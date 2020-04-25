2020 player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New: DeAndre Hopkins
Gone: David Johnson
ATL New: Todd Gurley Hayden Hurst
Gone: Devonta Freeman Austin Hooper
BAL New: J.K. Dobbins (2:23) Devin Duvernay (3:28)
Gone: Hayden Hurst
BUF New: Zack Moss (3:22) Stefon Diggs
Gone:
CAR New: Teddy Bridgewater Robby Anderson
Gone: Cam Newton Greg Olsen
CHI New: Nick Foles Jimmy Graham
Cole Kmet (2:11)
Gone: Chase Daniels Taylor Gabriel
CIN New: Joe Burrow (1:01) Tee Higgins (2:01)
Gone: Tyler Eifert
CLE New: Taywan Taylor Austin Hooper
Gone:
DAL New: CeeDee Lamb (1:17)
Gone: Randall Cobb Jason Witten
DEN New: Melvin Gordon Jerry Jeudy (1:15)
KJ Hamler (2:14)
Gone:
DET New: Chase Daniels D’Andre Swift (2:03) Geronimo Allison
Gone:
GB New: Jordan Love (1:26) A.J. Dillon (2:30) Devin Funchess
Gone: Geronimo Allison Jimmy Graham
HOU New: David Johnson Brandin Cooks
Randall Cobb
Cam Phillips (XFL)
Gone: DeAndre Hopkins
IND New: Philip Rivers Jonathan Taylor (2:09) Michael Pittman Jr. (2:02)
Gone: Devin Funchess Eric Ebron
JAC New: Tyler Eifert
Gone: Nick Foles
KC New: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1:32)
Gone:
LAC New: Justin Herbert (1:06)
Gone: Philip Rivers Melvin Gordon Travis Benjamin
LAR New:
Gone: Todd Gurley Brandin Cooks
LVR New: Marcus Mariota
Nelson Agholor
Henry Ruggs (1:12)
 Jason Witten
Gone:
MIA New: Tua Tagovailoa (1:05) Jordan Howard
Matt Breida
Gone:
MIN New: Tajae Sharpe
Justin Jefferson (1:22)
Gone: Stefon Diggs
NE New: Devin Asiasi (3:27)
Dalton Keene (3:37)
Gone: Tom Brady Phillip Dorsett Rob Gronkowski
NO New: Emmanuel Sanders Adam Trautman (3:41)
Gone: Teddy Bridgewater
NYG New: Dion Lewis
Gone:
NYJ New: Josh Doctson
Breshad Perriman
Denzel Mims (2:27)
Gone: Robby Anderson
PHI New: Jalen Hurts (2:21) Jalen Reagor (1:21)
Gone: Jordan Howard Nelson Agholor
PIT New: Chase Claypool (2:17) Eric Ebron
Gone:
SEA New: Phillip Dorsett Greg Olsen
Gone:
SF New: Travis Benjamin
Brandon Aiyuk (1:25)
Gone: Matt Breida Emmanuel Sanders
TB New: Tom Brady Ke’Shawn Vaughn (3:12) Rob Gronkowski
Gone: Peyton Barber Breshad Perriman
TEN New: Darrynton Evans (3:29)
Gone: Marcus Mariota Dion Lewis Tajae Sharpe Delanie Walker
WAS New: Peyton Barber

JD McKissic

 Antonio Gibson (3:2)
Gone: Paul Richardson Jordan Reed

 

 

