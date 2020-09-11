Fantasy football injury report: Week 1 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.
PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET) and teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.
This week’s key game-time decisions:
ARIZONA CARDINALS
No injuries of fantasy note
ATLANTA FALCONS
No injuries of fantasy note
BALTIMORE RAVENS
No injuries of fantasy note.
BUFFALO BILLS
No injuries of fantasy note
CAROLINA PANTHERS
No injuries of fantasy note
CHICAGO BEARS
RB David Montgomery (groin) has been slowly trending in the positive direction, and he’s officially questionable after fully practicing Thursday and Friday.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
No injuries of fantasy note
CLEVELAND BROWNS
No injuries of fantasy note
DALLAS COWBOYS
No injuries of fantasy note
DENVER BRONCOS – Monday night
After suffering an injury in Thursday’s practice, WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) did not practice Friday. He is shaping up to be no more than a game-time decision. Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy could be heavily targeted in his debut as fellow rookie WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) also is on the injury report.
DETROIT LIONS
WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) wasn’t able to get right in time, and he’s listed as doubtful after sitting Thursday and Saturday. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring) also is on the injury report, but he’s questionable and is shaping up to be a game-time decision.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
No injuries of fantasy note
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
No injuries of fantasy note
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
No injuries of fantasy note
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WR Mike Williams (shoulder) will be a game-time decision after failing to advance beyond a limited session all week. He’s officially questionable.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
No injuries of fantasy note
MIAMI DOLPHINS
No injuries of fantasy note
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
No injuries of fantasy note
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable but fully practiced Friday, so he should be expected to play. It is the Patriots, so nothing is ever for sure when it comes to a questionable tag.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
No injuries of fantasy note
NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday night
WR Golden Tate (hamstring) was limited the first two days of practice and will be eligible to receive a designation Saturday.
NEW YORK JETS
Rookie WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings) still isn’t healthy, and he will not play in what would have been his NFL debut.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
No injuries of fantasy note
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Veteran WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) was activated from the PUP list but isn’t ready to return after failing to get in even a limited session in the first week of practice. RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) is questionable after turning in nothing but limited sessions this week. He’ll be a game-time decision and could be on a snap count, if he dresses. WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will make his NFL debut after fully practicing in consecutive days and not receiving an injury label.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night
WR Diontae Johnson (foot) was a full participant Friday after sitting Thursday. He still has one day to go with this being a Monday nighter.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Deebo Samuel (foot) wasn’t able to get onto the practice field all week and has been ruled out. Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is questionable after a pair of limited sessions to close out the week.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
No injuries of fantasy note
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
In Tom Brady’s first start with the Buccaneers, it appears he will be without WR Mike Evans (hamstring). The star wideout is listed as doubtful and did not practice in full once during the week.
TENNESSEE TITANS – Monday night
Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) was limited the first two days of practice and is trending toward being no better than a game-time decision. He’ll receive an update Saturday after practice.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
No injuries of fantasy note