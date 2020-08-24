Fantasy football injury updates and player news for the week of Aug. 24

Below is a player-by-player look around the NFL’s most notable fantasy football injury news and situational updates heading into the week of Aug. 24.

Fantasy football quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (groin) returned to practice Monday, Aug. 24.

HUDDLE UP: Jackson remains an elite quarterback in fantasy, but the upside is minimal this year as he’ll cost a steep price.

Cam Newton, New England Patriots

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton received 30 repetitions during team drills Sunday, Aug. 23, while QB Brian Hoyer received 12 reps during 11-on-11 drills.

HUDDLE UP: Newton appears to be on track to win the starting job especially with Jarrett Stidham dealing with an injury. He has played well in the past but has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. Newton probably should be considered a No. 2 fantasy quarterback at this point.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Allen may have been held out because the team had problems with their COVID-19 testing, so fantasy players should know more about his status in the next day or two. He will have a solid group of receivers to work with this season and also adds value with his running ability. He can be a low-end No. 1 or a high-end No. 2 quarterback in fantasy leagues.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been “as advertised” with his accuracy in the first three days of training camp, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald Wednesday, Aug. 19. Jackson said Tagovailoa has been on target but without any wow plays or bad plays.

HUDDLE UP: Tagovailoa is expected to begin the 2020 season behind QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and will have trouble getting on the field in his rookie season due to the shortened offseason. The fifth-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is a top dynasty target, but he shouldn’t be drafted in anything other than the deepest redraft leagues.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones added muscle this offseason, increasing his playing weight from 220 pounds to 229 pounds. “Obviously, he’s a guy that during the pandemic, he didn’t take time off,” head coach Joe Judge said.

HUDDLE UP: While it is encouraging to hear that Jones dedicated himself to improving his physique, cutting down on the turnovers that plagued him as a rookie is his biggest hurdle. He should improve in his second season, but he will probably top out as a midrange QB2.

Jarrett Stidham, New England Patriots

New England Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham (leg) was spotted throwing passes to WR Julian Edelman during the portion of practice which was open to the media Friday, Aug. 21. He had undergone precautionary tests at a hospital for a leg injury Thursday, Aug. 20, but all of the tests came back negative.

HUDDLE UP: Despite returning to practice, Stidham is not expected to be fully recovered for several weeks. Cam Newton is expected to begin the season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback and should be viewed as a low-end QB1 in deeper fantasy leagues, while Stidham possesses little value in any format at this time.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (personal) is out of practice Friday, Aug. 21, and the team wouldn’t comment on why he was gone or when he would return.

HUDDLE UP: The team has until Friday afternoon to place him on the COVID-19 list if that is the cause. Tua Tagovailoa could wind up having as big of an opening to the starter’s job as humanly possible. He’s a speculative midrange QB2 as a rookie.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky drew compliments from teammate WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson Tuesday, Aug. 18, for his demeanor at training camp. “The way he’s handling things. I feel he’s been more of a leader,” Patterson said. “Last year I didn’t feel like he was that guy, but this year he’s taking over. He wants everybody to know that he’s that guy and we can come to him when we need something. He’s doing a helluva job with it.”

HUDDLE UP: Trubisky is competing with trade-acquisition Nick Foles for the Bears’ Week 1 starting job. Neither candidate would be much more than a low-tier QB2 in deeper leagues or Superflex leagues.

Fantasy football running backs

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (lower body) was spotted wearing a walking boot Monday, Aug. 24. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed it “more precautionary than anything” but declined to answer any other questions on the topic.

HUDDLE UP: The fact that Drake is wearing a boot isn’t all that alarming in and of itself, but Kingsbury’s refusal to answer any more questions about his status makes this a situation to monitor over the coming days. Chase Edmonds is the next man up and has already proven himself to be a very capable NFL running back, so he would become a high-end RB2 at worst if this injury or another one down the road kept Drake out of the lineup for any length of time. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs needs to be “more on the field on third down” this year, according to head coach Jon Gruden.

HUDDLE UP: The coaching staff has talked about using Jacobs more in the passing game throughout the offseason, and if that ends up being the case, he should finish as a RB1 in all formats in 2020.

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Saturday, Aug. 22.

HUDDLE UP: Fantasy players should keep an eye on the situation to see if Conner will miss more practice time. He was limited to 10 games last season and finished with only 464 yards and four touchdowns. Conner will receive most of the snaps at running back this season and can be a No. 2 running back in fantasy leagues.

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson (personal) is away from the team because of a personal matter but should return soon, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

HUDDLE UP: Carson will continue to be the starting running back for the Seahawks this season even though they signed Carlos Hyde. He has rushed for at least 1,150 yards in each of the last two seasons and should be at least a No. 2 running back in fantasy leagues.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery said Saturday, Aug. 22, he’s focused on his diet and losing weight this offseason after he was disappointed in his quickness and speed in 2019.

HUDDLE UP: Montgomery totaled 1,074 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs last season, but the rookie still fell short of the preseason hype. Regard him a low-end RB2 with upside.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift (leg) is not practicing for a second straight day Saturday, Aug. 22, after suffering what appeared to be an upper-leg injury in practice two days earlier. Head coach Matt Patricia refused Saturday to elaborate further on Swift’s injury.

HUDDLE UP: Nothing so far has indicated this issue is anything serious, but it’s certainly a situation to monitor with big things expected out of the rookie back this season. Value him as a high-end RB3 for now with upside.

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons RB Todd Gurley (knee) will be limited in practice Saturday, Aug. 22, as part of workload management plan head coach Dan Quinn said. Gurley is expected to return to more work Sunday.

HUDDLE UP: Gurley is only 26 but likely is never going to be the RB1 workhorse he was only a few years ago. However, he’s still expected to be the Falcons’ main back this season and is a solid RB2 consideration in drafts.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (concussion) on Saturday, Aug. 22, cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return to the field later in the day for practice.

HUDDLE UP: Great news for Chubb who remains a solid RB1 pick in all fantasy formats.

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a low-grade hamstring strain and may be available for the start of the regular season, according to a source.

HUDDLE UP: Henderson probably will not do much during practice this week, but it appears like he will not miss much time. He is expected to be part of a committee at running back this season but may not be the main option in the committee. He should still see a handful of touches each game and could be a flex option or No. 3 running back in fantasy leagues.

James White, New England Patriots

New England Patriots RB James White (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: White may have sat out because of COVID-19 testing problems, so fantasy players can keep an eye on the situation. White should continue to be a receiver out of the backfield for the Patriots and can be a flex option in fantasy leagues.

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon (rib) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Gordon is considered day-to-day because of the rib injury and probably will return to practice in a few days. He likely will be the starting running back but will not be a workhorse at the position with Phillip Lindsay in line for a solid role. Gordon can be considered a No. 2 running back in most fantasy leagues.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson said he has become comfortable playing with a brace on his right knee. “So that’s just the new me,” Johnson said. “I’m the knee-brace guy, everybody jokes about it. It feels great. I like having the knee brace on. It helps me out a lot.”

HUDDLE UP: Johnson appears to be healthy heading into the 2020 season, but last year’s injury issues likely cost him any shot at becoming a lead back in Detroit. The Lions added D’Andre Swift in the second round of the draft, likely pushing Johnson into RB4 territory as a backup to the rookie.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry left practice early Monday, Aug. 17, leaving the field with a trainer before working on a stationary bike while his teammates finished up the session. Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t provide any specifics after practice.

HUDDLE UP: It doesn’t sound like it was anything major, especially if he rode the bike in plain view rather than receiving medical attention in private. Fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as it sounds like much ado about nothing.

Darrynton Evans, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans RB Darrynton Evans (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Evans is on track to be the primary running back for the Titans this season if is healthy. He probably will see a handful of touches each game but may only be a handcuff to Derrick Henry in fantasy leagues.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots

New England Patriots RB Sony Michel (foot) remains a possibility to play in Week 1, Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears said Friday, Aug. 21. “I think he’ll be ready when he has a shot to get out there,” Fears said. “Hopefully we have some time before the first game for him to be out there. If not, we’ll take him when we get him.”

HUDDLE UP: Michel’s PUP list stint and the signing of Lamar Miller has returned the Patriots’ backfield into a state of fantasy uncertainty. Pass-catching back James White might be safest bet at the moment, but value Michel as a high-end RB4 for now.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn will be used as a kick returner to start the season, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

HUDDLE UP: With LeSean McCoy in town, Vaughn will likely need an injury to be a factor in single-year leagues. Keep him on the waiver wire backburner.

Qadree Ollison, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons RB Qadree Ollison was “the most impressive back” during practice Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com, and McFadden believes Ollison could carve out a bigger role this season.

HUDDLE UP: Between his potential as a short-yardage back and Todd Gurley’s balky knee, Ollison could be a late-round lottery ticket in deeper leagues.

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss “is expected to be a big part” of the team’s rushing attack this season, according to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. Skurski adds Moss showed at practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, he could also see work in the passing game.

HUDDLE UP: A third-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, expectations have been growing for Moss. He was originally expected to be the No. 2 behind Devin Singletary, but it now seems as though he could be the feature back. He should be targeted as a low-end RB2 or top-end RB3.

Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin is projected to be the team’s No. 3 running back behind Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds, according to Kyle Odegard of AZCardinals.com. “He has a knack for finding the hole, there’s no doubt,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He definitely has a feel for the run game, and that’s exciting to see where he can take this thing. He has to find a role in and contribute on special teams, and he knows that, but we like what we’ve seen so far.”

HUDDLE UP: Benjamin could be worth a late-round flier in deep dynasty leagues but he won’t begin the 2020 season with any fantasy value in redraft leagues.

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers RB Justin Jackson has the “inside track” to be the backup to RB Austin Ekeler, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register.

HUDDLE UP: Jackson has made the most out of his touches, but injuries have been an issue. Still, Ekeler owners should consider adding him in the later rounds as a handcuff.

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake will be more involved in the passing game this season, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. “He’s hard to tackle one-on-one in space,” Kingsbury said. “So that’s an area we’d like to get him more involved in.”

HUDDLE UP: With David Johnson completely out of the picture and the prospect of more targets in the passing game, Drake seems primed to build on the success he had once he joined the Cardinals last season. He is a low-end RB1 candidate.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders (lower body) “will be ready to play” Week 1, according to a source Wednesday, Aug. 19. Sanders is officially considered week-to-week by the team.

HUDDLE UP: Sanders is a first- or second-round pick and this report does little to inspire confidence. Still, he must be drafted without a discount due to his potential and large share of Philadelphia’s backfield.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds could be a starting running back in the NFL, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury Wednesday, Aug. 19.

HUDDLE UP: Edmonds rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for another 105 yards and a touchdown over two starts and 13 total games played in 2019. RB Kenyan Drake was brought back this offseason to be the starter, but Edmonds is the next best option on the depth chart. He’s a good depth or handcuff target late in drafts.

Bryce Love, Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team RB Bryce Love worked with the first-team offense Wednesday, Aug. 19, with RB Adrian Peterson out. Love’s role as the No. 2 running back in Washington “seems quite real,” according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

HUDDLE UP: Rookie Antonio Gibson is also in the mix, but he could have most of his work come in the passing game. Love will be worth a late-round draft choice as a potential handcuff to Peterson as the primary rusher.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has stopped contract extension talks with the Vikings and plans to focus on the regular season, according to sources. The two sides could resume talks in the future.

HUDDLE UP: Cook ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season and should have a similar season if he can stay healthy in 2020. He should be selected in the first or second round of fantasy drafts and will be a must-start option each week.

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott (leg) is day to day with a lower-body injury.

HUDDLE UP: Miles Sanders (leg) is week to week, and Scott needs to heal up quickly to receive some important snaps in practice. Scott is a handcuff to Sanders and has some RB4 merit on his own.

Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons RB Ito Smith is impressing Matthew Tabeek of AtlantaFalcons.com with his ability to change directions. “If you blink at the wrong moment you can lose sight of Smith in a hurry,” said Tabeek.

HUDDLE UP: Todd Gurley will need to be handcuffed this season and Smith is seemingly the top candidate. He has rushed for just 421 yards and five touchdowns through his first two seasons, with another 239 yards coming as a pass-catcher. The Falcons are desperate for a rushing attack after last year’s poor team performance and will need as many helping bodies as they can get. Smith could be a late-round target in deeper leagues.

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs RB Darrel Williams was the feature back for the first-team offense at practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire taking the day off.

HUDDLE UP: Williams figured to be competing with Darwin Thompson for any work behind the first-round rookie this season. He carried the ball 41 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns while adding 15 receptions for 167 yards and one touchdown last season. He’ll be worth a late-round flier if he’s indeed named the No. 2 behind CEH.

Duke Johnson, Houston Texans

Houston Texans RB Duke Johnson said Monday, Aug. 17, that he is comfortable in the system after his first full offseason with the team. “I’m much more comfortable. It’s kind of night and day for me,” Johnson said. “My expectations for myself is just make my plays whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

HUDDLE UP: Johnson is the primary backup to David Johnson, who has had issues staying on the field due to health. If Johnson can stay healthy he could have a big role in the offense. He is especially useful in deeper PPR leagues for his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Fantasy football wide receivers

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (shoulder) is considered week to week with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. He’s expected to be ready for the season opener.

HUDDLE UP: Williams is still worthy of a WR4 grab, and the ailment could even make him fall into a bargain WR5 area.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor drew some praise last week when Carson Wentz observed that the rookie and Julio Jones share “some similarities with how they run routes.”

“By no means am I saying this rookie is Julio Jones right now. Just the way that Jalen – his combination of speed and power – and just watching tape of Julio, I see some similarities with how they run routes,” Wentz told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

HUDDLE UP: Jones will almost certainly be headed to the Hall of Fame five years after he retires, so it’s safe to say Wentz was doing nothing more than showing his approval for the team’s first-round pick this spring. Reagor is ticketed for a substantial Week 1 role regardless of whether or not Alshon Jeffery is cleared to play, and there’s a decent chance the TCU product will lead his position group in receiving this season if Jeffery and DeSean Jackson continue to struggle with injuries. Consider him a WR4 with upside.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson (ankle) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23, but head coach Matt Nagy said he is not concerned about the injury.

HUDDLE UP: Robinson probably will be eased back into practice and should be fine for the regular season. He will be the top option in the passing game for the Bears and will be a weekly starting option in all fantasy leagues.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Hill does not need much practice time to be ready for the start of the regular season but should be back on the field soon. He is one of the top receivers in the NFL and should be a No. 1 fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Westbrook should be considered day-to-day because of the injury. He is in line to be a top-three receiver for the Jaguars this season and could a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver in fantasy leagues.

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (hamstring) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Green has dealt with injuries over the last several years, so the team probably is being cautious with him. Green is a productive receiver when he is healthy and could be a No. 3 receiver in fantasy leagues with a chance to be more valuable.

Denzel Mims, New York Jets

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Mims has missed a majority of training camp because of the injury but the team is hoping that he returns soon. His role in the passing game is uncertain since he has not had a lot of practice time during the offseason and camp. He could still be a late round pick but probably will not be a starting option in any league.

Breshad Perriman, New York Jets

New York Jets WR Breshad Perriman (knee) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23, because of a sore knee but is expected to take part in practice Monday, Aug. 24, according to head coach Adam Gase.

HUDDLE UP: Perriman had a strong finish to the 2019 season and is on track to be one of the main options in the passing game this season. He should be ready for the start of the regular season and can be at least a No. 4 receiver in fantasy leagues.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) left practice early Sunday, Aug. 23, after suffering an apparent hamstring injury.

HUDDLE UP: Fantasy players will need to monitor the situation to see how long Aiyuk may be sidelined. He is expected to have a solid role in the passing game despite being a rookie, but the injury could affect his role on offense. He can be a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver in fantasy leagues if the injury is minor.

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) was present during practice Sunday, Aug. 23, but did not participate in any drills.

HUDDLE UP: Hamler could miss as much as a month, so he will be at least questionable for Week 1. He should be a playmaker in the passing game when he is able to play and can be a late round option in fantasy leagues despite the injury.

N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots WR N’Keal Harry (undisclosed) participated in practice Sunday, Aug. 28.

HUDDLE UP: Harry appears to have recovered from his injury and will be ready for the start of the regular season. He is expected to be one of the starting receivers for the Patriots this season and will see a solid amount of targets. Harry can be considered in the later rounds of fantasy drafts as a No. 5 receiver.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is “showing off great chemistry” with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick during training camp, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

HUDDLE UP: After finally putting it all together with a 1,202-yard, nine-touchdown campaign in 2019, it sounds like Parker is picking up where he left off. He’s a WR2 as the go-to weapon in the Miami passing attack.

Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith is “an important part” of the team’s offensive plans, according to head coach Sean Payton.

HUDDLE UP: Smith has flashed some potential as a deep threat in his first two seasons, but after the Saints added Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, Payton’s comments feel a bit like lip service. Smith doesn’t need to be rostered going into the season.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (undisclosed) did not participate in practice Saturday, Aug. 22.

HUDDLE UP: Johnson is considered day-to-day because of his injury, so he should not be in danger of missing the start of the regular season. He is in line for a bigger role this season and can be at least a No. 4 receiver in fantasy leagues.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (undisclosed) participated in practice Saturday, Aug. 22.

HUDDLE UP: Adams has posted at least 10 touchdowns in three of the last four seasons but was limited to five last season because of injuries. He will continue to receive a lot of targets in the passing game and likely will be selected in the first or second round of fantasy drafts.

Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is dealing with a tight hamstring, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

HUDDLE UP: Samuel probably will be sidelined for a few days but does not appear to be in danger of missing the start of the season. He is coming off a solid 2019 season and should see a decent amount of touches because of his playmaking ability. He has a chance to be a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver in fantasy leagues.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington (undisclosed) fully participated in practice Friday, Aug. 21.

HUDDLE UP: Washington has been dealing with a minor injury this week but appears to have recovered and is ready for the start of the regular season. He posted solid numbers in 2019 even though he was playing with backup quarterbacks for most of the season. He can be considered a No. 4 receiver in most fantasy leagues.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Aug. 21, after sitting out the previous day.

HUDDLE UP: Kirk enjoyed a sophomore bump in 2020 with 68 receptions for 709 yards and three TDs, and while another step would normally be expected, the Cards this offseason added DeAndre Hopkins to the mix, which also includes veteran target monster Larry Fitzgerald. That relegates Kirk to WR4 range for now.

Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (groin) returned to practice Friday, Aug. 21, after missing time with a groin injury.

HUDDLE UP: While this issue didn’t appear to be anything major, Watkins has a history of health concerns and it’s one of the reasons why he’s a WR5 despite playing in one of the league’s most potent offenses.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore needs to be more imposing this season, according to new head coach Matt Rhule. “DJ has to take another step this year and be that physical, dominant, go-to receiver that on third-and-5 you’re going to,” Rhule said.

HUDDLE UP: Well, Moore won’t have much competition to be the Panthers’ go-to option this season. He topped 1,000 yards in his sophomore campaign but still scored just four touchdowns. Though quarterback play deserves a large share of the blame, he’ll need to find ways to produce to live up to his billing as a top-tier WR2. Any risk associated with him is largely on his team as an expected bottom-feeder.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley said Tuesday, Aug. 18, he worked on getting his legs “a lot” stronger and trying to get his knees up higher in order to be faster this offseason. “I’m not going to lie, I’m real hungry to show people that I’m easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily – and even better,” Ridley said.

HUDDLE UP: Ridley has 17 touchdowns through his first two seasons but is widely expected to break out even further in 2020 as the No. 2 option across from Julio Jones. He’s currently being drafted as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 and should have little trouble living up to those expectations in the pass-happy Falcons offense.

John Hightower, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles WR John Hightower looks like a receiver who can play on Day 1, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane cites the difficulties the Eagles defensive backs have had containing Hightower in one-on-one drills.

HUDDLE UP: The fifth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft was mentioned alongside Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor as someone who could have a role in Week 1. He likely won’t be an early-season option in standard 12-team leagues, but he could be a target in dynasty leagues or deeper redraft leagues.

Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders WR Bryan Edwards has been working with the first-team offense during training camp.

HUDDLE UP: The hype around Edwards is starting to build, and fantasy owners may want to stash the third-round pick in the later rounds in case his needle continues to point up as the season approaches.

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins WR Preston Williams (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Aug. 19, after receiving a day off.

HUDDLE UP: Williams flashed upside as a rookie prior to his injury, and while the Dolphins are being cautious with him, he should start opposite DeVante Parker when he does take the field. Williams is worth grabbing as a WR5 in redraft leagues.

Scott Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Scott Miller is best-suited to playing outside and not in the slot, according to head coach Bruce Arians Wednesday, Aug. 19.

HUDDLE UP: This could limit Miller’s playing time slightly if he’s sharing reps with WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He can be a late-round flier but there are a lot of mouths to feed in Tampa Bay with TEs Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard also in the picture, and he may not be fantasy relevant when everyone else is healthy and active.

Will Fuller, Houston Texans

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller is “going to be one of the best receivers in the league,” according to QB Deshaun Watson Wednesday, Aug. 19. Fuller arrived at camp in great shape, according to head coach Bill O’Brien.

HUDDLE UP: Fuller will be expected to take on a much larger role as one of the primary beneficiaries of DeAndre Hopkins’ departure. The first-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft has yet to play a full 16-game season due to injuries and is a risky target as a mid-tier WR3.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is participating in practice Wednesday, Aug. 19.

HUDDLE UP: Hopkins probably will be eased back into practice but does not appear to be in danger of missing Week 1. He has been one of the top receivers in the NFL over the last several seasons and should be part of one of the more productive offenses in the league. He should be a No. 1 receiver in all fantasy leagues.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is “a No. 1 receiver,” according to head coach Mike McCarthy. “Let’s make it clear, Michael Gallup’s a No. 1 receiver in my view,” McCarthy said.

HUDDLE UP: The addition of CeeDee Lamb to the receiving corps has Gallup flying under the radar a bit, but he posted more than 1,100 yards last year in just his second season. He should still be considered a WR3 in what should be a high-powered Dallas passing attack.

Auden Tate, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WR Auden Tate has impressed head coach Zac Taylor for having a “great grasp for what we’re trying to do on offense.”

HUDDLE UP: Tate figures to be behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins on the depth chart. The Bengals are likely to need to throw often in 2020, but rookie QB Joe Burrow will struggle to make multiple fantasy-relevant receivers in his first year. Tate won’t be an option unless someone ahead of him on the depth chart were to miss time.

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Dante Pettis is impressing at practice by making catches in traffic over the middle as he competes for a roster spot in 2020, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

HUDDLE UP: There are plenty of openings in the 49ers’ receiving corps with Deebo Samuel (foot), Jalen Hurd (knee) and Richie James (wrist) all expected to miss at least the start of the season. Still, Pettis isn’t worth drafting in anything but the deepest of leagues as a late-round flier.

Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds has been the “steady” third wide receiver at training camp, according to team play-by-play announcer J.B. Long.

HUDDLE UP: Reynolds has caught 61 of 120 targets for 832 yards and seven touchdowns in his career. He started just two games in 2019 but made eight starts in 2018 when he set career highs across the board. He could be a mid-season streaming option when multiple teams are on bye.

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool has made “a couple plays” against CB Joe Haden in training camp that has left the veteran cornerback believing the rookie will “be a problem” for opponents down the road.

“He’s had a couple plays against me this camp. I’ve lined up against him often. He’s a big, fast receiver who’s able to adjust to the ball in the air. He hasn’t shown me anything too bad. . . . As long as he keeps healthy, I think he’s going to be a problem,” Haden told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

HUDDLE UP: Claypool is an interesting fantasy asset in that he has all the size and speed anyone could ask for in a receiver, but he lacks much in the way of shiftiness and wasn’t overly consistent in college. However, the Steelers have shown an ability to find and develop talent at receiver multiple times throughout the years. It is entirely possible Claypool ends up overtaking James Washington at some point this season and evolves into what the team hoped it had with Martavis Bryant a few years ago.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doing individual drills Tuesday, Aug. 18, due to hamstring issues.

HUDDLE UP: Higgins is one to watch because of A.J. Green’s (hamstring) ongoing injury concerns, but he’s not quite a WR5 flyer yet.

JoJo Natson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns WR JoJo Natson saw snaps with the first-team offense in practice Monday, Aug. 17, with WR Jarvis Landry sidelined.

HUDDLE UP: Natson was primarily a return man with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets in his first three seasons in the league. He has just two receptions and one catch in three NFL seasons, so even if he somehow finds his way into a role on offense he isn’t someone to rely upon for fantasy purposes at this point.

Kenny Stills, Houston Texans

Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills (undisclosed) participated in his first practice of training camp Monday, Aug. 17.

HUDDLE UP: Stills was activated from the non-football illness list Monday. He is likely slotted for the No. 4 receiver spot with newcomers Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks joining Will Fuller in the receivers room. Unless injuries occur to those three, Stills should see his fantasy appeal limited to deeper formats.

Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis (toe) was on the practice field Monday, Aug. 17, for the first time in training camp after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list earlier in the day. Davis reportedly looked good running, according to beat writer Jim Wyatt, but he did not get many targets.

HUDDLE UP: Davis is making his way back from toe surgery. If he can stay healthy he is expected to slot behind A.J. Brown as the team’s No. 2 wideout. As such he is worth a look as a late-round pick in deeper fantasy leagues, useful as a WR5 or WR6 for depth.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder said Monday, Aug. 17 that he doesn’t feel like he’s the “top dog” entering training camp, but he is easily the most productive receiver on the roster from last season. “I just know my role,” Crowder said. “That’s a valuable option for (QB Sam Darnold) in the slot.”

HUDDLE UP: Crowder posted a career-best 78 receptions last season for the Jets, and he ended up with 833 yards and six touchdowns, which were each just shy of career highs. Despite his role as the de facto No. 1 receiver for Gang Green, he is still more of a WR4 in most standard leagues and a low-end WR3 in PPR formats.

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay said he believes he could reach an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the regular season.

HUDDLE UP: Golladay will be the main option in the passing game this season and could improve his stats with a full season on Matthew Stafford. He should be at least a No. 2 receiver in all fantasy leagues.

Fantasy football tight ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (undisclosed) and TE Dallas Goedert (thumb) participated in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Ertz and Goedert should both be heavily involved in the passing game this season. Ertz is a must-start option in all fantasy leagues, while Goedert can be a low-end No. 1 or a No. 2 fantasy tight end in leagues.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (wrist) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 23.

HUDDLE UP: Njoku should be considered day-to-day at this point since there is no timetable for his return. He will still have a role in the passing game even though Austin Hooper will be the starting tight end. Fantasy players can consider Njoku as a No. 2 fantasy tight end.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki believes he will see a lot of single coverage this year because of the attention WR DeVante Parker and WR Preston Williams will demand. “When you get your man-to-man or single coverage you have to win your matchup,” Gesicki said.

HUDDLE UP: Gesicki showed some signs of life at the end of last season, catching five touchdowns over the final six games. He should at least be a streaming option in 2020, and there is a chance he takes another step forward and joins the TE1 ranks.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have resumed contract negotiations with TE Zach Ertz.

HUDDLE UP: The 29-year-old Ertz is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season, with 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He should be viewed as a starting tight end option in all fantasy formats this year.

Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks TE Greg Olsen’s work with QB Russell Wilson this offseason is evident in practice, according to head coach Pete Carroll. “I’m really, really fired up about Greg,” Carroll said.

HUDDLE UP: Olsen’s recent injury history is a concern, but don’t forget that Wilson was able to help Jimmy Graham turn back the clock, and he made Will Dissly into a legitimate weapon. Olsen has TE1 potential if he can stay on the field.

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons TE Hayden Hurst will be an “every-down tight end” this season, according to Kelsey Conway of AtlantaFalcons.com.

HUDDLE UP: With Austin Hooper out of the picture, Hurst is set to be the unquestioned starter in his first year with the Falcons. If you don’t spend a high pick on one of elite tight ends, Hurst offers TE1 potential and should be available in the later rounds.

Jordan Akins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins has made a couple of big catches for first downs and in the end zone and is having a strong camp, according to John Harris of HoustonTexans.com.

HUDDLE UP: Akins set career highs with 36 catches on 55 targets for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. The Texans’ new-look receiving corps and the thin nature of the tight end position will make Akins a low-end TE1 option in all formats.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant (illness) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Aug. 19, because of an illness that is not related to COVID-19.

HUDDLE UP: Fant probably will return to the field in the next few days. He showed good chemistry with Drew Lock last season and should receive a solid amount of targets this season. Fant can be considered a No. 1 tight end in some fantasy leagues.

Chris Herndon, New York Jets

New York Jets TE Chris Herndon was praised by head coach Adam Gase after practice on Sunday, Aug. 17. “He’s our starting tight end,” the coach said. “He plays both in-line and he plays off the ball.”

HUDDLE UP: Herndon was limited to just 18 offensive snaps last season, but the coach is high on the tight end. He has lined up at slot receiver, outside receiver and traditional tight end spots in practice. He could be quite a sleeper heading into the season, and he is worth scooping up as a late-round gem who could easily outperform his ADP if he stays healthy.

