USA Today Sports

2020 NFL Draft results: by round

2020 NFL Draft results: by round

NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft results: by round

By April 25, 2020

By |

Round 1
Pick
 Team Player
Pos
 School
HT
WT
1
 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow
QB
 LSU
6’4″
216
2
 Washington Redskins Chase Young
DE
 Ohio State
6’5″
265
3
 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah
CB
 Ohio State
6’1″
200
4
 New York Giants Andrew Thomas
OL
 Georgia
6’5″
320
5
 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
QB
 Alabama
6’1″
218
6
 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert
QB
 Oregon
6’6″
237
7
 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown
DT
 Auburn
6’5″
318
8
 Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons
LB
 Clemson
6’4″
230
9
 Jacksonville Jaguars CJ Henderson
DB
 Florida
6’1″
202
10
 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Jr.
OL
 Alabama
6’5″
320
11
 New York Jets Mekhi Becton
OL
 Louisville
6’7″
369
12
 Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III
WR
 Alabama
6’0″
190
13
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs
OL
 Iowa
6’5″
322
14
 San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw
DL
 South Carolina
6’6″
310
15
 Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy
WR
 Alabama
6’1″
192
16
 Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell
CB
 Clemson
6’1″
190
17
 Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb
WR
 Oklahoma
6’2″
191
18
 Miami Dolphins Austin Jackson
T
 USC
6’6″
310
19
 Las Vegas Raiders Damon Arnette
CB
 Ohio State
6’0″
195
20
 Jacksonville Jaguars K’Lavon Chaisson
LB
 LSU
6’4″
250
21
 Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Reagor
WR
 TCU
5’11”
195
22
 Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson
WR
 LSU
6’3″
192
23
 Los Angeles Chargers Kenneth Murray
LB
 Oklahoma
6’2″
243
24
 New Orleans Saints Cesar Ruiz
OL
 Michigan
6’4″
319
25
 San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk
WR
 Arizona State
6’1″
195
26
 Green Bay Packers Jordan Love
QB
 Utah State
6’4″
220
27
 Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks
LB
 Texas Tech
6’1″
245
28
 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen
LB
 LSU
6’1″
227
29
 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson
OL
 Georgia
6’7″
340
30
 Miami Dolphins Noah Igbinoghene
DB
 Auburn
5’11”
200
31
 Minnesota Vikings Jeff Gladney
CB
 TCU
6’0″
183
32
 Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB
 LSU
5’8″
209
Round 2
33
 Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins
WR
 Clemson
6’4″
215
34
 Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
 USC
6’4″
225
35
 Detroit Lions D’Andre Swift
RB
 Georgia
5’9″
215
36
 New York Giants Xavier McKinney
DB
 Alabama
6’1″
200
37
 New England Patriots Kyle Dugger
S
 Lenoir-Rhyne University
6’2″
220
38
 Carolina Panthers Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
 Penn State
6’5″
264
39
 Miami Dolphins Robert Hunt
OL
 Louisiana
6’5″
310
40
 Houston Texans Ross Blacklock
DT
 TCU
6’4″
305
41
 Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
RB
 Wisconsin
5’11”
219
42
 Jacksonville Jaguars Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR
 Colorado
6’2″
220
43
 Chicago Bears Cole Kmet
TE
 Notre Dame
6’5″
250
44
 Cleveland Browns Grant Delpit
S
 LSU
6’3″
203
45
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antoine Winfield Jr.
DB
 Minnesota
5’10”
205
46
 Denver Broncos KJ Hamler
WR
 Penn State
5’9″
176
47
 Atlanta Falcons Marlon Davidson
DE
 Auburn
6’3″
278
48
 Seattle Seahawks Darrell Taylor
LB
 Tennessee
6’4″
255
49
 Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool
WR
 Notre Dame
6’4″
229
50
 Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson
DB
 Utah
6’0″
190
51
 Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs
DB
 Alabama
6’2″
207
52
 Los Angeles Rams Cam Akers
RB
 Florida State
5’11”
212
53
 Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
QB
 Oklahoma
6’2″
219
54
 Buffalo Bills A.J. Epenesa
DE
 Iowa
6’6″
280
55
 Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins
RB
 Ohio State
5’10”
217
56
 Miami Dolphins Raekwon Davis
DL
 Alabama
6’7″
312
57
 Los Angeles Rams Van Jefferson
WR
 Florida
6’2″
197
58
 Minnesota Vikings Ezra Cleveland
OL
 Boise State
6’6″
311
59
 New York Jets Denzel Mims
WR
 Baylor
6’3″
215
60
 New England Patriots Josh Uche
LB
 Michigan
6’2″
250
61
 Tennessee Titans Kristian Fulton
CB
 LSU
6’0″
200
62
 Green Bay Packers AJ Dillon
RB
 Boston College
6’0″
250
63
 Kansas City Chiefs Willie Gay Jr.
LB
 Mississippi State
6’2″
240
64
 Carolina Panthers Jeremy Chinn
S
 Southern Illinois
6’3″
212
Round 3
65
 Cincinnati Bengals Logan Wilson
LB
 Wyoming
6’2″
250
66
 Washington Redskins Antonio Gibson
WR
 Memphis
6’2″
221
67
 Detroit Lions Julian Okwara
DL
 Notre Dame
6’4″
248
68
 New York Jets Ashtyn Davis
S
 California
6’1″
200
69
 Seattle Seahawks Damien Lewis
G
 LSU
6’3″
332
70
 Miami Dolphins Brandon Jones
DB
 Texas
6’0″
205
71
 Baltimore Ravens Justin Madubuike
DL
 Texas A&M
6’3″
304
72
 Arizona Cardinals Josh Jones
OL
 Houston
6’7″
310
73
 Jacksonville Jaguars Davon Hamilton
DT
 Ohio State
6’4″
310
74
 New Orleans Saints Zack Baun
LB
 Wisconsin
6’3″
235
75
 Detroit Lions Jonah Jackson
OL
 Ohio State
6’4″
305
76
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ke’Shawn Vaughn
RB
 Vanderbilt
5’10”
218
77
 Denver Broncos Michael Ojemudia
DB
 Iowa
6’1″
200
78
 Atlanta Falcons Matt Hennessy
OL
 Temple
6’4″
295
79
 New York Jets Jabari Zuniga
DL
 Florida
6’4″
246
80
 Las Vegas Raiders Lynn Bowden Jr.
QB
 Kentucky
6’1″
199
81
 Las Vegas Raiders Bryan Edwards
WR
 South Carolina
6’3″
215
82
 Dallas Cowboys Neville Gallimore
DL
 Oklahoma
6’2″
301
83
 Denver Broncos Lloyd Cushenberry III
C
 LSU
6’4″
315
84
 Los Angeles Rams Terrell Lewis
LB
 Alabama
6’5″
252
85
 Indianapolis Colts Julian Blackmon
DB
 Utah
6’1″
195
86
 Buffalo Bills Zack Moss
RB
 Utah
5’10”
222
87
 New England Patriots Anfernee Jennings
LB
 Alabama
6’3″
259
88
 Cleveland Browns Jordan Elliott
DL
 Missouri
6’4″
315
89
 Minnesota Vikings Cameron Dantzler
CB
 Mississippi State
6’2″
185
90
 Houston Texans Jonathan Greenard
LB
 Florida
6’3″
263
91
 New England Patriots Devin Asiasi
TE
 UCLA
6’3″
279
92
 Baltimore Ravens Devin Duvernay
WR
 Texas
5’11”
210
93
 Tennessee Titans Darrynton Evans
RB
 Appalachian State
5’11”
191
94
 Green Bay Packers Josiah Deguara
TE
 Cincinnati
6’3″
240
95
 Denver Broncos McTelvin Agim
DL
 Arkansas
6’3″
279
96
 Kansas City Chiefs Lucas Niang
T
 TCU
6’7″
328
97
 Cleveland Browns Jacob Phillips
LB
 LSU
6’4″
233
98
 Baltimore Ravens Malik Harrison
LB
 Ohio State
6’3″
240
99
 New York Giants Matt Peart
OL
 Connecticut
6’5″
300
100
 Las Vegas Raiders Tanner Muse
S
 Clemson
6’2″
230
101
 New England Patriots Dalton Keene
TE
 Virginia Tech
6’4″
251
102
 Pittsburgh Steelers Alex Highsmith
DE
 Charlotte
6’4″
242
103
 Philadelphia Eagles Davion Taylor
LB
 Colorado
6’2″
225
104
 Los Angeles Rams Terrell Burgess
DB
 Utah
6’0″
198
105
 New Orleans Saints Adam Trautman
TE
 Dayton
6’6″
253
106
 Baltimore Ravens Tyre Phillips
OL
 Mississippi State
6’5″
345
Round 4
107
 Cincinnati Bengals Akeem Davis-Gaither
LB
 Appalachian State
6’2″
208
108
 Washington Redskins Saahdiq Charles
T
 LSU
6’4″
295
109
 Las Vegas Raiders John Simpson
OL
 Clemson
6’4″
330
110
 New York Giants Darnay Holmes
DB
 UCLA
5’10”
198
111
 Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley
OL
 Georgia
6’4″
335
112
 Los Angeles Chargers Joshua Kelley
RB
 UCLA
5’11”
219
113
 Carolina Panthers Troy Pride Jr.
CB
 Notre Dame
5’11”
194
114
 Arizona Cardinals Leki Fotu
DT
 Utah
6’5″
330
115
 Cleveland Browns Harrison Bryant
TE
 Florida Atlantic
6’5″
240
116
 Jacksonville Jaguars Ben Bartch
OL
 St. John’s
6’6″
305
117
 Minnesota Vikings D.J. Wonnum
LB
 South Carolina
6’5″
260
118
 Denver Broncos Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
 Missouri
6’5″
255
119
 Atlanta Falcons Mykal Walker
LB
 Fresno State
6’3″
227
120
 New York Jets Lamical Perine
RB
 Florida
5’11”
218
121
 Detroit Lions Logan Stenberg
G
 Kentucky
6’6″
322
122
 Indianapolis Colts Jacob Eason
QB
 Washington
6’6″
228
123
 Dallas Cowboys Reggie Robinson II
CB
 Tulsa
6’1″
197
124
 Pittsburgh Steelers Anthony McFarland Jr.
RB
 Maryland
5’9″
198
125
 New York Jets James Morgan
QB
 FIU
6’4″
213
126
 Houston Texans Charlie Heck
OL
 North Carolina
6’8″
315
127
 Philadelphia Eagles K’Von Wallace
S
 Clemson
5’11”
205
128
 Buffalo Bills Gabriel Davis
WR
 UCF
6’3″
212
129
 New York Jets Cameron Clark
OL
 Charlotte
6’5″
294
130
 Minnesota Vikings James Lynch
DT
 Baylor
6’4″
290
131
 Arizona Cardinals Rashard Lawrence
DL
 LSU
6’2″
308
132
 Minnesota Vikings Troy Dye
LB
 Oregon
6’4″
226
133
 Seattle Seahawks Colby Parkinson
TE
 Stanford
6’7″
251
134
 Atlanta Falcons Jaylinn Hawkins
S
 California
6’2″
210
135
 Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Dotson
OL
 Louisiana
6’4″
315
136
 Los Angeles Rams Brycen Hopkins
TE
 Purdue
6’5″
245
137
 Jacksonville Jaguars Josiah Scott
CB
 Michigan State
5’10”
171
138
 Kansas City Chiefs L’Jarius Sneed
S
 Louisiana Tech
6’1″
193
139
 Las Vegas Raiders Amik Robertson
CB
 Louisiana Tech
5’9″
183
140
 Jacksonville Jaguars Shaquille Quarterman
LB
 Miami (FL)
6’1″
240
141
 Houston Texans John Reid
CB
 Penn State
5’10”
181
142
 Washington Redskins Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR
 Liberty
6’4″
220
143
 Baltimore Ravens Ben Bredeson
OL
 Michigan
6’5″
325
144
 Seattle Seahawks DeeJay Dallas
RB
 Miami (FL)
5’10”
215
145
 Philadelphia Eagles Jack Driscoll
OL
 Auburn
6’5″
296
146
 Dallas Cowboys Tyler Biadasz
OL
 Wisconsin
6’3″
321
Round 5
147
 Cincinnati Bengals Khalid Kareem
DL
 Notre Dame
6’4″
265
148
 Seattle Seahawks Alton Robinson
DL
 Syracuse
6’4″
257
149
 Indianapolis Colts Danny Pinter
OL
 Ball State
6’4″
295
150
 New York Giants Shane Lemieux
OL
 Oregon
6’4″
316
151
 Los Angeles Chargers Joe Reed
WR
 Virginia
6’1″
215
152
 Carolina Panthers Kenny Robinson
S
 West Virginia
6’2″
198
153
 San Francisco 49ers Colton McKivitz
OL
 West Virginia
6’7″
312
154
 Miami Dolphins Jason Strowbridge
DL
 North Carolina
6’5″
285
155
 Chicago Bears Trevis Gipson
DE
 Tulsa
6’4″
268
156
 Washington Redskins Keith Ismael
OL
 San Diego State
6’3″
310
157
 Jacksonville Jaguars Daniel Thomas
DB
 Auburn
5’11”
209
158
 New York Jets Bryce Hall
CB
 Virginia
6’1″
200
159
 New England Patriots Justin Rohrwasser
K
 Marshall
6’3″
230
160
 Cleveland Browns Nick Harris
OL
 Washington
6’1″
302
161
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tyler Johnson
WR
 Minnesota
6’2″
205
162
 Washington Redskins Khaleke Hudson
LB
 Michigan
6’0″
220
163
 Chicago Bears Kindle Vildor
CB
 Georgia Southern
5’11”
190
164
 Miami Dolphins Curtis Weaver
LB
 Boise State
6’3″
265
165
 Jacksonville Jaguars Collin Johnson
WR
 Texas
6’6″
220
166
 Detroit Lions Quintez Cephus
WR
 Wisconsin
6’1″
207
167
 Buffalo Bills Jake Fromm
QB
 Georgia
6’2″
220
168
 Philadelphia Eagles John Hightower
WR
 Boise State
6’2″
183
169
 Minnesota Vikings Harrison Hand
CB
 Temple
6’0″
192
170
 Baltimore Ravens Broderick Washington Jr.
DL
 Texas Tech
6’3″
305
171
 Houston Texans Isaiah Coulter
WR
 Rhode Island
6’3″
190
172
 Detroit Lions Tyler Huntley
QB
 Utah
6’1″
205
173
 Chicago Bears Darnell Mooney
WR
 Tulane
5’11”
175
174
 Tennessee Titans Larrell Murchison
DT
 North Carolina State
6’3″
291
175
 Green Bay Packers Kamal Martin
LB
 Minnesota
6’3″
245
176
 Minnesota Vikings K.J. Osborn
WR
 Miami (FL)
6’0″
205
177
 Kansas City Chiefs Michael Danna
DL
 Central Michigan
6’2″
261
178
 Denver Broncos Justin Strnad
LB
 Wake Forest
6’3″
235
179
 Dallas Cowboys Bradlee Anae
DE
 Utah
6’3″
265
Round 6
180
 Cincinnati Bengals Hakeem Adeniji
OL
 Kansas
6’5″
300
181
 Denver Broncos Netane Muti
OL
 Fresno State
6’3″
308
182
 New England Patriots Michael Onwenu
OL
 Michigan
6’3″
350
183
 New York Giants Cam Brown
LB
 Penn State
6’5″
233
184
 Carolina Panthers Bravvion Roy
DT
 Baylor
6’1″
333
185
 Miami Dolphins Blake Ferguson
LS
 LSU
6’3″
235
186
 Los Angeles Chargers Alohi Gilman
S
 Notre Dame
5’10”
202
187
 Cleveland Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR
 Michigan
6’2″
208
188
 Buffalo Bills Tyler Bass
K
 Georgia Southern
5’10”
185
189
 Jacksonville Jaguars Jake Luton
QB
 Oregon State
6’7″
229
190
 San Francisco 49ers Charlie Woerner
TE
 Georgia
6’5″
245
191
 New York Jets Braden Mann
P
 Texas A&M
5’11”
195
192
 Green Bay Packers Jon Runyan
OL
 Michigan
6’5″
321
193
 Indianapolis Colts Robert Windsor
DT
 Penn State
6’4″
285
194
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Khalil Davis
DL
 Nebraska
6’2″
315
195
 New England Patriots Justin Herron
OL
 Wake Forest
6’5″
290
196
 Philadelphia Eagles Shaun Bradley
LB
 Temple
6’1″
230
197
 Detroit Lions John Penisini
DT
 Utah
6’2″
320
198
 Pittsburgh Steelers Antoine Brooks Jr.
DB
 Maryland
5’11”
215
199
 Los Angeles Rams Jordan Fuller
S
 Ohio State
6’2″
205
200
 Philadelphia Eagles Quez Watkins
WR
 Southern Miss
6’2″
190
201
 Baltimore Ravens James Proche
WR
 SMU
5’11”
190
202
 Arizona Cardinals Evan Weaver
LB
 California
6’3″
235
203
 Minnesota Vikings Blake Brandel
OL
 Oregon State
6’7″
307
204
 New England Patriots Cassh Maluia
LB
 Wyoming
6’0″
248
205
 Minnesota Vikings Josh Metellus
DB
 Michigan
6’0″
218
206
 Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Davis
TE
 Connecticut
6’4″
240
207
 Buffalo Bills Isaiah Hodgins
WR
 Oregon State
6’4″
209
208
 Green Bay Packers Jake Hanson
OL
 Oregon
6’5″
295
209
 Green Bay Packers Simon Stepaniak
OL
 Indiana
6’4″
321
210
 Philadelphia Eagles Prince Tega Wanogho
OL
 Auburn
6’7″
305
211
 Indianapolis Colts Isaiah Rodgers
CB
 Massachusetts
5’10”
170
212
 Indianapolis Colts Dezmon Patmon
WR
 Washington State
6’4″
228
213
 Indianapolis Colts Jordan Glasgow
LB
 Michigan
6’1″
226
214
 Seattle Seahawks Freddie Swain
WR
 Florida
6’0″
199
Round 7
215
 Cincinnati Bengals Markus Bailey
LB
 Purdue
6’1″
240
216
 Washington Redskins Kamren Curl
DB
 Arkansas
6’2″
201
217
 San Francisco 49ers Jauan Jennings
WR
 Tennessee
6’3″
209
218
 New York Giants Carter Coughlin
LB
 Minnesota
6’4″
245
219
 Baltimore Ravens Geno Stone
DB
 Iowa
5’10”
210
220
 Los Angeles Chargers K.J. Hill
WR
 Ohio State
6’0″
195
221
 Carolina Panthers Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
DB
 FIU
6’2″
184
222
 Arizona Cardinals Eno Benjamin
RB
 Arizona State
5’10”
201
223
 Jacksonville Jaguars Chris Claybrooks
DB
 Memphis
6’0″
176
224
 Tennessee Titans Cole McDonald
QB
 Hawaii
6’4″
220
225
 Minnesota Vikings Kenny Willekes
DE
 Michigan State
6’4″
260
226
 Chicago Bears Arlington Hambright
OL
 Oklahoma State
6’5″
300
227
 Chicago Bears Lachavious Simmons
OL
 Tennessee State
6’5″
315
228
 Atlanta Falcons Sterling Hofrichter
K
 Syracuse
5’9″
199
229
 Washington Redskins James Smith-Williams
DE
 North Carolina State
6’3″
265
230
 New England Patriots Dustin Woodard
OL
 Memphis
6’2″
291
231
 Dallas Cowboys Ben DiNucci
QB
 James Madison
6’3″
210
232
 Pittsburgh Steelers Carlos Davis
DL
 Nebraska
6’2″
320
233
 Philadelphia Eagles Casey Toohill
LB
 Stanford
6’4″
247
234
 Los Angeles Rams Clay Johnston
LB
 Baylor
6’1″
232
235
 Detroit Lions Jashon Cornell
DT
 Ohio State
6’3″
285
236
 Green Bay Packers Vernon Scott
S
 TCU
6’2″
206
237
 Kansas City Chiefs Thakarius Keyes
CB
 Tulane
6’1″
200
238
 New York Giants T.J. Brunson
LB
 South Carolina
6’1″
230
239
 Buffalo Bills Dane Jackson
DB
 Pittsburgh
6’0″
190
240
 New Orleans Saints Tommy Stevens
QB
 Penn State
6’5″
235
241
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chapelle Russell
LB
 Temple
6’1″
230
242
 Green Bay Packers Jonathan Garvin
DL
 Miami (FL)
6’4″
256
243
 Tennessee Titans Chris Jackson
DB
 Marshall
6’0″
186
244
 Minnesota Vikings Nate Stanley
QB
 Iowa
6’4″
243
245
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond Calais
RB
 Louisiana
5’9″
180
246
 Miami Dolphins Malcolm Perry
QB
 Navy
5’9″
190
247
 New York Giants Chris Williamson
DB
 Minnesota
6’0″
205
248
 Los Angeles Rams Sam Sloman
K
 Miami (OH)
5’8″
205
249
 Minnesota Vikings Brian Cole II
S
 Mississippi State
6’2″
210
250
 Los Angeles Rams Tremayne Anchrum
T
 Clemson
6’2″
315
251
 Seattle Seahawks Stephen Sullivan
TE
 LSU
6’5″
242
252
 Denver Broncos Tyrie Cleveland
WR
 Florida
6’2″
205
253
 Minnesota Vikings Kyle Hinton
G
 Washburn
6’2″
295
254
 Denver Broncos Derrek Tuszka
DE
 North Dakota State
6’5″
243
255
 New York Giants Tae Crowder
LB
 Georgia
6’3″
235

, , , , NFL Draft

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home