2020 player movement tracker

|QUARTERBACKS
|RUNNING BACKS
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|TIGHT ENDS
|ARI
|New:
|Eno Benjamin (7:08)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Gone:
|David Johnson
|ATL
|New:
|Todd Gurley
|Hayden Hurst
|Gone:
|Devonta Freeman
|Austin Hooper
|BAL
|New:
|J.K. Dobbins (2:23)
|Devin Duvernay (3:28)
James Proche (6:22)
|Gone:
|Hayden Hurst
|BUF
|New:
|Jake Fromm (5:22)
|Zack Moss (3:22)
|Stefon Diggs
Gabriel Davis (4:22)
Isaiah Hodgins (6:28)
|Gone:
|CAR
|New:
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Robby Anderson
|Gone:
|Cam Newton
|Greg Olsen
|CHI
|New:
|Nick Foles
|Darnell Mooney (5:28)
|Jimmy Graham
Cole Kmet (2:11)
|Gone:
|Chase Daniels
|Taylor Gabriel
|Trey Burton
|CIN
|New:
|Joe Burrow (1:01)
|Tee Higgins (2:01)
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|Tyler Eifert
|CLE
|New:
|Taywan Taylor
Donovan Peoples-Jones (6:08)
|Austin Hooper
Harrison Bryant (4:09)
|Gone:
|DAL
|New:
|Ben DiNucci (7:17)
Andy Dalton
|CeeDee Lamb (1:17)
|Gone:
|Randall Cobb
|Jason Witten
|DEN
|New:
|Melvin Gordon
|Jerry Jeudy (1:15)
KJ Hamler (2:14)
Tyrie Cleveland (7:38)
|Albert Okwuegbunam (4:12)
|Gone:
|DET
|New:
|Chase Daniels
|D’Andre Swift (2:03)
Jason Huntley (5:27)
|Geronimo Allison
Quintez Cephus (5:21)
|Gone:
|GB
|New:
|Jordan Love (1:26)
|A.J. Dillon (2:30)
|Devin Funchess
|Josiah Deguara (3:30)
|Gone:
|Geronimo Allison
|Jimmy Graham
|HOU
|New:
|David Johnson
|Brandin Cooks
Randall Cobb
Cam Phillips (XFL)
Isaiah Coulter (5:26)
|Gone:
|DeAndre Hopkins
|IND
|New:
|Philip Rivers
Jacob Eason (4:16)
|Jonathan Taylor (2:09)
|Michael Pittman Jr. (2:02)
Dezmon Patmon (6:33)
|Trey Burton
|Gone:
|Devin Funchess
|Eric Ebron
|JAC
|New:
|Jake Luton (6:10)
|Chris Thompson
|Laviska Shenault Jr. (2:10)
Collin Johnson (5:20)
|Tyler Eifert
|Gone:
|Nick Foles
|Marqise Lee
|KC
|New:
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1:32)
DeAndre Washington
|Gone:
|LAC
|New:
|Justin Herbert (1:06)
|Joshua Kelley (4:06)
|Joe Reed (5:05)
K.J. Hill (7:06)
|Gone:
|Philip Rivers
|Melvin Gordon
|Travis Benjamin
|LAR
|New:
|Cam Akers (2:20)
|Van Jefferson (2:25)
|Brycen Hopkins (4:30)
|Gone:
|Todd Gurley
|Brandin Cooks
|LVR
|New:
|Marcus Mariota
|
Nelson Agholor
Henry Ruggs (1:12)
Lynn Bowden Jr. (3:16)
Bryan Edwards (3:17)
|Jason Witten
|Gone:
|MIA
|New:
|Tua Tagovailoa (1:05)
|Jordan Howard
Matt Breida
|Malcolm Perry (7:32)
|Gone:
|MIN
|New:
|Nate Stanley (7:30)
|Tajae Sharpe
Justin Jefferson (1:22)
K.J. Osborn (5:31)
|Gone:
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|New:
|Marqise Lee
|Devin Asiasi (3:27)
Dalton Keene (3:37)
|Gone:
|Tom Brady
|Phillip Dorsett
|Rob Gronkowski
|NO
|New:
|Tommy Stevens (7:26)
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Adam Trautman (3:41)
|Gone:
|Teddy Bridgewater
|NYG
|New:
|Dion Lewis
|Gone:
|NYJ
|New:
|James Morgan (4:19)
|Lamical Perine (4:14)
|Josh Doctson
Breshad Perriman
Denzel Mims (2:27)
|Gone:
|Robby Anderson
|PHI
|New:
|Jalen Hurts (2:21)
|Jalen Reagor (1:21)
John Hightower (5:23)
Quez Watkins (6:21)
Marquise Goodwin
|Gone:
|Jordan Howard
|Nelson Agholor
|PIT
|New:
|Anthony McFarland Jr. (4:18)
|Chase Claypool (2:17)
|Eric Ebron
|Gone:
|SEA
|New:
|DeeJay Dallas (4:38)
|Phillip Dorsett
Freddie Swain (6:36)
|Greg Olsen
Colby Parkinson (4:27)
Stephen Sullivan (7:37)
|Gone:
|SF
|New:
|Travis Benjamin
Brandon Aiyuk (1:25)
Jauan Jennings (7:03)
|Charlie Woerner (6:11)
|Gone:
|Matt Breida
|Emmanuel Sanders
Marquise Goodwin
|TB
|New:
|Tom Brady
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn (3:12)
Raymond Calais (7:31)
|Tyler Johnson (5:16)
|Rob Gronkowski
|Gone:
|Peyton Barber
|Breshad Perriman
|TEN
|New:
|Cole McDonald (7:10)
|Darrynton Evans (3:29)
|Gone:
|Marcus Mariota
|Dion Lewis
|Tajae Sharpe
|Delanie Walker
|WAS
|New:
|Peyton Barber
JD McKissic
|Antonio Gibson (3:2)
Antonio Gandy-Golden (4:36)
|Gone:
|Chris Thompson
|Paul Richardson
|Jordan Reed