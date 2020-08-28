Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends Update

A sleeper tight end is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only recent drafts.

See also:

Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks Update

Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers Update

Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs Update

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will unfold and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green highlight means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red highlight signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.

Average Draft order – Value plays

Sleepers and over-valued players



Best of the Rest

Jordan Akins (HOU) – Third-year player with the Texans has drawn rave reviews for looking ready to step up this season. Texans will have to figure out exactly how to fill the hole left by DeAndre Hopkins and Akins could find a larger role.