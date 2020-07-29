Fantasy Football: NFL reserve/COVID-19 list and opt-out tracker

The NFL’s new reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who have either tested positive or have been exposed to the virus and require quarantine.

In addition to this designation, the NFL players are permitted to opt out of the 2020 season amid the pandemic. It has affected fantasy football minimally in the early stages. The league set a deadline of seven days after the safety agreement was reached, leaving players until Wednesday, Aug. 5, to make their permanent decision for the upcoming year.

Update: As of end of business Wednesday, July 29, the revised CBA has not been ratified, which means players now will have until Aug. 5 to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. The deadline is extended seven days from the finalization of the agreement.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is temporary, although the NFL has not yet announced how exactly the protocol operates. During the regular season, the duration is three weeks. In training camp, it’s unclear if the players will require a “ramp-up phase” of getting back into shape before putting on pads. The opt-out designation, however, lasts the entire season. Per NFL rules, the league will not disclose whether players on the reserve list have tested positive or were exposed to infected persons, so fantasy football owners will be taking some sort of a guess as to assessing value of returning assets.

Fantasy football players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

WR Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor

Players opting out of 2020 fantasy football season