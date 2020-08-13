Fantasy football risers and fallers

Seasoned fantasy football drafters know how important it is to keep up with the latest player trends. An easy way to get an overall feel is by looking at average draft placement (ADP) charts, but sometimes the numbers aren’t as quick to respond as gamers need to a clear representation of the landscape.

Note: All ADP figures are courtesy of FantasyFootballCalculator.com and are PPR scoring, unless noted otherwise. “N/A” represents not enough selections to warrant inclusion in the ADP charts.

Fantasy football risers

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire | Kansas City Chiefs | ADP: 1:06

The opt-out of running back Damien Williams makes Edwards-Helaire the primary back in KC. He’s being drafted a tad earlier than gamers should be comfy with, but that’s the going rate if someone wants to find out whether the do-all rookie has what it takes during a pandemic-shortened offseason.

RB Adrian Peterson | Washington Football Team | ADP: 11:10

Derrius Guice being released after an ugly domestic violence accusation and arrest is the impetus for Peterson’s recent climb, which is still in effect and not accurately being reflected in the numbers. Expect him to net out somewhere around the late ninth round with more worth in non-PPR setups.

RB Antonio Gibson | Washington Football Team | ADP: 8:06

The rookie also is benefiting from Guice’s release, and the collegiate receiver figures to be the pass-catching option from this backfield. In some ways, Gibson has more value than Peterson, even if the elder statesman could have a 2-to-1 advantage in touches. Gibson’s PPR value is far greater than that of All Day, and the suspect offensive line also favors the rook.

WR Henry Ruggs | Las Vegas Raiders | ADP: 9:09

Another rookie on the rise, Ruggs will begin his NFL career in the slot, a position Hunter Renfrow was expected to inhabit. The Alabama burner will be able to utilize his exceptional athleticism while learning the playbook. This will be tougher offseason than usual on rookies, especially receivers, so be patient.

WR A.J. Green | Cincinnati Bengals | ADP: 6:02

Following an entire year off, Green has returned to form on the field, per recent reports. At age 32, after missing significant time in three of the last four seasons, one has to question how much he has left in the tank. Coupling injury concerns with a rookie quarterback trying to navigate the pandemic … let’s just say this is an aggressive draft placement

WR Allen Lazard | Green Bay Packers | ADP: 13:08

Lazard has become the odds-on favorite to land the No. 2 give opposite Davante Adams, filling a sizeable void in the passing game. The Packers will remain balanced, which in today’s NFL might as well be called “run-heavy,” yet someone else needs to step up. It could be TE Jace Sternberger or wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but gamers are favoring Lazard for the time being. Watch this situation develop in training camp.

RB Ronald Jones | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | ADP: 5:12

Jones was named the primary back recently, and his ADP has climbed a good deal since. The Bucs added veteran LeSean McCoy, although he has seen better days. It is more than reasonable to question if he makes the team or has an active role. Jones flashed his potential in 2019 and should be better with Tom Brady keeping the offense on the field. That said, there’s notable risk in drafting Jones at his current price.

WR Tee Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals | ADP: N/A

Like Green, Higgins is on the rise, or will be soon, but for a much different reason. He benefits from seeing extra reps in practice while John Ross tends to his sick child. It’s unclear how long Ross will miss, but if the 33rd overall pick in April’s draft impresses the coaching staff, it may be impossible for Ross to crack the top-three receiving spots. After all, he was rumored to be his way out last season. Higgins, however, is no more than a late flier in deep leagues or a best-ball gamble.

RB Damien Harris | New England Patriots | ADP: 10:10

The second-year running back was trending upward leading into this week before the Pats added veteran Lamar Miller in response to Sony Michel (foot) likely to miss several weeks of the regular season. Harris may not climb much beyond this week, which actually can work to your advantage. Which runner would you rather trust, the 29-year-old coming off of a torn ACL or a 23-year-old who started over Josh Jacobs at Alabama two seasons ago?

Fantasy football fallers

QB Kirk Cousins | Minnesota Vikings | ADP: 14:10

This one is more of a market correction as fantasy owners are coming around to the realization that Cousins has little more than name recognition going for him in 2020. His meaningful games last year came by way of efficiency, and he lost his No. 2 receiver in the offseason. Rookie wideout Justin Jefferson replaces Stefon Diggs, yet there will be a drop-off as the first-rounder learns the ropes on the fly.

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | ADP: 9:12

The rookie is poised to begin his NFL career as the No. 3 running back behind Shady McCoy and Jones. There’s a chance he even slides behind Dare Ogunbowale. To the contrary, McCoy is no lock to make the roster as the No. 2 guy. Vaughn was activated from the COVID-19 list before missing much time, and he could present a value if McCoy doesn’t get the job done.

QB Drew Lock | Denver Broncos | ADP: 14:08

More market correction, perhaps mixed with concerns of losing his right tackle to the opt-out, in addition to having a pair of rookies as his top receivers. There’s also a fear Denver may rely heavily on the run and limit Lock’s passing attempts after signing Melvin Gordon in the offseason. Defensive regression probably dictates that angle. The second-year quarterback remains a possible breakout and comes at a fine price to chance it behind an elite starter.

RB Sony Michel | New England Patriots | ADP: 8:07

Offseason foot surgery has Michel on the mend, and he’s possibly going to miss the first six weeks of the year. It’s the Patriots, so good luck figuring out the truth behind his injury or the real prognosis. Injuries have impacted him in varying severity throughout his short career, and gamers can expect Michel’s ADP to continue to fall.

WR Hunter Renfrow | Las Vegas Raiders | ADP: 14:07

Renfrow appears to have lost his grasp on the primary slot gig, which suggests his value goes from being an intriguing sleeper candidate to basically undraftable in any conventional setting. Renfrow could emerge as the year goes along if Ruggs moves to the outside, and it’s plausible all of this was no more than coach speak. His optimal utility is in best-ball formats.