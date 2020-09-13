Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Week 1 gameday inactives, weather and notes
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: David Montgomery
Afternoon games: Mike Williams, Mike Evans, Brandon Aiyuk
Sunday night: None
Monday night: Golden Tate, Courtland Sutton
Seattle at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (retractable roof)
SEATTLE
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
ATLANTA
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
New York Jets at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather:68 degrees, light rain possible
New York
Inactives:
Lineup notes: Rookie WR Denzel Mims (hamstrings) still isn’t healthy, and he will not play in what would have been his NFL debut.
Buffalo
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Chicago at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Chicago
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (groin) has been slowly trending in the positive direction, and he’s officially questionable after fully practicing Thursday and Friday.
Detroit
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) wasn’t able to get right in time, and he’s listed as doubtful after sitting Thursday and Saturday. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring) also is on the injury report, but he’s questionable and is shaping up to be a game-time decision.
Green Bay at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Green Bay
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Minnesota
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Miami at New England (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather:74 degrees, mostly cloudy
Miami
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
New England
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable but fully practiced Friday, so he should be expected to play. It is the Patriots, so nothing is ever for sure when it comes to a questionable tag.
Philadelphia at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather:78 degrees, partly cloudy
Philadelphia
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) has been ruled out, and Saturday the team downgraded RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out join him on the sideline. WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will make his NFL debut after fully practicing in consecutive days and not receiving an injury label.
Washington
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Las Vegas at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather:80 degrees, partly cloudy
Las Vegas
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Carolina
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Indianapolis at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather:83 degrees, mostly cloudy
Indianapolis
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Jacksonville
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Cleveland at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather:75 degrees, partly cloudy
Cleveland
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Baltimore
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati (4:05 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy
Los Angeles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Mike Williams (shoulder) will be a game-time decision after failing to advance beyond a limited session all week. He’s officially questionable.
Cincinnati
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Tampa Bay
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was upgraded from doubtful to questionable Saturday and will be a game-time decision.
New Orleans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Arizona at San Francisco (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, poor air quality possible due to wildfires
Arizona
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
San Francisco
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Deebo Samuel (foot) was ruled out Friday and then placed on the Reserve/Injured list Saturday, meaning he’ll miss at least three games. Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is questionable after a pair of limited sessions to close out the week.
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear
Dallas
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Los Angeles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note
Pittsburgh at New York Giants (7:15 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear
Pittsburgh
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson had been out Thursday but was able to fully practice Friday and Saturday. He is not on the injury report.
New York
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all three days of practice. He’s a true game-time decision.
Tennessee at Denver (10:10 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear
Tennessee
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (hamstring) fully practiced Saturday and is questionable. Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) will not make his debut until at least Week 2.
Denver
Inactives:
Lineup notes: After suffering an injury in Thursday’s practice, WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) did not practice Friday or Saturday. He is shaping up to be no more than a game-time decision and is listed as questionable. Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy could be heavily targeted in his debut as fellow rookie WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) also is on the injury report as questionable.