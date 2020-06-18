Sound Off: Which WR do you plan to draft second in 2020?

We always enjoy seeing reader feedback at The Huddle, and our “Sound Off” series is a fine way to get a finger on the pulse of our viewers.

Rather than asking a silly question of which wide receiver should go first in a PPR draft, the more important mystery to solve is finding out the guy fantasy football general managers prefer after the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas invariably goes first.

In the event you choose to wait on the position and wouldn’t draft any of these guys, please opine as to which one you feel should go first. Per Fantasy Football Calculator’s ADP data in a 12-team, PPR draft, the WRs chosen second through sixth are listed in order for this poll. Do you agree with the data?

Note: Three WRs listed with an ADP of 2:01 is not a mistake. Each player has an average placement of pick 12.9 overall in the data.