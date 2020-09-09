Fantasy football free-agent forecast: Week 1

Be sure to check the wire for the following players, provided your league’s settings permit acquisitions before Week 1. Depending on how early your league drafted, its bench depth, and a few other factors, the availability of these players is bound to vary.

This week, we’ll keep it short and sweet since so many leagues either waited until the last minute this year or don’t offer a waiver period prior to Week 1. Some of the more obvious inclusions have been left out for leagues that may have drafted in July or even earlier.

In that event, a few options, such as Bryce Love, Adrian Peterson, J.D. McKissic, Steven Sims — okay, basically just current or former Washington players — may now have value they didn’t a month ago. Fortunately, and this is an obvious byproduct of having little on-field activity this summer, it was an extremely light year for injuries. Fingers crossed that trend doesn’t immediately reverse course once the real thing begins.

5 fantasy football waiver wire picks before Week 1

Free-agent recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated. FAAB $ amounts are based on a $100 budget.

1) RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: Despite possibly being a one-week whiff, gamers should add the rookie back if for no other reason than to get ahead of the curve. Should he either have the bulk of the backfield touches or show a pulse, he’ll be rostered immediately after Week 1 by your competition. Chances are, even with a lackluster Week 1 effort, Robinson will see reps for several weeks, unless Devine Ozigbo stands out. RB Ryquell Armstead will be on the COVD-19 list for some time, his coach said.

Available: 76 percent

FAAB: <$15

2) WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: The shoulder injury suffered by veteran receiver Tyrell Williams means he’ll need season-ending surgery. This move likely forces Jon Gruden to play rookie first-round pick Henry Ruggs III on the outside rather than in the slot, thus freeing up more work for Renfrow. Ruggs is expected to play flanker, which allows him to move around the field, and he could rotate at times into the slot, pushing Renfrow outside. The second-year Clemson product is the elder statesman of this receiving corps and deserves a look in PPR leagues after a strong closing of his rookie campaign.

Available: 44 percent

FAAB: $2-4

3) TE Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings: The veteran has a history of posting fantasy stats in spurts, often making him a frustrating player. In 2020, the offense, at least early on, could ask more of him than usual. Gary Kubiak takes over as the new playcaller and has a history of involving the position. Rookie WR Justin Jefferson has to learn a pro system on the fly after the pandemic destroyed the normal offseason routine. The Green Bay Packers lost linebacker Blake Martinez in the offseason, and Pack rated as a neutral defense vs. the position prior to seeing their best coverage ‘backer defect. Rudolph has a chance at sneaking into the end zone this week and is an intriguing flier if your normal starter has a tough matchup.

Available: 67 percent

FAAB: $1-2

4) QB Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags have no running game to speak of entering the year, and the second-year quarterback could be forced into plenty of pass-heavy scripts. He’s a fringe QB1 based on volume alone, but it won’t be pretty some weeks, so treat him as a matchup play. Versus the Indianapolis Colts this week, Minshew is best left in reserve. In the off-chance he exceeds expectations, Minshew will cost a little more next week.

Available: 48 percent

FAAB: $1

5) RB Lynn Bowden Jr., Miami Dolphins: The Las Vegas Raiders spent a third-round pick on Bowden and still opted to trade him a few months later, which doesn’t sound great, but he has a chance to contribute in Miami. The Dolphins have a fragile Matt Breida and an underwhelming Jordan Howard leading the way, so Bowden could be used as a satellite player if something happens to Breida. In leagues that have deep benches, he’s worth a look for a few bucks as a stash-and-hold speculative buy.

Available: 89 percent

FAAB: $0

Next week, our typical format will return full of player recommendations of all types. Best of luck in Week 1, and hopefully your players stay healthy!