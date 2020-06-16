Sound Off: Which QB do you plan to draft first in 2020?

We always enjoy seeing reader feedback at The Huddle, and our “Sound Off” series is a fine way to get a finger on the pulse of our viewers. In today’s poll, the answers should help illustrate whether there’s a clear consensus or a more polarized view on the elite players at the quarterback position.

In the event you choose to wait on the position and wouldn’t draft any of these guys, please opine as to which one you feel should go first. Per Fantasy Football Calculator’s ADP data in a 12-team, PPR draft, the top four are listed in order for this poll. Do you agree with the data?