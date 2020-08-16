Fantasy football best-ball gambles: Wagers of the week

Fantasy football best-ball drafts are a blast. My preferred league platforms for these drafts are RTSports.com and SportsHub’s “Best-Ball 10s” services. Neither company sponsored this article … I just like what they do in the space. Check ’em out, or look around the web to find competitors.

Let’s dive right into my four favorite gambles for this upcoming week’s drafting action:

QB Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars: Not going in the top 25 quarterbacks, on average, Minshew is the perfect flier in best-ball drafts. He goes later than guys with way less upside (Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers, Jimmy Garoppolo), and the second-year passer is had with picks later than 14:09, per ADP trends. The Jaguars have a capable receiving crew, led by 2019 breakout DJ Chark Jr., and the 2020 draft added Laviska Shenault Jr. Toss in stable veterans wideouts Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook, in addition to incoming tight end Tyler Eifert, this offense could be dangerous under Jay Gruden’s play-calling. As a No. 2 behind an elite starter, or (better yet) a third QB, Minshew is pure upside with essentially no risk to speak of.

RB Bryce Love, Washington Football Team: In this space a week ago, Love’s rookie backfield mate, Antonio Gibson, received a thumbs up. This time, Love is the late-round gamble worthy of attention. Why both? This backfield is that wide open. Love emerging is two-fold: Either Adrian Peterson has to finally fall off of the fantasy map, or Gibson doesn’t meet expectations as a rookie trying to feel his way through the pandemic. Ten games into his 2018 season, Love blew out his knee after rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns the prior year, ultimately red-shirting as an NFL rookie in 2019. Gibson is more of a receiving threat than AD or Love, suggesting gamers are better off chancing it on Love and his nearly 14th-round ADP in hopes Father Time finally catches up to Peterson.



WR Chris Hogan, New York Jets: Remember him? On the receiving end of a whopping 15 targets, leading to eight grabs, in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, Hogan returns to the AFC East as a Jet. The New York passing game isn’t going to light it up, and Hogan won’t be the savior, but he’s a final-round flier in best-ball drafts. The Jets are starving for someone to step up after Jamison Crowder, and it’s tough to have any more confidence in rookie Denzel Mims and journeyman Breshad Perriman than the well-traveled Hogan. Perhaps the 32-year-old still has a few deep plays left in the old gas tank.

TE Jace Sternberger, Green Bay Packers: It’s a tad bit curious to see the player likeliest to see the second-most targets in this passing game go undrafted, on average. Fantasy owners may be concerned by his placement on the COVID-19 list, or enough people are holding out hope another player develops into a viable weapon behind Davante Adams. At any rate, the tight end position is prominently featured in this offense, and Sternberger has tremendous potential to fill the obvious void in the aerial attack. His fantasy football needle aimed due north.

