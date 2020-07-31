Fantasy football best-ball drafts: 5 late-round gambles

Fantasy football best-ball drafts are a blast. My preferred league platforms for these drafts are RTSports.com and SportsHub’s “Best-Ball 10s” services. Neither company sponsored this article … I just like what they do in the space. Check ’em out, or look around the web to find competitors.

Let’s dive right into my five favorite gambles for this upcoming week’s drafting action:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers: If there ever was a draft format built for Bridgewater … He’s a game manager who is capable of popping off once in a while. The Panthers essentially sport an entirely new defense, one that is woefully inexperienced. That translates to more passing than has been asked of him in prior stops. Carolina sports three very capable *veteran* receivers, plus the best pass-catching (and arguably overall) running back in the game today. An average draft position of 14:11 is awesome value for a backup to an elite, like Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, and Teddy B. is an ideal No. 3 for teams drafting a duo of lesser starters.

RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots: The second-year Alabama standout should get a chance to showcase his skills in training camp as presumed starter Sony Michel is poised to miss time after foot surgery in May. Being this is the Patriots, we’ll never actually know the severity of the injury or Michel’s true prognosis, so we’re taking an educated guess here. After two respectable but mostly unspectacular seasons, Michel isn’t a lock as the incumbent starter if Harris lights it up in camp. Take full advantage of Harris’ 12th-round ADP before it is no longer a value.

RB Darrynton Evans, Tennessee Titans: With an ADP of 14:06, the Appalachian State rookie sits directly behind Derrick Henry and is an obvious handcuff. Sneaky gamers will snatch him before Henry owners secure their insurance policy. Think of how the Titans operate offensively. Everything the team does revolves around Henry and the running game. While the passing share would uptick slightly, there’s no denying Evans would become a top-tier fantasy addition if King Henry is dethroned.

WR Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers: Aside from Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers’ receiving corps has a prominent role to be seized. Lazard showed a hint of chemistry with No. 12 in 2019, and the 6-foot-4 Lazard was good for a line of 35-477-3 on 52 targets, gaining much-needed experience after seeing action in exactly one game as a 2018 rookie. Lazard sees less competition with Devin Funchess opting out, and unless something goes south, 100 targets sent to the guy opposite Adams is not too much to expect.

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals: Days of 100-plus catches are behind the future Hall of Famer, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to be put out to the fantasy pasture. Fitz landed a serviceable 75 balls for 804 yards and four scores will seeing most of the defensive attention in Kyler Murray’s first season. In Year 2, DeAndre Hopkins will be the top target, and Murray should take a major step forward. Fitz may not be a sexy pick, but he offers useful value as WR63 in ADP.