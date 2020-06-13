Sound off: Will the 2020 NFL season begin on time?

There is much uncertainty about where it all goes from here, the COVID-19 pandemic appears far from over. While it feels like the collective sports world is inching closer to reopening at varying stages this summer, one has to question whether the NFL will indeed be able to begin the season as planned on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Early indications suggest there could be games without fans, but it would at least allow the contests to be played. We’re hearing reports of a reduced preseason slate, as well, and there remains a hint of doubt surrounding training camps.

Where we currently sit, armed with the ever-changing knowledge we possess, do you feel the 2020 NFL season will begin as scheduled?