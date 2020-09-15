The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 126

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, Week 1 overreactions and DFS “Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.”
So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed.
In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, Week 1 overreactions and DFS “Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.”
So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed.
Forecasting the free-agent individual defensive players you should target in fantasy leagues.
Which players are the hottest waiver wire adds after Week 1?
With one week down, how does the long-term value change for players after the first game of 2020?
Looking at which fantasy players have improving — and decreasing — value moving forward.
Analyzing which Week 1 fantasy football performances have staying power and if you should add or pass on those players in your fantasy (…)
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Weather, game inactives and player notes for setting lineups in Week 1.
A snapshot look at the odds for Week 1 sports betting and DFS action.
Find out where your lineup options fit into start/bench plans for Week 1.