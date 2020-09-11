Fantasy football injury report: Week 1 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET) and teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

No injuries of fantasy note

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy note

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (groin) has been slowly trending in the positive direction, and he’s officially questionable after fully practicing Thursday and Friday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

No injuries of fantasy note



CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy note

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note

DENVER BRONCOS – Monday night

After suffering an injury in Thursday’s practice, WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) did not practice Friday. He is shaping up to be no more than a game-time decision. Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy could be heavily targeted in his debut as fellow rookie WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) also is on the injury report.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) wasn’t able to get right in time, and he’s listed as doubtful after sitting Thursday and Saturday. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring) also is on the injury report, but he’s questionable and is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

No injuries of fantasy note

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy note

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Mike Williams (shoulder) will be a game-time decision after failing to advance beyond a limited session all week. He’s officially questionable.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note

MIAMI DOLPHINS

No injuries of fantasy note



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable but fully practiced Friday, so he should be expected to play. It is the Patriots, so nothing is ever for sure when it comes to a questionable tag.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No injuries of fantasy note

NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday night

WR Golden Tate (hamstring) was limited the first two days of practice and will be eligible to receive a designation Saturday.

NEW YORK JETS

Rookie WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings) still isn’t healthy, and he will not play in what would have been his NFL debut.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy note

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Veteran WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) was activated from the PUP list but isn’t ready to return after failing to get in even a limited session in the first week of practice. RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) is questionable after turning in nothing but limited sessions this week. He’ll be a game-time decision and could be on a snap count, if he dresses. WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will make his NFL debut after fully practicing in consecutive days and not receiving an injury label.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night

WR Diontae Johnson (foot) was a full participant Friday after sitting Thursday. He still has one day to go with this being a Monday nighter.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (foot) wasn’t able to get onto the practice field all week and has been ruled out. Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is questionable after a pair of limited sessions to close out the week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No injuries of fantasy note

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

In Tom Brady’s first start with the Buccaneers, it appears he will be without WR Mike Evans (hamstring). The star wideout is listed as doubtful and did not practice in full once during the week.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Monday night

Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) was limited the first two days of practice and is trending toward being no better than a game-time decision. He’ll receive an update Saturday after practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

No injuries of fantasy note