
|
DE
|Tulsa
|
6’4″
|
268
|
156
|Washington Redskins
|Keith Ismael
|
OL
|San Diego State
|
6’3″
|
310
|
157
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Daniel Thomas
|
DB
|Auburn
|
5’11”
|
209
|
158
|New York Jets
|Bryce Hall
|
CB
|Virginia
|
6’1″
|
200
|
159
|New England Patriots
|Justin Rohrwasser
|
K
|Marshall
|
6’3″
|
230
|
160
|Cleveland Browns
|Nick Harris
|
OL
|Washington
|
6’1″
|
302
|
161
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tyler Johnson
|
WR
|Minnesota
|
6’2″
|
205
|
162
|Washington Redskins
|Khaleke Hudson
|
LB
|Michigan
|
6’0″
|
220
|
163
|Chicago Bears
|Kindle Vildor
|
CB
|Georgia Southern
|
5’11”
|
190
|
164
|Miami Dolphins
|Curtis Weaver
|
LB
|Boise State
|
6’3″
|
265
|
165
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Collin Johnson
|
WR
|Texas
|
6’6″
|
220
|
166
|Detroit Lions
|Quintez Cephus
|
WR
|Wisconsin
|
6’1″
|
207
|
167
|Buffalo Bills
|Jake Fromm
|
QB
|Georgia
|
6’2″
|
220
|
168
|Philadelphia Eagles
|John Hightower
|
WR
|Boise State
|
6’2″
|
183
|
169
|Minnesota Vikings
|Harrison Hand
|
CB
|Temple
|
6’0″
|
192
|
170
|Baltimore Ravens
|Broderick Washington Jr.
|
DL
|Texas Tech
|
6’3″
|
305
|
171
|Houston Texans
|Isaiah Coulter
|
WR
|Rhode Island
|
6’3″
|
190
|
172
|Detroit Lions
|Tyler Huntley
|
QB
|Utah
|
6’1″
|
205
|
173
|Chicago Bears
|Darnell Mooney
|
WR
|Tulane
|
5’11”
|
175
|
174
|Tennessee Titans
|Larrell Murchison
|
DT
|North Carolina State
|
6’3″
|
291
|
175
|Green Bay Packers
|Kamal Martin
|
LB
|Minnesota
|
6’3″
|
245
|
176
|Minnesota Vikings
|K.J. Osborn
|
WR
|Miami (FL)
|
6’0″
|
205
|
177
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Michael Danna
|
DL
|Central Michigan
|
6’2″
|
261
|
178
|Denver Broncos
|Justin Strnad
|
LB
|Wake Forest
|
6’3″
|
235
|
179
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bradlee Anae
|
DE
|Utah
|
6’3″
|
265
|
Round 6
|
180
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Hakeem Adeniji
|
OL
|Kansas
|
6’5″
|
300
|
181
|Denver Broncos
|Netane Muti
|
OL
|Fresno State
|
6’3″
|
308
|
182
|New England Patriots
|Michael Onwenu
|
OL
|Michigan
|
6’3″
|
350
|
183
|New York Giants
|Cam Brown
|
LB
|Penn State
|
6’5″
|
233
|
184
|Carolina Panthers
|Bravvion Roy
|
DT
|Baylor
|
6’1″
|
333
|
185
|Miami Dolphins
|Blake Ferguson
|
LS
|LSU
|
6’3″
|
235
|
186
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Alohi Gilman
|
S
|Notre Dame
|
5’10”
|
202
|
187
|Cleveland Browns
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
WR
|Michigan
|
6’2″
|
208
|
188
|Buffalo Bills
|Tyler Bass
|
K
|Georgia Southern
|
5’10”
|
185
|
189
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jake Luton
|
QB
|Oregon State
|
6’7″
|
229
|
190
|San Francisco 49ers
|Charlie Woerner
|
TE
|Georgia
|
6’5″
|
245
|
191
|New York Jets
|Braden Mann
|
P
|Texas A&M
|
5’11”
|
195
|
192
|Green Bay Packers
|Jon Runyan
|
OL
|Michigan
|
6’5″
|
321
|
193
|Indianapolis Colts
|Robert Windsor
|
DT
|Penn State
|
6’4″
|
285
|
194
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Khalil Davis
|
DL
|Nebraska
|
6’2″
|
315
|
195
|New England Patriots
|Justin Herron
|
OL
|Wake Forest
|
6’5″
|
290
|
196
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Shaun Bradley
|
LB
|Temple
|
6’1″
|
230
|
197
|Detroit Lions
|John Penisini
|
DT
|Utah
|
6’2″
|
320
|
198
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|
DB
|Maryland
|
5’11”
|
215
|
199
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jordan Fuller
|
S
|Ohio State
|
6’2″
|
205
|
200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Quez Watkins
|
WR
|Southern Miss
|
6’2″
|
190
|
201
|Baltimore Ravens
|James Proche
|
WR
|SMU
|
5’11”
|
190
|
202
|Arizona Cardinals
|Evan Weaver
|
LB
|California
|
6’3″
|
235
|
203
|Minnesota Vikings
|Blake Brandel
|
OL
|Oregon State
|
6’7″
|
307
|
204
|New England Patriots
|Cassh Maluia
|
LB
|Wyoming
|
6’0″
|
248
|
205
|Minnesota Vikings
|Josh Metellus
|
DB
|Michigan
|
6’0″
|
218
|
206
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tyler Davis
|
TE
|Connecticut
|
6’4″
|
240
|
207
|Buffalo Bills
|Isaiah Hodgins
|
WR
|Oregon State
|
6’4″
|
209
|
208
|Green Bay Packers
|Jake Hanson
|
OL
|Oregon
|
6’5″
|
295
|
209
|Green Bay Packers
|Simon Stepaniak
|
OL
|Indiana
|
6’4″
|
321
|
210
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|
OL
|Auburn
|
6’7″
|
305
|
211
|Indianapolis Colts
|Isaiah Rodgers
|
CB
|Massachusetts
|
5’10”
|
170
|
212
|Indianapolis Colts
|Dezmon Patmon
|
WR
|Washington State
|
6’4″
|
228
|
213
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jordan Glasgow
|
LB
|Michigan
|
6’1″
|
226
|
214
|Seattle Seahawks
|Freddie Swain
|
WR
|Florida
|
6’0″
|
199
|
Round 7
|
215
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Markus Bailey
|
LB
|Purdue
|
6’1″
|
240
|
216
|Washington Redskins
|Kamren Curl
|
DB
|Arkansas
|
6’2″
|
201
|
217
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jauan Jennings
|
WR
|Tennessee
|
6’3″
|
209
|
218
|New York Giants
|Carter Coughlin
|
LB
|Minnesota
|
6’4″
|
245
|
219
|Baltimore Ravens
|Geno Stone
|
DB
|Iowa
|
5’10”
|
210
|
220
|Los Angeles Chargers
|K.J. Hill
|
WR
|Ohio State
|
6’0″
|
195
|
221
|Carolina Panthers
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
|
DB
|FIU
|
6’2″
|
184
|
222
|Arizona Cardinals
|Eno Benjamin
|
RB
|Arizona State
|
5’10”
|
201
|
223
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Chris Claybrooks
|
DB
|Memphis
|
6’0″
|
176
|
224
|Tennessee Titans
|Cole McDonald
|
QB
|Hawaii
|
6’4″
|
220
|
225
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kenny Willekes
|
DE
|Michigan State
|
6’4″
|
260
|
226
|Chicago Bears
|Arlington Hambright
|
OL
|Oklahoma State
|
6’5″
|
300
|
227
|Chicago Bears
|Lachavious Simmons
|
OL
|Tennessee State
|
6’5″
|
315
|
228
|Atlanta Falcons
|Sterling Hofrichter
|
K
|Syracuse
|
5’9″
|
199
|
229
|Washington Redskins
|James Smith-Williams
|
DE
|North Carolina State
|
6’3″
|
265
|
230
|New England Patriots
|Dustin Woodard
|
OL
|Memphis
|
6’2″
|
291
|
231
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ben DiNucci
|
QB
|James Madison
|
6’3″
|
210
|
232
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Carlos Davis
|
DL
|Nebraska
|
6’2″
|
320
|
233
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Casey Toohill
|
LB
|Stanford
|
6’4″
|
247
|
234
|Los Angeles Rams
|Clay Johnston
|
LB
|Baylor
|
6’1″
|
232
|
235
|Detroit Lions
|Jashon Cornell
|
DT
|Ohio State
|
6’3″
|
285
|
236
|Green Bay Packers
|Vernon Scott
|
S
|TCU
|
6’2″
|
206
|
237
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Thakarius Keyes
|
CB
|Tulane
|
6’1″
|
200
|
238
|New York Giants
|T.J. Brunson
|
LB
|South Carolina
|
6’1″
|
230
|
239
|Buffalo Bills
|Dane Jackson
|
DB
|Pittsburgh
|
6’0″
|
190
|
240
|New Orleans Saints
|Tommy Stevens
|
QB
|Penn State
|
6’5″
|
235
|
241
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Chapelle Russell
|
LB
|Temple
|
6’1″
|
230
|
242
|Green Bay Packers
|Jonathan Garvin
|
DL
|Miami (FL)
|
6’4″
|
256
|
243
|Tennessee Titans
|Chris Jackson
|
DB
|Marshall
|
6’0″
|
186
|
244
|Minnesota Vikings
|Nate Stanley
|
QB
|Iowa
|
6’4″
|
243
|
245
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond Calais
|
RB
|Louisiana
|
5’9″
|
180
|
246
|Miami Dolphins
|Malcolm Perry
|
QB
|Navy
|
5’9″
|
190
|
247
|New York Giants
|Chris Williamson
|
DB
|Minnesota
|
6’0″
|
205
|
248
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sam Sloman
|
K
|Miami (OH)
|
5’8″
|
205
|
249
|Minnesota Vikings
|Brian Cole II
|
S
|Mississippi State
|
6’2″
|
210
|
250
|Los Angeles Rams
|Tremayne Anchrum
|
T
|Clemson
|
6’2″
|
315
|
251
|Seattle Seahawks
|Stephen Sullivan
|
TE
|LSU
|
6’5″
|
242
|
252
|Denver Broncos
|Tyrie Cleveland
|
WR
|Florida
|
6’2″
|
205
|
253
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kyle Hinton
|
G
|Washburn
|
6’2″
|
295
|
254
|Denver Broncos
|Derrek Tuszka
|
DE
|North Dakota State
|
6’5″
|
243
|
255
|New York Giants
|Tae Crowder
|
LB
|Georgia
|
6’3″
|
235