Consistency Rankings - Running Backs

Below is each running back that played at least eight games. The fantasy scoring used was 1 point per 10 yards rushed or received and with six-point touchdowns and one point per reception.

HOW OFTEN RB SCORED AT LEAST 15 FANTASY POINTS

The decline in “good games” was fairly steep as it is in every season. There were notable surprises in Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Chris Carson. But that is not unusual – 2019 served up similar results for James Conner, Phillip Lindsay, Tarik Cohen and Sony Michel that were not replicated. But the known studs of Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, and Alvin Kamara still turned in production that merited a higher draft pick. 2019 only had 23 backs that managed 15+ fantasy points in at least a third of their games. There were 27 such in 2018 but only 19 in 2017 so the position is faring slightly better.

BEST IN CATEGORY