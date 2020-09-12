Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.

Game Game Away Home Away Home Total Day Time Team Team Spread Spread Points SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Seattle Atlanta -1.5 +1.5 48.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT New York Jets Buffalo +6.5 -6.5 39.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Chicago Detroit +2.5 -2.5 42.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Green Bay Minnesota +2.5 -2.5 45.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Miami New England +7 -7 41.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Philadelphia Washington -5.5 +5.5 42.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Las Vegas Carolina -3 +3 47.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Indianapolis Jacksonville -8.5 +8.5 44.5 SUN 1:00 p.m. EDT Cleveland Baltimore +7.5 -7.5 47.5 SUN 4:05 p.m. EDT Los Angeles Chargers Cincinnati -3 +3 41.5 SUN 4:25 p.m. EDT Tampa Bay New Orleans +3.5 -3.5 47.5 SUN 4:25 p.m. EDT Arizona San Francisco +6.5 -6.5 48.5 SUN 8:20 p.m. EDT Dallas Los Angeles Rams -2.5 +2.5 51.5 MON 7:15 p.m. EDT Pittsburgh New York Giants -6 +6 45.5 MON 10:10 p.m. EDT Tennessee Denver -3 +3 40.5

