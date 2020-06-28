Cam Newton signs with the Patriots

The ex-Panther signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with incentives – but Ian Rapport terms it a veteran minimum deal unless Newton ends up with playing time over quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Newton missed all but two games last season and has battled foot and shoulder injuries. He was loosely linked to the Patriots for many months and finally agreed to join the team.

Newton is expected to battle Stidham for the starting role left behind by Tom Brady. He ends up on an obvious winning program and more importantly, one with a solid offensive line each season. At 31 years old, Newton’s best seasons as a rusher are behind him although almost any quarterback will be more mobile than Brady. Newton hasn’t thrown for more than 3,509 yards since 2015 but always added fantasy points via rushing yardage and scores.

His addition makes the Patriots training camp much more interesting. Jarrett Stidham was the 4.31 pick in 2019 but only managed two completions as a rookie. The starting quarterback is no longer a slam dunk for the Pats who will witness their first quarterback change in over 20 years.