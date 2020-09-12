Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

USA Today Sports

DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips

By September 12, 2020 9:33 pm

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.

Game
Game
Away
Home
Away
Home
Total
Day
Time
Team
Team
Spread
Spread
Points
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Seattle
Atlanta
-1.5
+1.5
48.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
New York Jets
Buffalo
+6.5
-6.5
39.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Chicago
Detroit
+2.5
-2.5
42.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Green Bay
Minnesota
+2.5
-2.5
45.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Miami
New England
+7
-7
41.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Philadelphia
Washington
-5.5
+5.5
42.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Las Vegas
Carolina
-3
+3
47.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Indianapolis
Jacksonville
-8.5
+8.5
44.5
SUN
1:00 p.m. EDT
Cleveland
Baltimore
+7.5
-7.5
47.5
SUN
4:05 p.m. EDT
Los Angeles Chargers
Cincinnati
-3
+3
41.5
SUN
4:25 p.m. EDT
Tampa Bay
New Orleans
+3.5
-3.5
47.5
SUN
4:25 p.m. EDT
Arizona
San Francisco
+6.5
-6.5
48.5
SUN
8:20 p.m. EDT
Dallas
Los Angeles Rams
-2.5
+2.5
51.5
MON
7:15 p.m. EDT
Pittsburgh
New York Giants
-6
+6
45.5
MON
10:10 p.m. EDT
Tennessee
Denver
-3
+3
40.5

