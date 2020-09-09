Fantasy Football Roundtable: Season-long staff predictions

The Huddle’s main “voice” comes through the keyboard of David Dorey, whether it be with his sleepers and value picks, or through his in-depth rankings and game previews.
In today’s exercise, we see how Dorey’s favored selections across an array of fantasy topics matches up with The Huddle regulars. Let’s see if we can form any kind of consensus, and even if we cannot, it is always fun to have a snapshot of differing opinions.
2020 fantasy football and NFL staff predictions
NFL MVP?
David Dorey: Dak Prescott
Cory Bonini: Russell Wilson
Ken Pomponio: Patrick Mahomes
Harley Schultz: Patrick Mahomes
HC Green: Russell Wilson
Fantasy football MVP?
DMD: Saquon Barkley
CJB: Raheem Mostert
KP: Saquon Barkley
HS: Patrick Mahomes
HCG: Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy football Offensive Rookie of the Year?
DMD: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
CJB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
KP: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
HS: Joe Burrow
HCG: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Must-have sleeper?
DMD: T.Y. Hilton
CJB: Diontae Johnson
KP: Antonio Gibson
HS: Jack Doyle
HCG: Justin Jackson
Must-have breakout player?
DMD: Cam Akers
CJB: DK Metcalf
KP: Raheem Mostert
HS: Preston Williams
HCG: Diontae Johnson
Favorite late-round flier?
DMD: James Washington
CJB: Hunter Renfrow
KP: Preston Williams
HS: Miles Boykin
HCG: Gardner Minshew
Biggest bust?
DMD: Todd Gurley
CJB: Kenyan Drake
KP: David Johnson
HS: Mike Evans
HCG: David Johnson
Divisional winners?
DMD: Patriots, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings, Saints, Seahawks
CJB: Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, Saints, Seahawks
KP: Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Cowboys, Lions, Buccaneers, 49ers
HS: Bills, Ravens, Colts, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings, Buccaneers, Seahawks
HCG: Bills, Ravens, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, Saints, Seahawks
Most surprising turnaround team (bad to good)?
DMD: Colts
CJB: Dolphins
KP: Lions
HS: Lions
HCG: Colts
Most surprising drop-off team (good to bad)?
DMD: Bills
CJB: Vikings
KP: Patriots
HS: 49ers
HCG: Vikings
AFC Champion?
DMD: Chiefs
CJB: Steelers
KP: Chiefs
HS: Chiefs
HCG: Ravens
NFC Champion?
DMD: Saints
CJB: Seahawks
KP: Cowboys
HS: Cowboys
HCG: Saints
Super Bowl Champion?
DMD: Saints
CJB: Seahawks
KP: Chiefs
HS: Chiefs
HCG: Ravens