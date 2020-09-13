Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 1 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: David Montgomery

Afternoon games: Mike Williams, Mike Evans, Brandon Aiyuk

Sunday night: None

Monday night: Golden Tate, Courtland Sutton

Seattle at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (retractable roof)



SEATTLE

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

ATLANTA

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

New York Jets at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather:68 degrees, light rain possible



New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Rookie WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings) still isn’t healthy, and he will not play in what would have been his NFL debut.

Buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Chicago at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (groin) has been slowly trending in the positive direction, and he’s officially questionable after fully practicing Thursday and Friday.

Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) wasn’t able to get right in time, and he’s listed as doubtful after sitting Thursday and Saturday. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring) also is on the injury report, but he’s questionable and is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

Green Bay at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Miami at New England (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather:74 degrees, mostly cloudy



Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable but fully practiced Friday, so he should be expected to play. It is the Patriots, so nothing is ever for sure when it comes to a questionable tag.

Philadelphia at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather:78 degrees, partly cloudy



Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) has been ruled out, and Saturday the team downgraded RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out join him on the sideline. WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will make his NFL debut after fully practicing in consecutive days and not receiving an injury label.

Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Las Vegas at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather:80 degrees, partly cloudy



Las Vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather:83 degrees, mostly cloudy



Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Cleveland at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather:75 degrees, partly cloudy



Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy



Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mike Williams (shoulder) will be a game-time decision after failing to advance beyond a limited session all week. He’s officially questionable.

Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was upgraded from doubtful to questionable Saturday and will be a game-time decision.

New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Arizona at San Francisco (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, poor air quality possible due to wildfires



Arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Deebo Samuel (foot) was ruled out Friday and then placed on the Reserve/Injured list Saturday, meaning he’ll miss at least three games. Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is questionable after a pair of limited sessions to close out the week.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Pittsburgh at New York Giants (7:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear



Pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson had been out Thursday but was able to fully practice Friday and Saturday. He is not on the injury report.

New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all three days of practice. He’s a true game-time decision.

Tennessee at Denver (10:10 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear



Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (hamstring) fully practiced Saturday and is questionable. Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) will not make his debut until at least Week 2.

Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: After suffering an injury in Thursday’s practice, WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) did not practice Friday or Saturday. He is shaping up to be no more than a game-time decision and is listed as questionable. Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy could be heavily targeted in his debut as fellow rookie WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) also is on the injury report as questionable.