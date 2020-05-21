Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2020

While simply entering a contract year is not a guarantee of increased fantasy football production, gamers look for any extra on-field motivation to put their fake squads over the top. The key when evaluating such data is to treat it as another piece of the puzzle and not get too caught up in this extra info.
All notable players listed below will be unrestricted free agents as of March 2021. The data is based on USA TODAY Sports’ partner Spotrac.com’s free-agent charts.
Notes: Ages reflect how old the player will be upon entering free agency. Players in bold font are considered to have the most to gain from a strong season.
|
Pos
|Player
|
Age
|
Team
|
QB
|Mitchell Trubisky
|
27
|
CHI
|
QB
|Jameis Winston
|
27
|
NO
|
QB
|Dak Prescott
|
28
|
DAL
|
QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|
28
|
IND
|
QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|
32
|
LAC
|
QB
|Andy Dalton
|
33
|
DAL
|
QB
|Brian Hoyer
|
35
|
NE
|
QB
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|
38
|
MIA
|
QB
|Philip Rivers
|
39
|
IND
|
RB
|Brian Hill
|
25
|
ATL
|
RB
|Joe Mixon
|
25
|
CIN
|
RB
|Marlon Mack
|
25
|
IND
|
RB
|Samaje Perine
|
25
|
CIN
|
RB
|Leonard Fournette
|
26
|
JAC
|
RB
|Matt Breida
|
26
|
MIA
|
RB
|Kareem Hunt
|
26
|
CLE
|
RB
|Dalvin Cook
|
26
|
MIN
|
RB
|Alvin Kamara
|
26
|
NO
|
RB
|James Conner
|
26
|
PIT
|
RB
|Tarik Cohen
|
26
|
CHI
|
RB
|Jamaal Williams
|
26
|
GB
|
RB
|Wayne Gallman
|
26
|
NYG
|
RB
|Aaron Jones
|
26
|
GB
|
RB
|Chris Carson
|
26
|
SEA
|
RB
|Corey Clement
|
26
|
PHI
|
RB
|Todd Gurley
|
27
|
ATL
|
RB
|Derrick Henry
|
27
|
TEN
|
RB
|Kenyan Drake
|
27
|
ARI
|
RB
|T.J. Yeldon
|
27
|
BUF
|
RB
|Tevin Coleman
|
28
|
SF
|
RB
|Malcolm Brown
|
28
|
LAR
|
RB
|DeAndre Washington
|
28
|
KC
|
RB
|James White
|
29
|
NE
|
RB
|Damien Williams
|
29
|
KC
|
RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|
29
|
SF
|
RB
|Devontae Booker
|
29
|
LVR
|
RB
|Dion Lewis
|
30
|
NYG
|
RB
|Chris Thompson
|
30
|
JAC
|
RB
|Rex Burkhead
|
31
|
NE
|
RB
|Adrian Peterson
|
36
|
WAS
|
RB
|Frank Gore
|
38
|
NYJ
|
WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
24
|
PIT
|
WR
|Curtis Samuel
|
25
|
CAR
|
WR
|Chris Godwin
|
25
|
TB
|
WR
|Corey Davis
|
26
|
TEN
|
WR
|John Ross
|
26
|
CIN
|
WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|
26
|
SF
|
WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|
26
|
KC
|
WR
|Zay Jones
|
26
|
LVR
|
WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|
26
|
MIN
|
WR
|Laquon Treadwell
|
26
|
ATL
|
WR
|Rashard Higgins
|
26
|
CLE
|
WR
|Josh Reynolds
|
26
|
LAR
|
WR
|Breshad Perriman
|
27
|
NYJ
|
WR
|Will Fuller
|
27
|
HOU
|
WR
|Devin Funchess
|
27
|
GB
|
WR
|Geronimo Allison
|
27
|
DET
|
WR
|Kenny Golladay
|
27
|
DET
|
WR
|Dede Westbrook
|
27
|
JAC
|
WR
|Trent Taylor
|
27
|
SF
|
WR
|Allen Robinson
|
28
|
CHI
|
WR
|Sammy Watkins
|
28
|
KC
|
WR
|Willie Snead
|
28
|
BAL
|
WR
|Keelan Cole
|
28
|
JAC
|
WR
|Chris Conley
|
28
|
JAC
|
WR
|Nelson Agholor
|
28
|
LVR
|
WR
|Phillip Dorsett
|
28
|
SEA
|
WR
|Cooper Kupp
|
28
|
LAR
|
WR
|Josh Doctson
|
28
|
NYJ
|
WR
|Keenan Allen
|
29
|
LAC
|
WR
|Kenny Stills
|
29
|
HOU
|
WR
|Albert Wilson
|
29
|
MIA
|
WR
|Marqise Lee
|
29
|
NE
|
WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|
30
|
CHI
|
WR
|T.Y. Hilton
|
31
|
IND
|
WR
|Marvin Jones
|
31
|
DET
|
WR
|Travis Benjamin
|
31
|
SF
|
WR
|Mohamed Sanu
|
32
|
NE
|
WR
|A.J. Green
|
33
|
CIN
|
WR
|Danny Amendola
|
35
|
DET
|
WR
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|
36
|
CHI
|
WR
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
38
|
ARI
|
TE
|Hunter Henry
|
26
|
LAC
|
TE
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|
26
|
KC
|
TE
|Jonnu Smith
|
26
|
TEN
|
TE
|Jake Butt
|
26
|
DEN
|
TE
|Gerald Everett
|
27
|
LAR
|
TE
|Adam Shaheen
|
27
|
CHI
|
TE
|George Kittle
|
27
|
SF
|
TE
|Jeff Heuerman
|
28
|
DEN
|
TE
|Trey Burton
|
29
|
IND
|
TE
|Rob Gronkowski
|
32
|
TB
|
TE
|Jared Cook
|
34
|
NO
|
TE
|Greg Olsen
|
36
|
SEA
|
TE
|Jason Witten
|
39
|
LVR