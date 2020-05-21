USA Today Sports

Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2020

Free Agents

By May 21, 2020

By |

While simply entering a contract year is not a guarantee of increased fantasy football production, gamers look for any extra on-field motivation to put their fake squads over the top. The key when evaluating such data is to treat it as another piece of the puzzle and not get too caught up in this extra info.

All notable players listed below will be unrestricted free agents as of March 2021. The data is based on USA TODAY Sports’ partner Spotrac.com’s free-agent charts.

Notes: Ages reflect how old the player will be upon entering free agency. Players in bold font are considered to have the most to gain from a strong season.

Pos
 Player
Age
Team
QB
 Mitchell Trubisky
27
CHI
QB
 Jameis Winston
27
NO
QB
 Dak Prescott
28
DAL
QB
 Jacoby Brissett
28
IND
QB
 Tyrod Taylor
32
LAC
QB
 Andy Dalton
33
DAL
QB
 Brian Hoyer
35
NE
QB
 Ryan Fitzpatrick
38
MIA
QB
 Philip Rivers
39
IND
RB
 Brian Hill
25
ATL
RB
 Joe Mixon
25
CIN
RB
 Marlon Mack
25
IND
RB
 Samaje Perine
25
CIN
RB
 Leonard Fournette
26
JAC
RB
 Matt Breida
26
MIA
RB
 Kareem Hunt
26
CLE
RB
 Dalvin Cook
26
MIN
RB
 Alvin Kamara
26
NO
RB
 James Conner
26
PIT
RB
 Tarik Cohen
26
CHI
RB
 Jamaal Williams
26
GB
RB
 Wayne Gallman
26
NYG
RB
 Aaron Jones
26
GB
RB
 Chris Carson
26
SEA
RB
 Corey Clement
26
PHI
RB
 Todd Gurley
27
ATL
RB
 Derrick Henry
27
TEN
RB
 Kenyan Drake
27
ARI
RB
 T.J. Yeldon
27
BUF
RB
 Tevin Coleman
28
SF
RB
 Malcolm Brown
28
LAR
RB
 DeAndre Washington
28
KC
RB
 James White
29
NE
RB
 Damien Williams
29
KC
RB
 Jerick McKinnon
29
SF
RB
 Devontae Booker
29
LVR
RB
 Dion Lewis
30
NYG
RB
 Chris Thompson
30
JAC
RB
 Rex Burkhead
31
NE
RB
 Adrian Peterson
36
WAS
RB
 Frank Gore
38
NYJ
WR
 JuJu Smith-Schuster
24
PIT
WR
 Curtis Samuel
25
CAR
WR
 Chris Godwin
25
TB
WR
 Corey Davis
26
TEN
WR
 John Ross
26
CIN
WR
 Kendrick Bourne
26
SF
WR
 Demarcus Robinson
26
KC
WR
 Zay Jones
26
LVR
WR
 Tajae Sharpe
26
MIN
WR
 Laquon Treadwell
26
ATL
WR
 Rashard Higgins
26
CLE
WR
 Josh Reynolds
26
LAR
WR
 Breshad Perriman
27
NYJ
WR
 Will Fuller
27
HOU
WR
 Devin Funchess
27
GB
WR
 Geronimo Allison
27
DET
WR
 Kenny Golladay
27
DET
WR
 Dede Westbrook
27
JAC
WR
 Trent Taylor
27
SF
WR
 Allen Robinson
28
CHI
WR
 Sammy Watkins
28
KC
WR
 Willie Snead
28
BAL
WR
 Keelan Cole
28
JAC
WR
 Chris Conley
28
JAC
WR
 Nelson Agholor
28
LVR
WR
 Phillip Dorsett
28
SEA
WR
 Cooper Kupp
28
LAR
WR
 Josh Doctson
28
NYJ
WR
 Keenan Allen
29
LAC
WR
 Kenny Stills
29
HOU
WR
 Albert Wilson
29
MIA
WR
 Marqise Lee
29
NE
WR
 Cordarrelle Patterson
30
CHI
WR
 T.Y. Hilton
31
IND
WR
 Marvin Jones
31
DET
WR
 Travis Benjamin
31
SF
WR
 Mohamed Sanu
32
NE
WR
 A.J. Green
33
CIN
WR
 Danny Amendola
35
DET
WR
 Ted Ginn Jr.
36
CHI
WR
 Larry Fitzgerald
38
ARI
TE
 Hunter Henry
26
LAC
TE
 Ricky Seals-Jones
26
KC
TE
 Jonnu Smith
26
TEN
TE
 Jake Butt
26
DEN
TE
 Gerald Everett
27
LAR
TE
 Adam Shaheen
27
CHI
TE
 George Kittle
27
SF
TE
 Jeff Heuerman
28
DEN
TE
 Trey Burton
29
IND
TE
 Rob Gronkowski
32
TB
TE
 Jared Cook
34
NO
TE
 Greg Olsen
36
SEA
TE
 Jason Witten
39
LVR

 

