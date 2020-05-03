2020 player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

May 3, 2020

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New: Eno Benjamin (7:08) DeAndre Hopkins
Gone: David Johnson
ATL New: Todd Gurley Hayden Hurst
Gone: Devonta Freeman Austin Hooper
BAL New: J.K. Dobbins (2:23) Devin Duvernay (3:28)
James Proche (6:22)
Gone: Hayden Hurst
BUF New: Jake Fromm (5:22) Zack Moss (3:22) Stefon Diggs
Gabriel Davis (4:22)
Isaiah Hodgins (6:28)
Gone:
CAR New: Teddy Bridgewater Robby Anderson
Gone: Cam Newton Greg Olsen
CHI New: Nick Foles Darnell Mooney (5:28) Jimmy Graham
Cole Kmet (2:11)
Gone: Chase Daniels Taylor Gabriel Trey Burton
CIN New: Joe Burrow (1:01) Tee Higgins (2:01)
Gone: Andy Dalton Tyler Eifert
CLE New: Taywan Taylor
Donovan Peoples-Jones (6:08)		 Austin Hooper
Harrison Bryant (4:09)
Gone:
DAL New: Ben DiNucci (7:17)
Andy Dalton
 CeeDee Lamb (1:17)
Gone: Randall Cobb Jason Witten
DEN New: Melvin Gordon Jerry Jeudy (1:15)
KJ Hamler (2:14)
Tyrie Cleveland (7:38)
 Albert Okwuegbunam (4:12)
Gone:
DET New: Chase Daniels D’Andre Swift (2:03)
Jason Huntley (5:27)		 Geronimo Allison
Quintez Cephus (5:21)
Gone:
GB New: Jordan Love (1:26) A.J. Dillon (2:30) Devin Funchess Josiah Deguara (3:30)
Gone: Geronimo Allison Jimmy Graham
HOU New: David Johnson Brandin Cooks
Randall Cobb
Cam Phillips (XFL)
Isaiah Coulter (5:26)
Gone: DeAndre Hopkins
IND New: Philip Rivers
Jacob Eason (4:16)		 Jonathan Taylor (2:09) Michael Pittman Jr. (2:02)
Dezmon Patmon (6:33)
 Trey Burton
Gone: Devin Funchess Eric Ebron
JAC New: Jake Luton (6:10) Chris Thompson Laviska Shenault Jr. (2:10)
Collin Johnson (5:20)		 Tyler Eifert
Gone: Nick Foles Marqise Lee
KC New: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1:32)
DeAndre Washington
Gone:
LAC New: Justin Herbert (1:06) Joshua Kelley (4:06) Joe Reed (5:05)
K.J. Hill (7:06)
Gone: Philip Rivers Melvin Gordon Travis Benjamin
LAR New: Cam Akers (2:20) Van Jefferson (2:25) Brycen Hopkins (4:30)
Gone: Todd Gurley Brandin Cooks
LVR New: Marcus Mariota
Nelson Agholor
Henry Ruggs (1:12)
Lynn Bowden Jr. (3:16)
Bryan Edwards (3:17)
 Jason Witten
Gone:
MIA New: Tua Tagovailoa (1:05) Jordan Howard
Matt Breida		 Malcolm Perry (7:32)
Gone:
MIN New: Nate Stanley (7:30) Tajae Sharpe
Justin Jefferson (1:22)
K.J. Osborn (5:31)
Gone: Stefon Diggs
NE New: Marqise Lee Devin Asiasi (3:27)
Dalton Keene (3:37)
Gone: Tom Brady Phillip Dorsett Rob Gronkowski
NO New: Tommy Stevens (7:26) Emmanuel Sanders Adam Trautman (3:41)
Gone: Teddy Bridgewater
NYG New: Dion Lewis
Gone:
NYJ New: James Morgan (4:19) Lamical Perine (4:14) Josh Doctson
Breshad Perriman
Denzel Mims (2:27)
Gone: Robby Anderson
PHI New: Jalen Hurts (2:21) Jalen Reagor (1:21)
John Hightower (5:23)
Quez Watkins (6:21)
Marquise Goodwin
Gone: Jordan Howard Nelson Agholor
PIT New: Anthony McFarland Jr. (4:18) Chase Claypool (2:17) Eric Ebron
Gone:
SEA New: DeeJay Dallas (4:38) Phillip Dorsett
Freddie Swain (6:36)		 Greg Olsen
Colby Parkinson (4:27)
Stephen Sullivan (7:37)
Gone:
SF New: Travis Benjamin
Brandon Aiyuk (1:25)
Jauan Jennings (7:03)
 Charlie Woerner (6:11)
Gone: Matt Breida Emmanuel Sanders
Marquise Goodwin
TB New: Tom Brady Ke’Shawn Vaughn (3:12)
Raymond Calais (7:31)		 Tyler Johnson (5:16) Rob Gronkowski
Gone: Peyton Barber Breshad Perriman
TEN New: Cole McDonald (7:10) Darrynton Evans (3:29)
Gone: Marcus Mariota Dion Lewis Tajae Sharpe Delanie Walker
WAS New: Peyton Barber

JD McKissic

 Antonio Gibson (3:2)
Antonio Gandy-Golden (4:36)
Gone: Chris Thompson Paul Richardson Jordan Reed

 

