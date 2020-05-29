Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

Below is each tight end that played at least eight games. The fantasy scoring used was 1 point per 10 yards rushed or received and with six-point touchdowns and one point per reception.

HOW OFTEN TE SCORED AT LEAST 10 FANTASY POINTS

Last season was better than usual with ten tight ends turning in at least 10 fantasy points per game – there were only five in 2018 and that is much closer to the standard. Travis Kelce and George Kittle topped the list the last two seasons and Zach Ertz ended as fifth-best in both. The difference in what a top tight end provides is even starker considering how many 15 point games that they delivered.

The same hold true every season – grab a top five or six tight end if you want any advantage at the position and realize that one or two of those picks won’t meet expectations. Kelce, Kittle, and Ertz rule this position each season and that should hold for at least a few more.

BEST IN CATEGORY