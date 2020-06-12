2020 fantasy football busts and overvalued players

Make sure you know which player pitfalls to avoid in 2020 fantasy football drafts.
THE LATEST
2d
Poll 2d ago
Sound off: Will the 2020 NFL season begin on time?
Poll: Do you feel the 2020 NFL season will begin as scheduled?
4d
Draft Strategy 4d ago
Fantasy football draft prep: 12 common mistakes to avoid
A dozen rules fantasy footballers must follow for consistent success.
5d
Positional Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football preseason preview: Running backs
Rundown of each team’s running back situation and training camp needs
5d
Sleepers 5d ago
2020 fantasy football sleepers and undervalued players
Which fantasy football sleepers and undervalued players should you target in 2020?
6d
Player Analysis 6d ago
Fantasy football's best high-risk, high-reward targets
Which players are the best boom-or-bust fantasy football options?
2w
Rebound candidates 2w ago
Fantasy football players on the rebound for 2020
Every year, a handful of players rebound in a big way, and we have them pegged for 2020.
2w
Positional Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy football preseason preview: Quarterbacks
Looking at the state of quarterbacks before the preseason
2w
Breakout players 2w ago
Fantasy football's top breakout candidates for 2020
Which players are on the cusp of something big heading into the 2020 season?
3w
Statistical Analysis 3w ago
Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends
Fantasy Football consistency rankings
3w
Statistical Analysis 3w ago
Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers
Fantasy Football consistency rankings