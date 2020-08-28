Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers Update

A sleeper wide receiver is a player taken as a backup who ends up worthy of being a starter or at least far outplays the draft slot where you selected him. Average Draft Positions (ADP) are taken from MyFantasyLeague.com using only recent drafts.

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will unfold and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts likely exist. Any green highlight means the player is a good value that could be taken earlier. A red highlight signifies an overvalued player that is a bad value or just too high of a risk for that spot.

Average Draft order – Value plays

Sleepers and over-valued players

Best of the Rest

Robby Anderson (CAR) – Worth up to 63-941-7 while with the Jets, Anderson comes over to pair with DJ Moore in what promises to be a pass-heavy new offense under new HC Matt Rhule. He’s overlooked in drafts because he left a bad offense for what should be an innovative one.

Dede Westbrook (JAC) – Maybe Laviska Shenault is newer and shinier, but Westbrook is a speedy slot receiver with 66 catches for around 700 yards and four scores for the last two years. A more experienced Gardner Minshew should help trend up those stats if only incrementally.

Mohamed Sanu (NE) – He is 30 years old and didn’t add much in his first season with the Patriots. But managed 838 yards in his last year with the Falcons and was hampered by an ankle injury last year that required off-season surgery. The Pats need a receiver to step up and Sanu will be a starter. He’s worth keeping an eye on at the least.

James Washington (PIT) – Second-rounder from 2018 was an after-thought as a rookie when Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster dominated. Rose to 44-735-3 last year playing with “not Roethlisberger”. He’s just one of three or four receivers, but it is far too early to write him off.

Michael Pittman (IND) – The 6-4, 223-pounder from USC is expected to win the No. 2 job across from T.Y. Hilton. The Colts upgraded with Philip Rivers and face one of the easiest passing schedules in the NFL.