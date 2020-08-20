Fantasy Football Expert League Draft Results and Picks: 12 Team, Super Flex

These are the results from the Huddle Fantasy Football Expert League Draft with 12 teams. The draft was held on August 15. This league uses a “Super Flex” where there is an additional flex starter and it can be a second quarterback.

This is an actual league that is played out and contains 18-man rosters and starts the line-up of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, Flex (RB, WR, or TE), Super Flex (QB, RB, WR, or TE), PK and DEF. Scoring of one point per ten yards rushed or received and one point per each 20 yards passing. All touchdowns are six points except four points per passing score. One point per reception is used. Standard scoring for both defenses and kickers.

Fantasy Football Draft Results: By Pick

Fantasy Football Draft Results: By Position

Fantasy Football Draft Results: By Team