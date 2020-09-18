Fantasy football injury report: Week 2 Friday walkthrough

ARIZONA CARDINALS

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (played Thursday)

TE C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 2.



CLEVELAND BROWNS (played Thursday)

TE David Njoku (knee) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and is out for at least three games.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Amari Cooper (foot) was limited Thursday but fully practiced Friday. He is not on the injury report. TE Blake Jarwin (knee) tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Week 1 and done for the year. He was placed on IR this week.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) was limited in practice all week long and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision but isn’t expected to play.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out once again.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Brandin Cooks (quadriceps) was limited all week and is a game-time decision with a questionable tag.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Marlon Mack (Achilles) was placed on IR after Week 1 and is done for the season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) is officially listed as doubtful.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is a game-time decision after being listed as questionable. He didn’t fully practice.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WRs Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (shoulder) are both questionable after limited practice sessions all week. Check the Sunday inactives to be safe, but it appears both will be available.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Golden Tate (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable. He is not expected to play but will be a game-time decision.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) was limited Wednesday and a DNP the last two practice sessions, rendering him unable to play in Week 2. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on the Reserve/Injured earlier in the week and will miss at least three games.

OAKLAND RAIDERS – Monday night

WR Henry Ruggs (knee) did not practice Thursday or Friday and will receive an official designation after Saturday’s session, since this is a Monday Night Football contest. He appears trending toward being unlikely to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) will play in Week 2 and is not on the injury report. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) once again has been ruled out.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (knee) will not play in Week 2 after spraining his medial collateral ligament in the opening weekend. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) remains on the Reserve/Injured list and is eligible to return after Week 3.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) is doubtful to play in Week 2 and remains in the concussion protocol.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) will miss another game. WR A.J. Brown (knee) did not practice all week and has been ruled out.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

No injuries of fantasy note.