Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.
|
Game
|
Game
|
Away
|
Home
|
Away
|
Home
|
Total
|
Day
|
Time
|
Team
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Spread
|
Points
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Seattle
|
Atlanta
|
-1.5
|
+1.5
|
48.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
New York Jets
|
Buffalo
|
+6.5
|
-6.5
|
39.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Chicago
|
Detroit
|
+2.5
|
-2.5
|
42.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Green Bay
|
Minnesota
|
+2.5
|
-2.5
|
45.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Miami
|
New England
|
+7
|
-7
|
41.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Philadelphia
|
Washington
|
-5.5
|
+5.5
|
42.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Las Vegas
|
Carolina
|
-3
|
+3
|
47.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Indianapolis
|
Jacksonville
|
-8.5
|
+8.5
|
44.5
|
SUN
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
Cleveland
|
Baltimore
|
+7.5
|
-7.5
|
47.5
|
SUN
|
4:05 p.m. EDT
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
Cincinnati
|
-3
|
+3
|
41.5
|
SUN
|
4:25 p.m. EDT
|
Tampa Bay
|
New Orleans
|
+3.5
|
-3.5
|
47.5
|
SUN
|
4:25 p.m. EDT
|
Arizona
|
San Francisco
|
+6.5
|
-6.5
|
48.5
|
SUN
|
8:20 p.m. EDT
|
Dallas
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
-2.5
|
+2.5
|
51.5
|
MON
|
7:15 p.m. EDT
|
Pittsburgh
|
New York Giants
|
-6
|
+6
|
45.5
|
MON
|
10:10 p.m. EDT
|
Tennessee
|
Denver
|
-3
|
+3
|
40.5
