Cory Bonini's 2020 fantasy football sleepers and flier picks

Every fantasy football gamers needs to know the top sleeper candidates for 2020.
THE LATEST
14hr
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 14hr ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends
2020 Sleeper and Value Plays at Tight End
1d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 1d ago
Fantasy football best-ball drafts: 4 wagers to make this week
These four fantasy football best-ball gambles will pay off in the long run.
3d
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 3d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs
2020 Fantasy Sleepers – Running Backs
4d
Fantasy Football Average Draft Position 4d ago
2020 Fantasy Football: best value buys
Examining the best value buys in fantasy football average draft placement trends.
4d
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 4d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks
2020 Quarterback Sleepers and Value Plays
5d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 5d ago
Warming up to these 3 fantasy football draft picks
Taking a second look at a trio of fantasy football picks.
2w
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 2w ago
Fantasy football best-ball drafts: 5 late-round gambles
Target these five players late in best-ball fantasy football drafts this upcoming week.
2w
Player News 2w ago
Fantasy Football: NFL reserve/COVID-19 list and opt-out tracker
Tracking the reserve-COVID-19 and opt-out lists for fantasy football leagues.
2w
Fantasy football COVID-19 2w ago
Damien Williams opts out of NFL season, securing Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a fantasy football stud
The one man standing in his way of stardom will not play in 2020, making Edwards-Helaire’s stock skyrocket overnight.
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
What can fantasy footballers expect from Matthew Stafford in 2020?
Detroit’s veteran quarterback presents one of the top fantasy football values at his position.