Fantasy football risers and fallers

Seasoned fantasy football drafters know how important it is to keep up with the latest player trends. An easy way to get an overall feel is by looking at average draft placement (ADP) charts, but sometimes the numbers aren’t as quick to respond as gamers need to a clear representation of the landscape.

Note: All ADP figures are courtesy of FantasyFootballCalculator.com and are PPR scoring, unless noted otherwise. “N/A” represents not enough selections to warrant inclusion in the ADP charts.

Fantasy football risers

QB Gardner Minshew | Jacksonville Jaguars | ADP: 13:04

Minshew’s fantasy stock has gone up incrementally over the past two months, peaking at his current ADP this week. It’s mostly a product of more gamers participating in recent weeks, thus increasing the volume of drafts in which he is being selected. The Jaguars have done a decent job of putting more weapons around him this offseason, and the play-caller is a veteran coach in Jay Gruden. Don’t hesitate investing in the second-year mustachioed quarterback.

RB Sony Michel | New England Patriots | ADP: 8:07

After weeks of seeming like he wouldn’t be activated from the physically unable to perform list prior to Week 1, Michel was indeed recalled to the active roster. He is expected to be worked in slowly after undergoing foot surgery earlier in the offseason. He also has to contend with second-year back Damien Harris and veteran Lamar Miller. The latter may not even make the final roster now that Michel is back on the field. Be cautiously optimistic for Michel servicing an RB3 or flex role.

RB LeSean McCoy | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | ADP: 13:12

The news of rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn being relegated mostly to a role on special teams has gamers willing to invest more in McCoy, despite him looking washed up in 2019. The cost of finding out if he still has something in the tank is inconsequential. Given the drastic difference in receiving ability, Ronald Jones may rarely see the field on third downs. To make things more interesting, Jones suffered a foot injury in Friday’s practice; it isn’t expected to be serious, according to Bruce Arians. As long as that holds, McCoy is a flier in PPR and a fringe handcuff to Jones.

RB David Montgomery | Chicago Bears | ADP: 4:07

A groin strain after a non-contact injury in practice will cost the second-year rusher two to four weeks. Pay close attention to his weekly status updates, since the two-week end of the range could get Montgomery back on the field in time for Week 1. Groin injuries can be tricky, and consider him no better than an RB3 on draft day.

RB Bryce Love | Washington Football Team | ADP: 11:05

Love has garnered more attention after showing well for himself in training camp. The Washington backfield is a mess for fantasy purposes, although there’s potential value to be found in Love. Adrian Peterson cannot do it forever, and he’s not going to see much action on third downs, which is where rookie Antonio Gibson is likely make his mark. Love’s best path to serious action is outplaying Peterson. Love is a reconstructed knee and a year-plus removed from a second-place showing in the Heisman race.

RB Zack Moss | Buffalo Bills | ADP: 8:07

Despite being a rookie in this pandemic-afflicted offseason, Moss is quickly gaining steam in the backfield utilization share with Devin Singletary. Buffalo is committed to the ground game, regardless of improving its personnel in the passing attack. The best approach in standard formats is to handcuff him to Singletary, although there’s a hint of appeal for gamers buying on speculation. Cautiously approach all rookies in 2020.

WR Alshon Jeffery | Philadelphia Eagles | ADP: 14:02

Head coach Doug Pederson recently commented about Jeffery being close to returning “soon” from Lisfranc surgery last December. Unfortunately, this is a vague term and wasn’t contextualized. Nevertheless, Jeffery appears to be nearing a return and, even at 30, offers upside in relation to the limited risk associated with drafting him at this stage ADP-wise.

WR Jamison Crowder | New York Jets | ADP: 9:06



Crowder’s ADP has risen almost a full round in the last few weeks. Gamers are coming around on his utility after his WR26 season in PPR a year ago. Rookie receiver Denzel Mims has a bum hammy and is missing seriously valuable time, whereas Crowder remains a consistently reliable outlet for Sam Darnold. Yours truly has been touting Crowder’s undervalued status for two years now, and it’s nice to see more people are finally coming around.

WR Auden Tate | Cincinnati Bengals | ADP: N/A

The Bengals briefly lost A.J. Green for a few practices this week, and rookie Tee Higgins is still learning his way. Tate has been impressive in practice and offers a huge target for Joe Burrow. The passing game will be erratic while the rookie quarterback figures out things on the fly, but Tate has late-round appeal in deep leagues. His optimal worth will come in best-ball and DFS action.

Fantasy football fallers

QB Joe Burrow | Cincinnati Bengals | ADP: 12:08

Burrow’s ADP has fallen nearly a round in the last two weeks, which is most likely a market correction as we continue to get farther away from all-rookie drafts in dynasty leagues. Even with settings show just redraft formats since Aug. 1, his numbers fall off, as well. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick is a flier in best-ball leagues and shouldn’t be drafted in any single-year format of 12 teams or less.

RB Damien Harris | New England Patriots | ADP: 10:10

Michel coming off of the PUP is the worst thing going against the largely inexperienced Harris. The veteran runner underwent foot surgery earlier in the offseason, and that opened the door for Harris, as second-year back with just four totes to his name as a pro. The Pats have four capable running backs, and Cam Newton is always a threat to steal touchdowns. Toss in the loss of right tackle Marcus Cannon and this situation becomes less likely by the minute.

RB D’Andre Swift | Detroit Lions | ADP: 5:10

An undisclosed injury has the second-round rookie missing several practices, and it now appears his Week 1 status could be “negatively impacted,” according to Dave Birkett, of the Detroit Free Press. Keep close tabs on Swift’s situation as draft season reaches its crescendo.

WR Tee Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals | ADP: 14:01

It’s not so much that Higgins is necessarily falling, per se, but more of a case where the rise of Tate has helped plateau the rookie receiver’s rising stock. He’s being chosen in only about 38 percent of drafts since Aug. 1, and there’s little upside in selecting a rookie receiver who’ll be catching passes from a rookie QB.

WR Mike Williams | Los Angeles Chargers | ADP: 14:03

The Chargers’ No. 2 wideout has a sprained shoulder and could miss the first couple of games in 2020. His draft stock already was depressed thanks to a disappointing 2019 and a drop-off in quarterback talent from Philip Rivers to Tyrod Taylor. Williams has a chance to emerge as the year wears on, so there could be a hint of late-round undervalued status going on here.