Fantasy Football Roundtable: Season-long staff predictions

The Huddle’s main “voice” comes through the keyboard of David Dorey, whether it be with his sleepers and value picks, or through his in-depth rankings and game previews.

In today’s exercise, we see how Dorey’s favored selections across an array of fantasy topics matches up with The Huddle regulars. Let’s see if we can form any kind of consensus, and even if we cannot, it is always fun to have a snapshot of differing opinions.

2020 fantasy football and NFL staff predictions

NFL MVP?

David Dorey: Dak Prescott

Cory Bonini: Russell Wilson

Ken Pomponio: Patrick Mahomes

Harley Schultz: Patrick Mahomes

HC Green: Russell Wilson



Fantasy football MVP?

DMD: Saquon Barkley

CJB: Raheem Mostert

KP: Saquon Barkley

HS: Patrick Mahomes

HCG: Christian McCaffrey



Fantasy football Offensive Rookie of the Year?

DMD: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CJB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KP: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

HS: Joe Burrow

HCG: Clyde Edwards-Helaire



Must-have sleeper?

DMD: T.Y. Hilton

CJB: Diontae Johnson

KP: Antonio Gibson

HS: Jack Doyle

HCG: Justin Jackson



Must-have breakout player?

DMD: Cam Akers

CJB: DK Metcalf

KP: Raheem Mostert

HS: Preston Williams

HCG: Diontae Johnson



Favorite late-round flier?

DMD: James Washington

CJB: Hunter Renfrow

KP: Preston Williams

HS: Miles Boykin

HCG: Gardner Minshew



Biggest bust?

DMD: Todd Gurley

CJB: Kenyan Drake

KP: David Johnson

HS: Mike Evans

HCG: David Johnson



Divisional winners?

DMD: Patriots, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings, Saints, Seahawks

CJB: Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, Saints, Seahawks

KP: Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Cowboys, Lions, Buccaneers, 49ers

HS: Bills, Ravens, Colts, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings, Buccaneers, Seahawks

HCG: Bills, Ravens, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, Saints, Seahawks



Most surprising turnaround team (bad to good)?

DMD: Colts

CJB: Dolphins

KP: Lions

HS: Lions

HCG: Colts

Most surprising drop-off team (good to bad)?

DMD: Bills

CJB: Vikings

KP: Patriots

HS: 49ers

HCG: Vikings



AFC Champion?

DMD: Chiefs

CJB: Steelers

KP: Chiefs

HS: Chiefs

HCG: Ravens

NFC Champion?

DMD: Saints

CJB: Seahawks

KP: Cowboys

HS: Cowboys

HCG: Saints

Super Bowl Champion?

DMD: Saints

CJB: Seahawks

KP: Chiefs

HS: Chiefs

HCG: Ravens