Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

Below is each quarterback who played at least eight games. The fantasy scoring used was 1 point per 20 pass yards and four-point touchdowns. Rushing scores were six points and with one point per rushing yard.

HOW OFTEN A QB SCORED AT LEAST 20 FANTASY POINTS

It isn’t too hard to find a quarterback with a good game at least half the time. The drop for Patrick Mahomes was a surprise but he dealt with injury and the Chief’s defense improved. Dak Prescott certainly impressed in numerous categories though he slowed near the end of the season. Lamar Jackson was this year’s Mahomes and there will be another quarterback with a monster season in any year. But this measurement shows so far as weekly contributions go, there is probably not as much variation in the position as it might seem.

BEST IN CATEGORIES