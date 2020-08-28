Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs Update

A sleeper running back is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only recent drafts.

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will unfold and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green highlight means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red highlight signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.

Average Draft order – Value plays

Sleepers and over-valued players

Best of the rest

Chris Thompson (JAC) – Worth noting that Jay Gruden is the offensive coordinator and he brought along Thompson with him from the Redskins Football Team where he had as many as 49 catches in a season.

Carlos Hyde (SEA) – Hyde finally lasted all 16 games in 2019 and turned in 1,070 rushing yards. This is his seventh year and fourth NFL team but Seattle loves to run the ball and Rashard Penny blew his knee last year and starts out on the PUP list. Hyde is a great handcuff pick for the Chris Carson owner and may end up with some stand-alone value.