Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

Below is each wide receiver that played at least eight games. The fantasy scoring used was 1 point per 10 yards rushed or received and with six-point touchdowns and one point per reception.

HOW OFTEN WR SCORED AT LEAST 15 FANTASY POINTS

2019 was not a banner year for stud wideouts with only nine players managing to score at least 15 fantasy points (with reception points) in over half of their games. 2018 witnessed 17 exceed that mark and there were eight with at least two-thirds of their games over 15 points. Only two from last season and that should devalue the position even more in fantasy drafts that strongly reflect the previous season.

The overall pattern was very much like 2017 that only had three with more than 67% and just one with more than 70% (DeAndre Hopkins 87%). Last season it was Michael Thomas, then Davante Adams in 2018. Beyond that top wideout (that changes annually), you are doing well enough just getting a good game from your receivers half of the time.

BEST IN CATEGORY